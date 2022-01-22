2022 Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo: Electric Range Specs for All 5 Models

Porsche expanded its first electric car lineup by unveiling the Taycan Sport Turismo in November last year, and now they have revealed details of all the variants in the range. The new 2022 Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo range includes base Sport Turismo, 4S, GTS, Turbo, and Turbo S. Unfortunately, only the GTS variant will be available in the stateside.

A Porsche representative spoke to Car and Driver and said, “the Taycan Sport Turismo will continue to be offered solely as a GTS in the United States.”

The low-slung wagon unites the Cross Turismo’s estate-style shape with the sedan’s lower ride height. Furthermore, the new wagon ditches the “off-road” plastic cladding of the Cross Turismo but retains its 1200-litre boot and 45mm of additional headroom on top of the sedan.

Expect Big Power & Capable Batteries Across the 4-door EV Lineup

The base Sport Turismo and 4S variants will be accessible in two battery packs – standard 79.2-kilowatt-hours and 93.4 kWh optional Performance Battery Plus. All other models will use Porsche’s bigger battery.

2022 Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo. Photo: Porsche

Using the bigger battery, the entry-level rear-wheel-drive Taycan Sport Turismo can generate 469 horsepower, similar to the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo. Alternatively, the smaller battery can create 402 hp – the same as the rear-wheel-drive Taycan sedan.

Stepping up, the GTS Sport Turismo produces 590 horsepower in Launch Control mode; the Turbo is capable of yielding 670 hp, while the flagship Turbo S can deliver a monstrous 750 hp.

Owners can charge their batteries from five to 80 percent in 22 minutes and 30 seconds. An additional five-minute charge from here can add an extra 100 km to the range.

What’s the Taycan Sport Turismo’s electric range?

Porsche didn’t mention the driving range of all the models in the press release but indicated that the 4S would be able to cover the most distance between charges – it can stretch to 309 miles (498 km), according to the European WLTP cycle.

However, according to the official Porsche website, the entry-level Sport Turismo will deliver a combined range of 222-306 miles (358-492 km), the 4S will offer the highest range of up to 309 miles (498 km), and the GTS will be capable of covering 263-304 miles (424-490 km). Finally, the Turbo could travel 263-305 miles (424-491 km), and the Turbo S should be able to stretch to 458 miles (285 km).

Meanwhile, the Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo would be the fastest to sprint from zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) in only 2.8 seconds, with Launch Control.

More interior space and practicality compared to the Taycan EV

2022 Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo. Photo: Porsche

Compared to the Taycan sedan we reviewed here, the Sport Turismo comes with an extra 45 mm headroom with an added 9 mm of height above the driver’s seat. The bigger tailgate adds to the ease with 801 mm opening and 543 mm height, compared to the sedan’s 434 mm and 330 mm, respectively.

While the boot space would depend on the equipment, with the Sound Package Plus, the Sport Turismo can accommodate 446 litres (sedan: 407 litres). With the BOSE Surround Sound System, the boot space decreases to 405 litres. On the other hand, folding the back seats (split-folding 60:40) can stretch the space to 1,212 or 1,171 litres correspondingly.

Price and availability

Porsche didn’t yet announce the pricing details for the North American customers. However, in Europe, the rear-wheel-drive Taycan Sport Turismo price will start at £73,560. The 4S will be accessible for £84,830, the GTS for £104,990, the Turbo for £117,670, and the range-topper Turbo S will set you back £140,080.

The sporty-sweet-spot, the GTS, of the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo range will be the first to arrive at the dealerships in late February. Other variants will be available from mid-March. The U.S. sales will start in the second quarter of this year.

Take a look at our Taycan page here for more review, news, and product info.

2022 Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo Pictures

[envira-gallery id=’103088′]