Under the Hood: Exploring the 2023 Ford Super Duty Engine Lineup

Heavy-duty trucks used to be strictly commercial vehicles, but many consumers now buy them for towing boats, RVs, or other items. These trucks have become big business, and that’s a bonus for buyers because they’re continuously being updated with the latest features and technologies.

Ford has released a new Super Duty for 2023, which includes the F-250 and F-350, as well as the heavier-capacity F-450 that’s primarily for commercial use. All offer two new engines for a total of two with gasoline and two with diesel, all with a ten-speed automatic transmission, and we’ll take a deeper dive into them here.

The Gasoline Engines

6.8L V8

6.8L V8. Photo: Ford Horsepower : 405 hp

: 405 hp Torque : 445 lb.-ft.

: 445 lb.-ft. Displacement : 6.8L (415 cubic inches)

: 6.8L (415 cubic inches) Compression ratio : 10.8:1

: 10.8:1 Valvetrain : Pushrod and rocker arms, two valves per cylinder

: Pushrod and rocker arms, two valves per cylinder Recommended fuel : 87 octane

: 87 octane Fuel delivery : Sequential multi-port electronic

: Sequential multi-port electronic Intake manifold: Naturally aspirated, tuned intake

The first of the Super Duty’s new engines is its entry-level choice, a 6.8L V8 that makes 405 horsepower and 445 lb-ft of torque. It replaces last year’s entry engine, a 6.2L V8 that made 385 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque. The Super Duty’s styling enhancements include new grilles to improve cooling on all engines.

The XL base trim in the F-250 and F-350 is the only one that uses the 6.8L (but you can option it with the other three engines). The XL comes in 4×2 or 4×4, while all other trims come only in four-wheel drive.

7.3L V8

Horsepower : 430 hp

: 430 hp Torque : 485 lb.-ft.

: 485 lb.-ft. Displacement : 7.3L (445 cubic inches)

: 7.3L (445 cubic inches) Compression ratio : 10.5:1

: 10.5:1 Valvetrain : Pushrod and rocker arms, two valves per cylinder

: Pushrod and rocker arms, two valves per cylinder Recommended fuel : 87 octane

: 87 octane Fuel delivery : Sequential multi-port electronic

: Sequential multi-port electronic Intake manifold: Naturally aspirated, tuned intake

The XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, and Platinum trims use a 7.3L V8 engine carried over from the 2022 models. It makes 430 horsepower and 485 lb-ft of torque. While we didn’t get to drive the 6.8L on a “first drive” of the F-250, we spent a few hours with the 7.3L engine. It’s powerful but very smooth, with linear acceleration, plenty of passing power, and equally smooth shifts from that ten-speed transmission.

Ford’s heavy-duty rivals each offer one gasoline engine. The Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra use a 6.6L V8 making 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque; while the Ram Heavy Duty has a 6.4L V8 making 410 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque. Ford’s 6.8L falls between them for power ratings, but its 7.3L V8 tops both of them for horsepower and torque.

The Diesel Engines

6.7L Power Stroke diesel V8 and High-output 6.7L Power Stroke

New High-Output 6.7L Power Stroke V8. Photo: Ford ﻿ 6.7L Power Stroke diesel V8 High-output 6.7L Power Stroke Horsepower 475 hp 500 hp Torque 1,050 lb.-ft. 1,200 lb.-ft. Intake manifold Single turbocharger, charged air cooler Water jacketed single turbocharger, charged air

The Super Duty’s carried-over turbodiesel engine is a 6.7L Power Stroke V8 that makes 475 horsepower and 1,050 lb-ft of torque. New for 2023 is a high-output version of it, making 500 horsepower and 1,200 lb-ft of torque. Heavy-duty trucks are all about torque, and the automakers often get into “torque wars” where one announces a new rating, and someone else scrambles to top it. Right now, that 1,050 lb-ft on Ford’s regular diesel takes the crown, with Ram’s 6.7L Cummins turbodiesel rated at 850 lb-ft, and GM’s 6.6L Duramax at 975 lb-ft. Ram further offers a high-output version as well, but its 1,075 lb-ft still doesn’t reach Ford’s 1,200 lb-ft. As well, Ram’s high-output is only available on its 3500, while Ford offers it in both the F-250 and F-350.

Super Duty Engines, Towing, and Payload Capabilities

2023 Ford Super Duty F-250. Photo: Amee Reehal

Towing and payload capacity depend on a number of factors, including cab configuration, 4×2 vs 4×4, engine and driveline, type of trailer, and more. Ford advertises a maximum towing capacity of 40,000 lbs for the Super Duty, but that’s across the entire lineup – and when you read the fine print, it’s for the F-450 regular cab with high-output diesel.

For the F-250 crew cab, the most popular heavy-duty choice with consumers, conventional towing tops out at 18,200 lbs for gasoline, and 22,000 lbs for diesel. For fifth-wheel or gooseneck towing, it’s a maximum 19,300 lbs for gasoline, and that same 22,000 lbs for diesel.

Let’s Talk Price For the US and Canada

2023 Ford Super Duty F-350 Limited. Photo: Ford

For Canadian pricing, the 2023 Ford F-250 in that popular crew cab starts at $63,549 for the XL in 4×2, and $67,029 in 4×4 – both with the base 6.8L V8. The next four trims start with the 7.3L and 4×4: the XLT at $73,295; the Lariat at $85,539; the King Ranch at $98,359; and the Platinum at $98,724. The Limited, solely with the high-output diesel, starts at $119,515. All prices are subject to a delivery fee of $2,395.

That base XL trim can be optioned in Canada with the 7.3L V8 for $2,500; with the diesel for $11,475; and with the high-output diesel for $13,975. For the XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, and Platinum, adding the diesel is $10,975; and the high-output version is $13,374.

U.S. buyers get the same trim levels and engine options. The F-250 crew cab in XL starts at $47,750 with 4×2, and $50,560 for 4×4. With their standard 7.3L V8 and 4×4, the XLT starts at $54,510; the Lariat at $63,740; the King Ranch at $75,975; and the Platinum at $76,865. The high-output-only Limited is $96,905, with all subject to a delivery fee of $1,995. Adding the 7.3L to the XL is $1,705. Apart from the Limited, optioning the diesel engine on all trims is $9,995, while the high-output adds $12,495.