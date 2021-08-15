Lexus GX 460 Goes Stealth Mode with New Black Line Edition for 2022

Just when you thought the GX 460 full-size premium SUV couldn’t get more luxe, Lexus have revealed an new special edition for the 2022 lineup, dubbed the Black Line Special Edition. It brings together all of the things that you loved best about the GX 460 model in the Premium grade, but enhances it with new colours, technology, and style.

Performance: V8 power packing 301 horsepower

The special edition Lexus SUV is essentially all things for all people. Under the hood is an impressive 4.6L V8 outputting 301-hp and 329 lb-ft of torque to deliver power for both on-road and off-road scenarios carrying over from the 2020 model.

However, the redesigned 2024 GX 550 has more power from its new twin turbo V6; it also improves towing capacity to 8,000 pounds.

2022 GX 460 Black Line Edition. Photo: Lexus

Supporting the power is a unique compressed cylinder fluid transfer system that helps maintain traction by keeping all 4 wheels planted on the ground. This is backed up by an Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) and the Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS) for a smooth and comfortable ride as the GX adapts to different surface conditions, keeping the car feeling level at all times.

The mechanical raw power is impressive, but not everything. While this GX 460 still exhibits that muscular presence that buyers love about this model, the elegance and sophistication it carries is also impossible to ignore.

The Black Line reflects Lexus’ passion for premium finishes, and fine details that exude the fine craftsmanship on this GX. This special edition Lexus SUV gains a blackout chrome grille, 18” wheels finished in glossy black, taillamps in Garnet Red, a deep black interior headliner, and Matte Black Ash Wood trims on the steering wheel, to get things started.

3-row SUV with new technology

2022 GX Black Line. Photo: Lexus

Drivers will also get access to the Lexus Safety System+, which includes pre-collision warnings with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, smart high-beam headlights and high-speed dynamic radar cruise control. There’s also a parking assist feature as standard.

Besides just looking nice and packing the right hardware for both downtown driving and off-road adventure, the GX 460 Black Line is also loaded with the very latest and greatest technology – a much needed upgraded for this SUV.

Front and centre you’ll find a 10.3-inch multimedia touchscreen with full compatibility with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa. A very generous offering of 6 USB ports should also help the driver and all passengers keep all their devices charged on longer journeys.

Luxury family hauler built for adventure with 6,500-lbs towing capacity

It’s not just the suspension and the engine power that make this GX so ready for the off-road experience. It’s capable of towing up to 6,500-lbs, and is built with a full-time automatic 4WD system and torque-sensing limited slip centre differential for near-perfect power distribution. Lexus have thrown in lots of great off-roading assistance technology as well to make the experience safer and more enjoyable.

This technology includes downhill assist control, hill-start assist, traction control, vehicle stability control, and an available extra “Crawl Control” that allows the GX to explore the unbeaten path only a few other luxury full-size SUVs can handle.

The Black Line Special edition comes with three new exclusive exterior colours, namely: Starfire Pearl, Black Onyx, and Nori Green Pearl. There’s no confirmed price or order date, but we should expect further updates soon.

Interior and exterior 2022 Lexus GX Black Line photos

