Ford Ford Bronco

Saleen transforms the new Bronco into an off-road, Baja-worthy beast

New Bronco livery shows what's possible

News Editor
Saleen ‘Big Oly’ Off-Road 2021 Bronco
- Advertisement -

The wraps have barely come off the new Bronco yet Ford-tuner Saleen wasted zero time showcasing the possibilities of the off-road parts and accessories available for the iconic SUV when it hits dealers Spring 2021.

The Saleen Bronco you see here with Olympia insignia and Baja Blue accent pays homage to the original Parnelli Jones piloted ‘Big Oly’ that managed to win the gruelling Baja 1000 twice in a row. 

Now, the California-based tuner best know for their insane Mustang projects — like this Black Label S302 — is ditching the smooth pavement for dirt and dust with a wide range of accessories for the production 2021 Bronco. As Steve Saleen puts it, “With the popularity of off-roading, it makes perfect sense to further our off-road lineup with the Saleen Bronco.” Makes perfect sense to us, too, Steve. 

Off-road Bronco features with Saleen-exclusive upgrades

Saleen ‘Big Oly’ Off-Road 2021 Bronco
Rendering of the Saleen ‘Big Oly’ Off-Road 2021 Bronco. Photo: Saleen

This Bronco livery gets a huge dose of upgrades, most of which designed by Saleen directly. Including a front bumper with Integrated LED Light Array and forged carbon skid plate, a ramped up front grille surround in forged carbon, composite front fenders with integrated forged carbon fender vent, a power hood, rocker panel guards, composite rear fenders and quarter panel, an adjustable rear roof spoiler, and a rear tire carrier and rear bumper.

Related Read: Bronco R race prototype celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Bronco’s Baja 1000 win

Up top, the off-roader finds a removable roof next to a modular roof rack courtesy of Saleen Design; plus, a Roof Mount Pro 8 light bar and dual A-pillar mount LED driving lights to handle dusk duties. 

Availability

The 2-door and 4-door Broncos – including the 2021 Bronco Sport – will go into production in early 2021 with the first models arriving in Ford dealerships next spring. Saleen hasn’t officially stated when this off-road package and parts will be available but we’re guessing very shortly after dealers begin receiving the first shipment. 

Overall, this off-the-grid Bronco is definitely overkill for most weekend warriors. But for those serious about off-road performance, Saleen isn’t messing around with this Baja-worthy beast available to all. 

Learn more about the Saleen Bronco here
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Email
Pocket
News Editor
Bringing the latest news including release dates, pricing announcements, product updates. With some glossy concepts and special edition rides in the mix.
FILED UNDER:
FeaturedFordFord BroncoAuto NewsFord NewsAdventure VehiclesOverland

UP NEXT

2020 SUV and Crossover Reviews

These 5 SUVs with 3-row seating top our list (and they’re affordable)

Travis Persaud -
Growing families looking to buy a 3 row SUV have plenty of options (sorry, minivan). Here are 5 affordable 7-passenger 2020 models under $45,000 MSRP.
Read more
Nissan

Nissan’s first all-electric SUV is promising impressive range

Chris Chase -
Nissan's first-ever all-electric SUV is here. Here's a look at the 2022 Ariya's fuel economy, interior, styling, tech, pricing, release date & more.
Read more
Jeep Wrangler

Jeep’s 450-hp V8-powered Wrangler Concept may just become a reality

News Editor -
A Jeep Wrangler with a V8 may be in the works if this Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept is any indication. 450-hp, 0-60mph in under 5-seconds, lifted & more.
Read more
Ford Bronco

Brute Bronco 2-door SUV returns to do damage & take on the Wrangler

Graham Heeps -
25 years later, the 2021 Bronco 2-door SUV returns. Here's a look at the mechanical highlights, electronic trail aids, customization options, trims & more.
Read more
Ford

Smaller Bronco Sport splits from the pack with rugged looks, cargo & off-road tech

Graham Heeps -
Smaller than the main 2- and 4-door off-roaders, the Bronco Sport gets more rugged looks, cargo space & off-road tech. Is the Sport a glorified Ford Escape?
Read more
Jeep Gladiator

New diesel-powered Gladiator will give Colorado & Canyon run for its money

Chris Chase -
The 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 will give Jeep the most powerful diesel in the mid-size class & highest torque rating of any small pickup upon official release date.
Read more
Mazda

Mazda3 compact the latest Mazda to add turbo power

Chris Chase -
Turbocharged power returns to the Mazda3 lineup for 2021 - the first time since 2013 the company has offered a turbo engine in its entry-level 4-door model.
Read more
Toyota Tacoma

2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road Review

Graham Heeps -
We put the 2020 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab TRD Off RD Premium to the test. Updates keep market-leading midsize truck fresh, but can Tacoma still compete?
Read more
Dodge

The Durango SRT Hellcat is a 710-HP, 3-row SUV families didn’t realize they needed

News Editor -
Say Hi to the most powerful SUV on the market. Here's a closer look at the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat's horsepower, performance & towing capacity.
Read more
Ford Mustang Mach-E

Mustang SUV will now put down more power than originally planned

News Editor -
2021 Mustang Mach-E buyers can expect a nice bump in both horsepower and electric power before the all-electric SUV officially hits the market late 2020.
Read more
Ford Mustang Mach-E

Quarantine life: Mach-E breaks ground as first modern Ford designed in driveways

Doug Firby -
COVID-19 pandemic may be halting progress but research & development on the Mustang Mach-E must go on. Here's how 3 Ford engineers are doing it - from home.
Read more
Ford F-150

First Look: Everything We Know About Ford’s Redesigned 2021 F-150

William Clavey -
Expect a 2021 Ford F-150 redesign to look not much different than its predecessor, but offers precisely what truck buyers need from a tech viewpoint.
Read more
TractionLife.com Square Logo - Black
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.
© 2020 Traction Media Inc.
MORE STORIES
2021 Bronco Sport small and rugged off road trim

Smaller Bronco Sport splits from the pack with rugged looks, cargo...

2020 Ford Bronco Concept

The 2020 Ford Bronco Concept We Wish Were Real

1966-Ford-Bronco-4-Door-By-Max-Lider-Brothers

670-HP 4-Door Bronco Restored to Perfection