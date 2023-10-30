New Pickup TrucksHeavy Duty Trucks

Under the Hood: Exploring the 2023 Ford Super Duty Engine Lineup

The 2023 Ford Super Duty redesign includes updated engine options. Plus, two new ones: the 6.8L V8 and High-output 6.7L Power Stroke diesel.


2023 Ford Super Duty F-250 front view parked outside in forest
2023 Ford Super Duty F-250. Photo: Amee Reehal
Heavy-duty trucks used to be strictly commercial vehicles, but many consumers now buy them for towing boats, RVs, or other items. These trucks have become big business, and that’s a bonus for buyers because they’re continuously being updated with the latest features and technologies.

Ford has released a new Super Duty for 2023, which includes the F-250 and F-350, as well as the heavier-capacity F-450 that’s primarily for commercial use. All offer two new engines for a total of two with gasoline and two with diesel, all with a ten-speed automatic transmission, and we’ll take a deeper dive into them here.

The Gasoline Engines

6.8L V8

6.8L V8. Photo: Ford
  • Horsepower: 405 hp
  • Torque: 445 lb.-ft.
  • Displacement: 6.8L (415 cubic inches)
  • Compression ratio: 10.8:1
  • Valvetrain: Pushrod and rocker arms, two valves per cylinder
  • Recommended fuel: 87 octane
  • Fuel delivery: Sequential multi-port electronic
  • Intake manifold: Naturally aspirated, tuned intake

The first of the Super Duty’s new engines is its entry-level choice, a 6.8L V8 that makes 405 horsepower and 445 lb-ft of torque. It replaces last year’s entry engine, a 6.2L V8 that made 385 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque. The Super Duty’s styling enhancements include new grilles to improve cooling on all engines.

The XL base trim in the F-250 and F-350 is the only one that uses the 6.8L (but you can option it with the other three engines). The XL comes in 4×2 or 4×4, while all other trims come only in four-wheel drive.

7.3L V8

  • Horsepower: 430 hp
  • Torque: 485 lb.-ft.
  • Displacement: 7.3L (445 cubic inches)
  • Compression ratio: 10.5:1
  • Valvetrain: Pushrod and rocker arms, two valves per cylinder
  • Recommended fuel: 87 octane
  • Fuel delivery: Sequential multi-port electronic
  • Intake manifold: Naturally aspirated, tuned intake

The XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, and Platinum trims use a 7.3L V8 engine carried over from the 2022 models. It makes 430 horsepower and 485 lb-ft of torque. While we didn’t get to drive the 6.8L on a “first drive” of the F-250, we spent a few hours with the 7.3L engine. It’s powerful but very smooth, with linear acceleration, plenty of passing power, and equally smooth shifts from that ten-speed transmission.

Ford’s heavy-duty rivals each offer one gasoline engine. The Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra use a 6.6L V8 making 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque; while the Ram Heavy Duty has a 6.4L V8 making 410 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque. Ford’s 6.8L falls between them for power ratings, but its 7.3L V8 tops both of them for horsepower and torque.

The Diesel Engines

6.7L Power Stroke diesel V8 and High-output 6.7L Power Stroke

New High-Output 6.7L Power Stroke V8. Photo: Ford
﻿6.7L Power Stroke diesel V8High-output 6.7L Power Stroke
Horsepower475 hp500 hp
Torque1,050 lb.-ft.1,200 lb.-ft.
Intake manifoldSingle turbocharger, charged air coolerWater jacketed single turbocharger, charged air

The Super Duty’s carried-over turbodiesel engine is a 6.7L Power Stroke V8 that makes 475 horsepower and 1,050 lb-ft of torque. New for 2023 is a high-output version of it, making 500 horsepower and 1,200 lb-ft of torque. Heavy-duty trucks are all about torque, and the automakers often get into “torque wars” where one announces a new rating, and someone else scrambles to top it. Right now, that 1,050 lb-ft on Ford’s regular diesel takes the crown, with Ram’s 6.7L Cummins turbodiesel rated at 850 lb-ft, and GM’s 6.6L Duramax at 975 lb-ft. Ram further offers a high-output version as well, but its 1,075 lb-ft still doesn’t reach Ford’s 1,200 lb-ft. As well, Ram’s high-output is only available on its 3500, while Ford offers it in both the F-250 and F-350.

Super Duty Engines, Towing, and Payload Capabilities

2023 Ford F250 Super Duty 4x4 towing RV
2023 Ford Super Duty F-250. Photo: Amee Reehal

Towing and payload capacity depend on a number of factors, including cab configuration, 4×2 vs 4×4, engine and driveline, type of trailer, and more. Ford advertises a maximum towing capacity of 40,000 lbs for the Super Duty, but that’s across the entire lineup – and when you read the fine print, it’s for the F-450 regular cab with high-output diesel.

For the F-250 crew cab, the most popular heavy-duty choice with consumers, conventional towing tops out at 18,200 lbs for gasoline, and 22,000 lbs for diesel. For fifth-wheel or gooseneck towing, it’s a maximum 19,300 lbs for gasoline, and that same 22,000 lbs for diesel.

Let’s Talk Price For the US and Canada

2023 Ford Super Duty F-350 Limited with 6.7L Powerstroke Diesel badging
2023 Ford Super Duty F-350 Limited. Photo: Ford

For Canadian pricing, the 2023 Ford F-250 in that popular crew cab starts at $63,549 for the XL in 4×2, and $67,029 in 4×4 – both with the base 6.8L V8. The next four trims start with the 7.3L and 4×4: the XLT at $73,295; the Lariat at $85,539; the King Ranch at $98,359; and the Platinum at $98,724. The Limited, solely with the high-output diesel, starts at $119,515. All prices are subject to a delivery fee of $2,395.

That base XL trim can be optioned in Canada with the 7.3L V8 for $2,500; with the diesel for $11,475; and with the high-output diesel for $13,975. For the XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, and Platinum, adding the diesel is $10,975; and the high-output version is $13,374.

U.S. buyers get the same trim levels and engine options. The F-250 crew cab in XL starts at $47,750 with 4×2, and $50,560 for 4×4. With their standard 7.3L V8 and 4×4, the XLT starts at $54,510; the Lariat at $63,740; the King Ranch at $75,975; and the Platinum at $76,865. The high-output-only Limited is $96,905, with all subject to a delivery fee of $1,995. Adding the 7.3L to the XL is $1,705. Apart from the Limited, optioning the diesel engine on all trims is $9,995, while the high-output adds $12,495.

Jil McIntosh
Jil McIntoshhttps://jilmcintosh.typepad.com/
Jil writes about new cars, antique & classic cars, and the automotive industry. She has won several awards for her writing, including Journalist of the Year in 2016. In addition to testing new vehicles, she owns two from the 1940s.
