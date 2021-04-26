2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid Review: Lariat with 3.5L PowerBoost

With Ford slowly and steadily electrifying its lineup over the last several years, there’s no real surprise even the F-150 would one day ditch gasoline. While the zero emissions version won’t be out for awhile yet, a hybrid option — the only example in the segment right now — has finally arrived.

Still based on the standard 14th generation truck platform, the partially electrified offering is sold as a PowerBoost model and available on the crew cab body style regardless of trim level whether base XL or Limited.

(On the other end of the F-150 sustainability spectrum, the 760-hp, V8-powered Raptor R is slated for 2022.)

Power: 3.5L PowerBoost V6 Hybrid

Under the hood is a 3.5-litre V6 engine, complemented by a 35-kilowatt electric motor integrated right into the 10-speed automatic transmission. The 3.5L PowerBoost full-hybrid engine adds roughly $3,900 (C$4,850 in Canada) to the truck’s price.

2021 Ford F-150 Lariat Hybrid. Photo: Amee Reehal

And who said being eco-friendly had to be boring? This latest Dearborn-built product also happens to be the most powerful within the full-size truck portfolio generating a combined 430 horsepower and 570 lb-ft of torque.

The latter comes in quickly and robustly thanks to the assistance of the electric motor. Other than that, the pickup really doesn’t look, drive or sound like a conventional hybrid unless while backing up where a cute reverse alert chime is emitted.

The onboard 1.5-kilowatt battery can’t be charged externally, however the process is automated via regenerative braking. The stored electricity isn’t only used for propulsion, but reserves 2.4-kilowatts (or up to 7.2 kilowatts at an additional cost) for the Pro Power Onboard feature, which provides juice to in-cabin devices, or tools and toys plugged into the 120-volt outlets found in the cargo bed.

Although I didn’t hook up anything out back during my time in the vehicle, the PowerBoost has a maximum towing capacity of 12,700 pounds. That’s 600 more pounds than the 3.0-litre diesel variant, and 2,600 more than the 2.7-litre EcoBoost V6.

Here’s a look at the 2021 F-150’s 4×4 engine lineup fuel economy:

2021 F-150 Engine Drive Fuel Economy (EPA estimated) 3.3L V6 4×4 20 mpg 2.7L EcoBoost V6 4×4 21 mpg 5.0L EcoBoost V6 4×4 19 mpg 3.5L EcoBoost V6 4×4 20 mpg 3.0L Power Stroke V6 4×4 23 mpg 3.5L PowerBoost V6 Hybrid 4×4 24 mpg

Interior

2021 Ford F-150 Lariat Hybrid. Photo: Amee Reehal

As with all 2021 F-150s, the interior has been completely overhauled. Here’s our in-dept 2021 F-150 interior review.

The all-new SYNC 4 infotainment system makes an appearance here debuting some neat functionality, such as the ability to connect to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible devices wirelessly. Opt for the 12-inch touchscreen and a a split screen mode may be activated to display two apps simultaneously: for instance, the radio on the left and maps on the right.

A number of passengers commented on how upscale the inside felt. And indeed, TractionLife’s Lariat 4X4 press loaner was generously equipped including a thumping B&O stereo, SiriusXM satellite radio, ambient lighting, leather bucket seats, electric sliding rear window and auto-dimming rear-view camera mirror.

With the press of a button, the shifter hides flush into the centre storage area. Photo: Amee Reehal

Here’s list of standard interior features with the 4×4 Lariat Supercrew hybrid offering:

12-inch screen Ambient lighting B&O audio system Universal garage door opener Leather-trimmed seats autodimming mirrors Power adjustable pedals with memory Leather steering wheels with controls Driver & passenger power lumbar seats Power, heated/ventilated front seats (memory drivers seat) SiriusXM satellite radio with 3-months prepaid service

Exterior

2021 Ford F-150 Lariat Hybrid. Photo: Amee Reehal

The exterior isn’t too shabby either on the popular full-size pickup, especially after adding extras like the FX4 off-road package (skid plates, heavy duty shocks), power tailgate and drop down step, power deployable running boards and 275/60/20 all-terrain tires.

Many of these of course yielding better performance if you decide to take the truck off-roading.

Lightweight aluminum still rules when it comes to the construction of the pickup, the body sitting on a fully boxed and ultra-strong steel frame. Ford says the current vehicle is the most aerodynamic one yet boasting active grill shutters, a dynamic air dam, redesigned cab and tailgate, all of which help reduce drag and contribute to the estimated range of over 1,000 kilometres on a full tank of fuel.

Standard exterior features include:

Boxlink cargo management system Fully boxed steel frame LED fog lamps Dual power heated & folding mirrors with memory Pickup box LED lighting Box with tie down hooks Power tailgate lock Power sliding rear window with defrost and privacy tint Tow hooks Zone lighting

As tested, the 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 4X4 SuperCrew retails for $49,250 and C$61,845 in Canada before optional equipment, fees and taxes. The tester you see here rings in at exactly C$83,165 including destination charge/fees (that’s about $67,000 in the US).

Interior and exterior 2021 F-150 Hybrid Lariat pictures:

Pictures by Amee Reehal