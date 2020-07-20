The wraps have barely come off the new Bronco yet Ford-tuner Saleen wasted zero time showcasing the possibilities of the off-road parts and accessories available for the iconic SUV when it hits dealers Spring 2021.

The Saleen Bronco you see here with Olympia insignia and Baja Blue accent pays homage to the original Parnelli Jones piloted ‘Big Oly’ that managed to win the gruelling Baja 1000 twice in a row.

Now, the California-based tuner best know for their insane Mustang projects — like this Black Label S302 — is ditching the smooth pavement for dirt and dust with a wide range of accessories for the production 2021 Bronco. As Steve Saleen puts it, “With the popularity of off-roading, it makes perfect sense to further our off-road lineup with the Saleen Bronco.” Makes perfect sense to us, too, Steve.

Off-road Bronco features with Saleen-exclusive upgrades

Rendering of the Saleen ‘Big Oly’ Off-Road 2021 Bronco. Photo: Saleen

This Bronco livery gets a huge dose of upgrades, most of which designed by Saleen directly. Including a front bumper with Integrated LED Light Array and forged carbon skid plate, a ramped up front grille surround in forged carbon, composite front fenders with integrated forged carbon fender vent, a power hood, rocker panel guards, composite rear fenders and quarter panel, an adjustable rear roof spoiler, and a rear tire carrier and rear bumper.

Up top, the off-roader finds a removable roof next to a modular roof rack courtesy of Saleen Design; plus, a Roof Mount Pro 8 light bar and dual A-pillar mount LED driving lights to handle dusk duties.

Availability

The 2-door and 4-door Broncos – including the 2021 Bronco Sport – will go into production in early 2021 with the first models arriving in Ford dealerships next spring. Saleen hasn’t officially stated when this off-road package and parts will be available but we’re guessing very shortly after dealers begin receiving the first shipment.

Overall, this off-the-grid Bronco is definitely overkill for most weekend warriors. But for those serious about off-road performance, Saleen isn’t messing around with this Baja-worthy beast available to all.