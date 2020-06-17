Currently set to Index
Currently set to Follow
Lexus

20 reasons to step up to the Lexus IS F Sport over the base lineup

Lexus redesigned the 2021 IS sedan lineup but it's the IS 350 F Sport you should care about

News Editor
2021 Lexus IS F Sport hero shot
- Advertisement -

As far as proper, rear-wheel drive sport sedans go, the Lexus IS has been a front-runner for two decades now. The car gets a significant update for 2021 with enhanced performance and handling in the spotlight. But it’s the burlier, 311-horsepower F Sport with a 3.5L V6 engine under the hood that peaks our interest. Here’s what makes this sportier trim a standout from the regular IS lineup:

Exterior styling

1. Distinct front bumper with functional aerodynamic enhancements

2. Distinct rear bumper, grille surround, rear lip spoiler, and rocker molding

2021 Lexus IS F Sport rear profile
2021 Lexus IS F Sport rear profile. Photo: Lexus

3. 19-inch F Sport wheels with larger rear tires measuring 265/35R19 (oh, and F Sport wheel centre caps)

4. Upgraded air intake with sound generator and an F SPORT exhaust and diffuser

5. Rear and sides get the F Sport badging treatment

6. The Dynamic Handling Package (DHP) adds a carbon-fiber rear spoiler and side-view mirror caps, centre console knee pad with contrast stitching, and a Lexus Card Key

Interior

7. Stainless-steel scuff plates on the door sills

8. New Circuit Red option for the seats

2021 Lexus IS F Sport front seats
2021 Lexus IS F Sport front seats. Photo: Lexus

9. Front seats get the race-inspired F Sport look

10. F Sport finds heated and ventilated front seats as standard

11. Door accents with black geometric film window switch surrounds

Performance & handling

12. Driver finds a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, perforated leather-wrapped shifter, and F Sport instrumentation meter

13. Down below: F Sport accelerator pedal, brake pedal and footrest

14. V6 engine sounds tone down any unpleasant sounds while ramping up performance notes

15. Handling upgrade includes a Dynamic Handling Package (DHP) that includes Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS)

16. Enhancing performance via optimized damping force of the AVS suspension setup

17. The DHP upgrade includes sweet, 19-inch matte-black BBS rims shaving 4-pounds off the stock F Sport 19-inch wheels

18. DHP also adds limited slip differential for improved cornering

19. Sport S+ mode addition with DHP option

20. The IS 350 will be the only F Sport offering in 2021

Release date

The 2021 Lexus IS hits the market late fall 2020, on sale globally across 40 countries. Check out the rest of our sedan reviews here.

2021 Lexus IS 350 F Sport Photos:

Pin2
Share1
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email
3 Shares
News Editor
Bringing the latest news including release dates, pricing announcements, product updates. With some glossy concepts and special edition rides in the mix.
FILED UNDER:
FeaturedLexusAuto NewsLexus News

UP NEXT

Toyota

Toyota jacks up the GR Supra’s horsepower without jacking up the price

Amee Reehal -
The 2021 GR Supra adds more power, a revised chassis, a new 4-cylinder 2.0 model, and a limited GR Supra A91 edition. The price goes up but not by much.
Read more
Nissan

Nissan’s redesigned Rogue gets beefed up look & creature comforts

Chris Chase -
Nissan's compact Rogue heads into 2021 with a muscular redesign, more tech, comfier interior, increased power, and lower stance. Is it enough to compete?
Read more
Toyota

First Drive: 2020 Toyota Camry TRD Review

Amee Reehal -
First-ever TRD performance model Camry hits the market. But is this sport-tuned, V6-powered 301-hp sedan a glorified XSE or the real deal? Our full review.
Read more
Subaru Crosstrek

New Crosstrek gets big updates, adds new Sport trim for adventurers

Chris Chase -
The 2021 Crosstrek isn't a full redesign but Subaru gave the compact SUV major updates including a new Sport model, the Forester's engine & design changes.
Read more
Subaru Crosstrek

Release date: here’s when the 2021 Crosstrek hits the market

News Editor -
Now with a 2.5L engine from the larger Forester, a new Crosstrek Sport trim, and several styling changes, the 2nd-gen 2021 Crosstrek release date is set.
Read more
Motorcycles

Best Cruiser Motorcycles for Beginners: Our 5 Top Picks

Greg Williams -
The cruiser market offers a number of choices with builders turning out new renditions of the staple motorcycles. For beginners, here are 5 best options.
Read more
Subaru Ascent

Closer Look at the Subaru Ascent’s Towing Capacity

Chris Chase -
Finally, Subaru SUV shoppers requiring proper towing capacity don't need to rely on the Outback. The 3-row Ascent has more pulling power but top trims only.
Read more
Kia

Kia’s SUV & crossover lineup: all 5 models from compact to full-size

Travis Persaud -
If you're in the market for a Kia SUV or crossover, here are all 5 models you need to know about. Including Soul, Seltos, Sportage, Sorento & Telluride.
Read more
Auto News

Karma enhances the Revero GT’s looks & performance with a pair worthy packages

Amee Reehal -
Bridging the gap with the Karma GTS, the 2020 Revero GT now offers the Sport and Performance Packages to increase performance & enhance the GT's styling.
Read more
BMW 4 Series

BMW finally shows 4 Series Coupe some love with sculpted looks & improved performance

Chris Chase -
The often neglected BMW 4 Series Coupe gets some love with a redesigned 2021 model sporting better performance specs, bolder looks, and weight reduction.
Read more
Hyundai Santa Fe

Inside the redesigned Hyundai Santa Fe: 5 major cabin changes

News Editor -
The new Hyundai Santa Fe gets major redesign updates for 2021 - both inside & out. The SUV's interior now finds more space, features, and upscale feel.
Read more
Culture

UK-based designer’s Cybertruck redesign Tesla should be looking at

News Editor -
UK-based designer Khyzyl Saleem puts his own trophy truck-esque spin on Tesla's all-electric, battery-powered pickup. This Cybertruck redesign is on point.
Read more
TractionLife.com Square Logo - Black
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.
© 2019 Traction Media Inc.
MORE STORIES
2018 Lexus-RX-450hl-hybrid

2018 Lexus RX 450hL Release Date & Pricing Set

Lexus LY 650 luxury yacht front

Lexus LY 650 Luxury Yacht

2000 Lexus GS400

Keepin’ it Gangsta: A 2000 Lexus GS400 VIP Style Fit For...