Leaving behind the chill of home for California’s endless sun, we landed in Los Angeles with more than just a family trip on our minds back in late 2023. Porsche USA had set aside a Taycan 4S Cross Turismo for us: a long-roof EV wagon that promised both adventure and familiarity, first introduced in 2021. For someone who has always loved wagons, and who has logged plenty of miles in Panameras since they first arrived, it felt like stepping into a future version of something I already knew.

But this time the twist was electric. I don’t drive EVs often, so the Taycan wasn’t just our family hauler for the week — it was an entirely new way of experiencing LA. From crowded freeways to coastal stretches, it set the tone for our trip: equal parts sunshine escape, family journey, and quiet introduction to what Porsche thinks tomorrow should feel like. Coincidentally, and lucky for us, we also took in the We Are Porsche and David Arsham’s Eroded Porsche exhibits at the Petersen Muesuem the same time.

My Camera: I shot these with my handy little Canon S110 — a digital compact with full manual controls. It’s an older camera from 2012 but for travel like this, it’s lightweight, offers great dynamic range, and just does the trick. Leave the SLR at home.

Performance & Driving Impressions

Performance in the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo isn’t just about numbers, though Porsche’s 3.9-second 0–60 claim is easy to believe. More powerful than the entry-level Taycan 4 Cross Turismo with 469 horsepower, yet nowwhere near the range-topping 750 horsepower Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo, this 4S’ 562 horses is more than enough for family road trips.

2023 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Specs

Trim Power 0–60 mph Top Speed Taycan 4 Cross Turismo 469 hp 4.8 s 137 mph Taycan 4S Cross Turismo 562 hp 3.9 s 149 mph Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo 670 hp 3.1 s 155 mph Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo 750 hp 2.7 s 155 mph

The surge of instant torque made freeway merges a blast, and yes, the kids egged me on to hit it again. What stood out, though, was how composed it felt: the adaptive air suspension smoothed out LA’s rough streets, then tightened up when the road opened toward Malibu, reminding me this wagon is still a Porsche first.

Even with luggage stacked and four of us onboard, the car never felt heavy or stressed. The two-speed transmission kept things effortless at higher speeds, and the quiet, seamless acceleration turned long stretches of traffic into something almost enjoyable. Instead of being about raw performance stats, the Taycan’s power made our family trip easier: quick, calm, and just a little addictive. For 2025, the Taycan lineup gained power and range.

Compared to the Panamera Sport Turismo, the Taycan’s design feels sharper and more modern: part EV future, part Porsche heritage, with just enough off-road-inspired details to make it stand apart from the sea of fastbacks and crossovers.

Part of the magic came from how the Taycan used its weight to its advantage. With the battery pack mounted low, it hugged corners more like a sports car than a family wagon, and switching between drive modes changed the whole character — calm and quiet in Normal, sharper and more playful in Sport. Even the regenerative braking felt natural, especially rolling through LA traffic or easing down from canyon runs. It wasn’t just fast; it was controlled, adaptable, and always reassuring.

Interior

Inside this second-level trim, the Taycan Cross Turismo feels less like a spaceship and more like a modern Porsche that happens to run on electrons. The cabin’s clean lines, wide screens, and glass roof gave every drive a light, airy vibe, especially when LA traffic slowed to a crawl. My wife loved the mix of tech and tactility: touchscreens where they made sense, real buttons where they mattered. It felt premium but never overdesigned.

For the kids, the back seat was a lounge on wheels. Headroom was generous thanks to the longer roofline, and USB ports kept their devices alive between Hollywood and Santa Monica. The cargo hold swallowed suitcases, beach gear, and the random extras that come with traveling as a family of four. It didn’t feel cramped or compromised, it felt like Porsche designed this EV with real-world families in mind, without losing an ounce of style.

My Porsche App

For 2023, Porsche added the My Porsche app, and it turned out to be a real trip-saver. I could check charge status before we left the hotel, lock or unlock the car without digging for the key, and even locate and activate chargers around LA. It took the stress out of driving an unfamiliar EV in a busy city and made the Taycan feel like it was always within reach — a simple, modern touch that fit perfectly with the car’s futuristic vibe.

Styling

What separates the Taycan Cross Turismo from the sedan are the subtle but purposeful touches. The longer, flatter roofline doesn’t just add rear headroom — it gives the car that classic wagon silhouette I’ve always loved. Black fender extensions and unique rocker panels add a rugged edge, while the slightly higher ride height (nearly an inch over the sedan) makes it look more adventure-ready without tipping into SUV territory. Even parked, it has that “let’s go somewhere” stance that fits the Cross Turismo name.

Up front, the familiar Taycan face gets reworked with a tougher lower fascia, while the rear tapers into a wide, athletic stance capped by the continuous light bar. Roof rails aren’t just practical; they complete the wagon vibe, making it look like it’s built for road trips as much as canyon runs. Compared to the Panamera Sport Turismo, the Taycan’s design feels sharper and more modern: part EV future, part Porsche heritage, with just enough off-road-inspired details to make it stand apart from the sea of fastbacks and crossovers.

Takeaway





















































Looking back, the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo didn’t just get us around Los Angeles, it shaped the entire trip. It carried the four of us, our luggage, and all the little extras a family vacation demands, but it also gave me something more: the vibe of driving a Porsche wagon in one the my favourite cities. Every freeway merge, every quiet cruise through traffic, every stop at the beach felt elevated.

For someone who doesn’t spend much time behind the wheel of Porche EVs (or EVs in general, for that matter), this was more than a test drive; it was proof that electric can still deliver the emotion and fun I’ve always associated with Porsche. It kept the family comfortable, kept me grinning, and turned an ordinary getaway into something I’ll remember long after the photos fade. The Taycan wasn’t just part of our LA trip, it was the highlight. Well, for me at least.

Bonus: We Are Porsche Exhibit at the Petersen Museum













































































































Visiting the Petersen Museum’s We Are Porsche exhibit turned out to be the perfect complement to our time with the Taycan. What started as a family getaway quickly felt like a full-on Porsche trip through LA — driving the brand’s electric future by day and walking through its history and culture by night. From legendary 911s to racing icons, the exhibit showed how Porsche has shaped both car culture and lifestyle, making our own experience with the Taycan feel like we were part of that bigger story.

Eroded Porsche Exhibit by David Arsham



















One highlight was seeing Daniel Arsham’s Eroded Porsche in person: a sculptural 911 that looks half-car, half-artifact, as if dug up from another time. We’ve featured Arsham’s work on the site before, but standing in front of it gave it a whole new impact. After spending days with the Taycan, Porsche’s vision of the future, seeing Arsham’s decayed vision of the past created a surreal, full-circle moment.