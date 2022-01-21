2022 BMW CE 04 Range & Power: A Closer Look

BMW is calling their new electric BMW CE 04 scooter a “new electric star for the city.” It features futuristic looks, innovative design and impressive performance. Let’s dive in and take a closer look at what makes this BMW so special.

Head-Turning Looks

The BMW CE 04 beautifully represents the progressive values of a modern global city. At the first glance, the design is unmistakably that of BMW Motorrad, with its striking Light White finish combined with matte black, solid disc wheels and floating seat style. Buyers can also opt for the Magellan Grey metallic look that comes with the Avantgarde Style options, paired with orange seat, wind deflector and select graphics.

Here’s a quick 1-minute video from BMW showing off the scooter’s styling and riding abilities:

Superlative Ride Performance

It’s not all about looks, of course. More important is how the bike performs as a daily commuter and urban mobility solution. The CE 04 is powered by an 8.9kWh battery giving it a very pleasing range of 130km (80 miles). The battery and electric motor give a pleasing output of 31kW (42hp) and can launch itself from 0 to 50km/h (31mph) in just 2.6 seconds. That means perfect set-offs from the traffic lights every time.

Charging the battery from flat will just take 1 hour and 40 minutes when done with a high-output 6.8kW charger. The factory-issued 2.3kW charging set charges from flat to full power in 4 hours and 20 minutes.

BMW has shared its permanent magnet electric motor technology as used in select BMW cars like the 225xe Active Tourer. On top of that, they’ve installed directionally stable suspension with a one-piece tubular steel main frame and very generously sized tires. The result is awesome comfort and handling, bolstered even further by powerful twin disc brakes for added safety and control. Stability is even further enhanced by the Automatic Stability Control and Dynamic Traction Control systems.

You can tailor your ride to the road underneath your wheels using the three standard riding modes, ECO, Rain and Road. There’s a further “Dynamic” riding mode as an ex works option.

2022 BMW CE 04. Photo: BMW

Technology Features

The 2022 BMW CE 04 is loaded with cutting-edge gadgetry, starting with a 10.25” TFT colour screen onto which you can display your navigation as well as all the important drive information for your ride. BMW brings its knowledge of user-friendly intuitive on-board systems to make an all-in-one display for instruments, navigation and more.

The low- and high-beam headlamps, turn signals and rear lights are all made with the latest LED technology. BMW also offers Headlight Pro, which is an adaptive system that follows the contours of corners and offers enhanced illumination for night-time driving.

Finally, BMW shows their understanding of the modern age by creating a ventilated smartphone charging compartment with a USB-C charging port. You can also easily pair your smartphone with the BME CE 04 electric bike for additional function and control.

“The Silent Revolution”

BMW says that this new chapter in urban mobility is tantamount to a “silent revolution.” Perhaps they’re right. The BMW CE 04 is the fruition of the 2017 BMW Motorrad Concept Link, and is now ready for production. Look out for release date announcements soon.

