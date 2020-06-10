Currently set to Index
Currently set to Follow
Subaru Subaru Crosstrek

New Crosstrek gets big updates, adds new Sport trim for adventurers

More power, more off-road prowess, more advanced safety

Chris Chase
2021 subaru crosstrek sport
- Advertisement -

The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek will get a major update when it arrives late Summer 2020 that includes a larger engine, a more capable AWD system, and a more sophisticated EyeSight advanced safety suite. Subaru last redesigned the Crosstrek in 2018 as a second-generation offering.

Bigger engine (thanks Forester)

The Crosstrek’s new motor is a 2.5L boxer-style four-cylinder borrowed from the Forester. Its 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque is now standard in the Crosstrek’s Sport/Outdoor and Limited trims, leaving the 152-hp 2.0L carried over from last year to power the rest of the range.

All 2.5L Crosstrek models are standard with the brand’s Lineartronic continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), while 2.0L cars still come with a six-speed manual in certain trims.

“Sport” / “Outdoor” trim enters Crosstrek lineup for more off-the-grid adventure

Crosstrek’s Sport trim (dubbed the Outdoor in Canada) also gains a dual-function X-Mode function (only model to offer this) that promises enhanced off-road performance with hill descent control and drive modes for snow and dirt and deep snow and mud.

2021 subaru crosstrek sport
The Sport trim is completely new as well for 2021, receiving a dual-function X-MODE (the only Crosstrek trim to offer this), distinct exterior and interior accents, exclusive StarTex upholstery, different wheel arch moldings, and Sport-type 17-inch alloy wheels with dark gray finish. Photo: Subaru

Crosstrek Sport also gets its own exterior styling cues, including wheel arch moldings, a unique wheel design and new Plasma Yellow and Horizon Blue paint colours. Inside, it gets yellow stitching and StarTex seat upholstery, which Subaru says is made without PVC.

Subaru has also fitted a new front bumper and grille to the Crosstrek, following last year’s updated taillights.

Safety and tech for 2021

The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek’s EyeSight safety suite adds advance adaptive cruise control with lane centering. EyeSight is standard on all models with the CVT and also comprises forward collision avoidance, lane departure prevention, lead vehicle start alert and engine auto start/stop.

Features carried over include the Starlink infotainment system, with its 6.5-inch and 8.0-inch screens (depending on trim), Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility, and remote/connected services. Trim levels are base, Premium, Sport, and Limited.

Subaru says the updated, more-potent Crosstrek will arrive at the brand’s dealers later this summer. Pricing will be announced closer to that time.

If you’re shopping for a 2021 or 2022 SUV, check out our guide here.

2021 Crosstrek photos:

Share1
Tweet1
Pin1
Share
Reddit
Email
Pocket
3 Shares
Chris Chasehttps://chrischasescars.com/
Chris has been writing professionally about cars since 2004, in print and online. He lives in Ottawa with his wife and two feline tyrants. In rare quiet moments, he can be found travelling or playing one of his way-too-many guitars. Chris is also a journalist member of the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC).
FILED UNDER:
FeaturedSubaruSubaru CrosstrekAuto NewsSubaru News

UP NEXT

Subaru Crosstrek

Release date: here’s when the 2021 Crosstrek hits the market

News Editor -
Now with a 2.5L engine from the larger Forester, a new Crosstrek Sport trim, and several styling changes, the 2nd-gen 2021 Crosstrek release date is set.
Read more
Motorcycles

Best Cruiser Motorcycles for Beginners: Our 5 Top Picks

Greg Williams -
The cruiser market offers a number of choices with builders turning out new renditions of the staple motorcycles. For beginners, here are 5 best options.
Read more
Subaru Ascent

Closer Look at the Subaru Ascent’s Towing Capacity

Chris Chase -
Finally, Subaru SUV shoppers requiring proper towing capacity don't need to rely on the Outback. The 3-row Ascent has more pulling power but top trims only.
Read more
Kia

Kia’s SUV & crossover lineup: all 5 models from compact to full-size

Travis Persaud -
If you're in the market for a Kia SUV or crossover, here are all 5 models you need to know about. Including Soul, Seltos, Sportage, Sorento & Telluride.
Read more
Auto News

Karma enhances the Revero GT’s looks & performance with a pair worthy packages

Amee Reehal -
Bridging the gap with the Karma GTS, the 2020 Revero GT now offers the Sport and Performance Packages to increase performance & enhance the GT's styling.
Read more
BMW 4 Series

BMW finally shows 4 Series Coupe some love with sculpted looks & improved performance

Chris Chase -
The often neglected BMW 4 Series Coupe gets some love with a redesigned 2021 model sporting better performance specs, bolder looks, and weight reduction.
Read more
Hyundai Santa Fe

Inside the redesigned Hyundai Santa Fe: 5 major cabin changes

News Editor -
The new Hyundai Santa Fe gets major redesign updates for 2021 - both inside & out. The SUV's interior now finds more space, features, and upscale feel.
Read more
Culture

UK-based designer’s Cybertruck redesign Tesla should be looking at

News Editor -
UK-based designer Khyzyl Saleem puts his own trophy truck-esque spin on Tesla's all-electric, battery-powered pickup. This Cybertruck redesign is on point.
Read more
Man Cave Ideas

Lego Technic drops first-ever Lamborghini car set with ultra-rare 3,696-piece Sián FKP 37

Gear Editor -
Limited to only 38 models, the 3,696-piece Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 is the Danish brick-builder's first-ever Lego Technic Lambo car set - also the priciest.
Read more
Acura

Acura reveals the redesigned 2021 TLX and V6-powered Type S: Here’s a closer look

Chris Chase -
Acura is entering serious sport sedan territory with its redesigned 2021 TLX sedan, including the 3.0L V6 TLX Type S. Here's a look at specs & key features.
Read more
SUV and Crossover Reviews

Best Used Small SUV & Compact Crossovers: 8 Models to Consider

Chris Chase -
Buying a used small SUV or compact crossover is challenging with so many choices. Here are the best models to consider based on value, design & reliability.
Read more
Overland

Austrian bike builder revives this old school Lada into a modern day overlander

News Editor -
Austrian bike builder Vagabund Moto switches gears from building custom motorcycles to reviving this sweet Lada Niva 4x4 - to haul their bikes, of course.
Read more
TractionLife.com Square Logo - Black
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.
© 2019 Traction Media Inc.
MORE STORIES
2020 subaru crosstrek hybrid

2020 Crosstrek Hybrid gets $150 price bump when it arrives late...

2018 Subaru Crosstrek

All-New 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Pricing Released: Starts at $21,795US

2017 subaru crosstrek review

Subaru shows love for 6-speed manuals with base & mid-range Crosstreks