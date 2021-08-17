2021 Lexus IS 350 F Sport: Small Tweaks, Big Impact

Lexus introduced the 2021 IS late last year featuring better styling, improved driving performance, enhanced safety features, and a new multimedia system with an available 10.3-inch display. While the base IS 300 is quite capable, the best of the lot is the IS 350 F Sport, offering all the bells and whistles you would expect from a compact luxury sedan.

Let’s take a look at what makes the Lexus IS 350 F Sport tick.

New IS 350 F Sport Horsepower, Handling, Performance

While the entry-level IS 300 comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder generating 241 horsepower (179 kilowatts) and 250 pound-feet (338 newton-meters), the IS 350 F Sport owns a more powerful 3.5-liter V6 cranking out 311 hp (231 kW) and 280 lb-ft (380 nm) of torque.

2021 Lexus IS 350 F Sport. Photo: Amee Reehal

It truly unlocks the true potential of this sporty sedan; however, compared to its rivals, the performance numbers are sluggish.

2021 Lexus IS 300 2021 Lexus IS 350 F Sport Engine 2.0-liter turbo, four-cylinder 3.5-liter V6 Power 241-hp 311-hp Torque 250 lb-ft 280 lb-ft

The engine mates to an eight-speed automatic transmission, sending power to either the rear or all the wheels, depending on your choice. Lexus says the engine is capable of completing the 0 to 60 mph run in 5.6 seconds.

New F Sport Dynamic Handling (DHP) package

Those looking to get the most out of the flagship model can opt for the new F Sport Dynamic Handling (DHP) package. It complements the drivetrain with an adaptive variable suspension, a limited-slip differential, and lighter 19-inch forged-alloy BBS wheels, costing $4,200 for the rear-wheel-drive model and $3,800 for the all-wheel-drive variant.

Additionally, the DHP models have an exclusive carbon-fiber rear spoiler and a Lexus Smart Access Card Key.

2021 Lexus IS 350 F Sport Interior and Styling

2021 Lexus IS 350 F Sport. Photo: Amee Reehal

Seeing the 2021 Lexus IS 350 F Sport first time, you might think the design is the same as last year’s model. However, a keener examination reveals a sharper design with thin triple-beam headlight fittings with surrounded LEDs, a bigger grille, and more angular side vents. This top-of-the-line model also gets unique front bumper treatments, a carbon fiber rear spoiler, and 19-inch matte black wheels, as we mentioned earlier.

The interior doesn’t move much from the last year’s model. As you enter inside, you find the standard 8.0-inch touchscreen supporting Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa. A 10.3-inch touchscreen is optional. The F Sport’s interior looks different from the rest in the lineup thanks to the ash wood trim bits beautifying the door panel and steering wheel as well as the updated F Sport seats with Circuit Red faux leather.

2021 Lexus IS 350 F Sport. Photo: Amee Reehal

In the comfort department, the 2021 Lexus IS 350 F Sport does not disappoint, though the suspension is almost the same as found in the 2020 IS. The new-for-2021 adaptive suspension delivers an exceptional drive with Eco and Normal modes. With the Sport S and Sport S Plus, the suspension gets harder a little but is still pretty comfortable.

The front seats are heated and ventilated. While the front headroom and legroom are excellent, the rear legroom is less than most competitors offer, including the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, and others.

2021 Lexus IS 350 F Sport. Photo: Amee Reehal

Indeed, the steps Lexus took to improve the new IS 350 F Sport are worthy. Enough to allow the long-running IS to compete with the likes of the BMW 3 Series and Audi A4. The design tweaks alone are a huge improvement, and frankly, looks sleek and bold.

Price

The most affordable model is, of course, the base IS starting at $39,900 without $1,025 delivery charges. The 2021 IS 350 F Sport goes for $42,900 with rear-wheel-drive and $44,900 with all-wheel-drive. Add all the facilities Lexus offers to the F Sport AWD, and the price slides over $55,000.

Interior and exterior 2021 Lexus IS 350 F Sport pictures

Photos: Amee Reehal

[envira-gallery id=’97449′]