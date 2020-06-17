As far as proper, rear-wheel drive sport sedans go, the Lexus IS has been a front-runner for two decades now. The car gets a significant update for 2021 with enhanced performance and handling in the spotlight. But it’s the burlier, 311-horsepower F Sport with a 3.5L V6 engine under the hood that peaks our interest. Here’s what makes this sportier trim a standout from the regular IS lineup:

Exterior styling

1. Distinct front bumper with functional aerodynamic enhancements

2. Distinct rear bumper, grille surround, rear lip spoiler, and rocker molding

2021 Lexus IS F Sport rear profile. Photo: Lexus

3. 19-inch F Sport wheels with larger rear tires measuring 265/35R19 (oh, and F Sport wheel centre caps)

4. Upgraded air intake with sound generator and an F SPORT exhaust and diffuser

5. Rear and sides get the F Sport badging treatment

6. The Dynamic Handling Package (DHP) adds a carbon-fiber rear spoiler and side-view mirror caps, centre console knee pad with contrast stitching, and a Lexus Card Key

Interior

7. Stainless-steel scuff plates on the door sills

8. New Circuit Red option for the seats

2021 Lexus IS F Sport front seats. Photo: Lexus

9. Front seats get the race-inspired F Sport look

10. F Sport finds heated and ventilated front seats as standard

11. Door accents with black geometric film window switch surrounds

Performance & handling

12. Driver finds a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, perforated leather-wrapped shifter, and F Sport instrumentation meter

13. Down below: F Sport accelerator pedal, brake pedal and footrest

14. V6 engine sounds tone down any unpleasant sounds while ramping up performance notes

15. Handling upgrade includes a Dynamic Handling Package (DHP) that includes Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS)

16. Enhancing performance via optimized damping force of the AVS suspension setup

17. The DHP upgrade includes sweet, 19-inch matte-black BBS rims shaving 4-pounds off the stock F Sport 19-inch wheels

18. DHP also adds limited slip differential for improved cornering

19. Sport S+ mode addition with DHP option

20. The IS 350 will be the only F Sport offering in 2021

Release date

The 2021 Lexus IS hits the market late fall 2020, on sale globally across 40 countries.

2021 Lexus IS 350 F Sport Photos: