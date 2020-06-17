Currently set to Index
Toyota

Toyota jacks up the GR Supra’s horsepower without jacking up the price

2021 Supra 3.0 Premium gets a $500 price increase while the 3.0 price goes up by $1000.

Amee Reehal
2021 toyota gr supra lineup
Toyota dropped the new, 5th-generation Supra just a year ago but that’s not stopping the Japanese automaker from significantly improving the revived sports car’s performance and handling for the new year.

The 2021 GR Supra adds more power, a revised chassis, a 255-hp 4-cylinder version for the first time, and the limited GR Supra A91 edition with exclusive colours and design features into the mix. Toyota is also throwing in the 8-inch display screen as standard for 2021.

GR Supra price and release date

Pricing for the 2021 GR Supra starts at $42,990 for the 2.0 model, and $50,990 for the 3.0. In Canada, the GR Supra 3.0 MSRP is C$67,690 and is the only trim available (up from $64,990 for the 2020 3.0 model).

The A91 special edition will start at $55,990; in Canada, the A91 is a $1200 package on the 3.0. The new models are currently on sale, as of June 2020. 

2021-GR-Supra-A91-Edition
2021 GR Supra A91 Special Edition limited to 1000 units. Photo: Toyota

The Supra 3.0 Premium gets a $500 increase in price for 2021, while the 3.0 price goes up by $1000. The A91’s price is $740 more than the 2020 Supra Launch Editions. In our view, when you consider the major power increase and significant improvements in handling, these price increases are nominal. 

2021 GR Supra price list

USCanada
GR Supra 2.0$42,990
GR Supra 3.0$50,990$64,990
GR Supra 3.0 Premium$54,490
GR Supra A91 Edition$55,990$68,890

More Supra horsepower and torque for 2021

We’re not talking a small bump here either. Toyota managed to get an extra 14-percent horses out of the Supra’s turbocharged 3.0L inline-six, going from 335 hp at 5,000-6,500 rpm to 382 hp at 5,800-6,500 rpm. That’s a decent increase out of the same powertrain. 

Torque also increases from 365 lb.-ft. at 1,600-4,500 rpm to 368 lb.-ft. at 1,800-5,000 rpm.

2021-GR-Supra-3.0-Premium
2021 GR Supra 3.0. Photo: Toyota

Retuned Chassis for improved handling

Toyota didn’t waste any time improving the new Supra’s handling abilities; they added lightweight aluminum braces that tie the strut towers to the radiator support to increase lateral rigidity, along with front and rear bump stops and new damper tuning.

The result? Better cornering abilities while increasing roll resistance. But we’ll need to test this 2021 rocket out ourselves to find out. 

4-cylinder turbo Supra 2.0 joins the family

2021 toyota gr supra 2.0
2021 GR Supra 2.0. Photo: Toyota

Joining the existing 6-cylinder engine is a new 4-cylinder turbo in the entry-level Supra 2.0,  putting down 255-hp at 5,000-6,500 rpm and 295 lb.-ft. peak torque at 1,550 to 4,400 rpm. 

0-60 is a decent 5-seconds, courtesy of the same 8-speed automatic transmission found in the the 355-hp 3.0 model. 

Toyota states much of the same technology makes up the 4-cylinder setup as the 6-cylinder models — from the twin-scroll turbo and direct fuel injection to the continuously variable timing.

Over 200 pound lighter Supra 2.0

It never hurts to shed some weight. Toyota managed to shave over 200 pounds off the 2021 Supra 2.0; now ringing in at 3,181 pounds while maintaining the car’s weight distribution. 

This all comes courtesy of smaller front brake rotors, the missing Active Differential and Adaptive Suspension found on the 3.0 model, and manually adjustable seats opposed the heavier power-adjustable versions in the 3.0.

Amee Reehal
Shooting motors professionally since film was a thing, Amee's work has been published in various outlets including NBC Sports, Chicago Tribune, SuperStreet, GlobeDrive, MotorTrend, and others. He's a writer, editor at TractionLife.com, AJAC member, and full-time digital marketer at Traction Media working with national brands. Find him traveling, spending time with his kids and family. Or golfing, poorly.
