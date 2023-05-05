2023 Tundra CrewMax Platinum L: Up Close with Toyota’s Range-Topping Pickup

It’s a good time to be the Toyota Tundra. Even better if you’re in the market for the full-size pickup that saw a major redesign in 2022. Aside from the new hybrid powertrain (dubbed iForce Max), a revamped suspension, and a completely new look both inside and out, Toyota is rolling out enough different Tundra flavours and variations to satisfy pretty much everyone.

From the new Toyota Tundra CrewMax 1794 Edition with its Texan flair and premium features, to Toyota’s new flagship with the Toyota Tundra i-Force Max (Hybrid) CrewMax Capstone.

Essentially, a pair of luxury half-ton pickups you’d spend more time entertaining clients, less time doing real truck stuff on the worksite. But wait, there’s more! Enter the 2023 Tundra CrewMax Platinum L.

2023 Tundra 4×4 CrewMax Platinum L. Photo: Amee Reehal

Platinum L is Toyota’s top-of-line gas-powered Tundra

Whereas the Capstone is the top-of-line hybrid model, the Platinum L is the equivalent for gas-powered Tundras. It focuses on exceptional performance, latest in technology, and features with a more luxurious touch. This premium Tundra is designed to meet the needs of modern truck buyers who want a vehicle that can tackle any task while providing comfort and convenience during their daily commute or long road trips.

But again, less work boots on-site, more snakeskin cowboys boots at the office. Below, a quick look at the Capstone hybrid and Platinum L:

2022 Toyota Tundra i-Force Max CrewMax Capstone. Photo: Amee Reehal 2023 Toyota Tundra 4×4 CrewMax Platinum L. Photo: Amee Reehal

More Powerful & Efficient V6 Engine Replaces the Tundra V8

Power comes from the new 3.5L twin-turbo V6, paired to the 10-speed direct shift auto transmission. Opposed to the i-Force Max hybrid setup adding an electric motor to the regular Tundra’s 3.5L V6.

So, gone is the outgoing 5.7L V8 engine, replaced by this V6 that actually outperforms it, putting down 389 peak horsepower and up to 479 lb-ft of torque on most grades. Plus, the new V6 is 25-percent more fuel-efficient than the old V8 that delivered 381 horsepower and 401 lb-ft of torque, mated to a six-speed transmission.

If you’re partial to the V8 in older models, check out our 2021 Toyota Tundra 4X4 CrewMax SR5 Trail Edition review to see how it performs and handles.

2023 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Platinum L. Photo: Amee Reehal

2023 Tundra V6 Performance Specs:

Engine : Active Noise Control, Intercooled, 3.5 Litre Twin Turbo V6, Stop and Start Engine System (S&S)

: Active Noise Control, Intercooled, 3.5 Litre Twin Turbo V6, Stop and Start Engine System (S&S) Transmission : 10-speed Direct Shift Automatic Transmission

: 10-speed Direct Shift Automatic Transmission Suspension : Independent Front Suspension, Rear Coil Springs

: Independent Front Suspension, Rear Coil Springs Power : 389 horsepower

: 389 horsepower Torque : 479 lb-f

: 479 lb-f Brakes : Electric Parking Brake (EPB)

: Electric Parking Brake (EPB) Mechanical Specs: Drive Mode Select (Sport, Eco and Normal Modes), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Tow Package – Heavy Duty Tow Hitch Receiver, Part-Time 4WD, Trailer Brake Controller, Trailer Backup Guide w/ Straight Path Assist

Lavish looks with rugged sensibilities

2023 Tundra 4×4 CrewMax Platinum L. Photo: Amee Reehal 2023 Tundra 4×4 CrewMax Platinum L. Photo: Amee Reehal

The exterior of the Tundra CrewMax Platinum L is sleek and stylish, with a bold front grille, LED headlights, and a sculpted body. It’s a big truck that puts its power and sophistication on display. Other features include 20-inch alloy wheels, a power moonroof, a bedliner, and a power tailgate with a remote-release function.

Tundra CrewMax Platinum L Exterior Specs:

Colour : Supersonic Red (Note:~$225 Platinum Premium Paint upgrade – only upgrade on this truck)

: Supersonic Red (Note:~$225 Platinum Premium Paint upgrade – only upgrade on this truck) Lighting : LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Fog Lamps, Auto Leveling Headlamp System, Premium Triple-Beam LED Headlamps

: LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Fog Lamps, Auto Leveling Headlamp System, Premium Triple-Beam LED Headlamps Mirrors : Mirrors, Electrochromic Driver’s Side View Mirror, Power Extendable/Folding Towing Mirrors

: Mirrors, Electrochromic Driver’s Side View Mirror, Power Extendable/Folding Towing Mirrors Truck Bed : 400 Watt (120V) Cargo Bed Power Outlet, Header rail, Side Rail with Four Adjustable Tie Down Cleats

: 400 Watt (120V) Cargo Bed Power Outlet, Header rail, Side Rail with Four Adjustable Tie Down Cleats Wheels : 20″ Alloy Wheels

: 20″ Alloy Wheels Tires : P265/60R20

: P265/60R20 Wipers: Rain Sensing Wipers, Windshield Wiper De-Icer

Tundra CrewMax Platinum L Interior

2023 Tundra 4×4 CrewMax Platinum L. Photo: Amee Reehal 2023 Tundra 4×4 CrewMax Platinum L. Photo: Amee Reehal

The new Tundra already has an interior stylish enough to match the class best, not to mention the cutting-edge digital technology that customers want. In Platinum L, a huge, 14-inch display featuring Toyota’s latest infotainment system dominates the dashboard. Its easy, smartphone-like operation is a big step forward over the older system.

Inside the cabin, this Tundra Platinum L is designed to provide a comfortable and luxurious experience for the driver and passengers. The vehicle features leather-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats, a leather-trimmed steering wheel, and a 12-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support.

Other cabin features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 12-speaker JBL premium sound system, and a wireless smartphone charging pad. The Tundra CrewMax Platinum L also comes standard with a suite of safety features, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking.

CrewMax vs Double Cab: space & comfort matter

2023 Tundra 4×4 CrewMax Platinum L. Photo: Amee Reehal

The rear seats are also spacious and comfortable, providing ample legroom and headroom for passengers. That’s what you get with the CrewMax you see here. The Double Cab Tundra offers the same 5-person seating, but if headroom and legroom matter, the CrewMax opens up the cabin environment even more.

Here’s our full story on the new 2022 Tundra interior and cabin tech.

Tundra CrewMax Platinum L Interior Specs:

Interior Colour : Leather,Black

: Leather,Black Convenience Features: Tailgate Release Bump Switch (located in driver’s- side taillight), Power Door Locks, 12Volt Accessory Power Outlet, Wireless Charging, Smart Key w/ Push Button Start + Tailgate, Trailer Backup Guide w/ Straight Path Assist

2023 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Platinum L Photos