2023 EV6 GT: Kia’s New 576-HP Electric Crossover Specs Up Close

Editor’s Note: here’s our full 2023 EV6 GT first drive review.

Late 2021, Kia introduced its first EV with the 2022 EV6 — a stylish compact crossover SUV built on the Korean’s new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), offered in RWD or Dual-Motor e-AWD, sporting an impressive 77.4kWh high-density lithium-ion battery with over 300 miles of electric range, and a 114.2-inch wheelbase on par with its mid-size Telluride sibling.

Well, Kia wasted little time transforming this family-friendly, all-electric commuter into its most powerful vehicle to date with the 2023 EV6 GT — a 576 horsepower rocket that’ll spring 0-60 mph in just 3.4-seconds, 0-100 km/h in 3.5-seconds (compared to 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds for the regular EV6).

For context, the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS reaches 60 mph in 3.2-seconds. Yeah, the EV6 GT is no joke and Kia’s SUV lineup just raised the EV bar with this addition. Here’s a closer look at the EV6 GT’s specs. But first, a quick look at the EV6 versus the new EV6 GT. Why? Why not:

Powertrain

Motor type: Permanent magnet synchronous motor (front & rear)

Permanent magnet synchronous motor (front & rear) Transmission: Single speed reduction

Single speed reduction Battery type: Lithium-ion

Lithium-ion Battery energy: 77.4 kWh

77.4 kWh Power: 576 horsepower (430 kW, 585 PS)

576 horsepower (430 kW, 585 PS) Torque: 740 Nm

740 Nm Top speed: 260 km/h, 162 mph

The most potent Kia production vehicle ever, the EV6 GT features a dual-motor e-AWD powertrain, powering all the wheels. A 77.4-kWh Nickel-Cobalt-Manganese powers the front-mounted 160kW motor and a rear-mounted 270kW motor to generate a monstrous 576 horsepower (430 kW) and 546 lb.-ft. of torque.

This power enables the all-wheel-drive crossover to scurry to 60 mph in only 3.4 seconds and top out at 161 mph. This acceleration speed is even quicker than the Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder RWD, according to a drag race test carried by AMCI.

Handling

Drivetrain: Four-wheel drive (4WD)

Four-wheel drive (4WD) Suspension: Front – MacPherson strut and dual lower arm type; Rear – Five multi-link type

Front – MacPherson strut and dual lower arm type; Rear – Five multi-link type Standard wheels & tires: Alloy 21-inch, 255/40R21

Alloy 21-inch, 255/40R21 Brakes: Front – 380x34mm, ventilated discs; Rear – 360x20mm, ventilated discs

Helping the range-topping EV6 GT to achieve the mind-boggling acceleration is a dedicated sport suspension with electronically controlled dampers and exclusive front-suspension performance parts. The electronic damping renders the vehicle athletic handling and comfortable ride, while the electronic Limited Slip Differential (e-LSD) assists in maintaining optimum traction and stability.

2023 Kia EV6 GT 2023 Kia EV6 GT

The stopping power comes from 15-inch ventilated brakes on the front and 14.2-inch disc brakes at the rear using standard monoblock calipers and Z-rated Goodyear Eagle F1 rubber wrapped on 21-inch alloy wheels.

Drive Modes

Besides the Eco, Normal, Sport, and Snow drive modes available in other EV6 variants, the GT comes with some exclusive modes, including the GT Drive Mode, My Drive Mode, and Drift Mode.

Selecting the GT Drive Mode changes settings for motors, braking, steering, suspension, e-LSD, and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) systems to deliver maximum performance. On the other hand, as the name implies, My Drive Mode allows the owner set their own driving preferences.

Lastly, the Drift Mode sends power to the rear wheels for drifting maneuvers. The GT also has two more sound choices added in the customizable Active Sound Design.

Charging

2023 Kia EV6 GT 2023 Kia EV6 GT

Generally, the EVs are notorious for their slow charging rate, but with EV6’s 800V fast charging capability, the owners can recharge their crossover’s battery from 10 to 80 percent in less than 18 minutes using a 350-kW charger.

Gladly, the EV6 GT is also capable of powering different external electric devices thanks to Innovative Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality. The automaker claims an Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) would offer 1,900 watts to run a 55-inch TV and an AC together for over 24 hours. On the other hand, owners can even charge the battery of another EV.

Safety

The 2023 Kia EV6 GT comes equipped with 20 standard active Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to make the drives safer and hassle-free. These include highway driving assist, blind-spot detection, auto emergency braking with junction turning & cyclist detection, lane keep assist, safe exit assist, Navi-based smart cruise control, park distance warning, and many more.

2023 EV6 GT Dimensions

2023 Kia EV6 GT 2023 Kia EV6 GT

Exterior: Length: 4,695 mm

4,695 mm Height: 1,545 mm

1,545 mm Width: 1,890 mm

1,890 mm Wheelbase: 2,900 mm

2,900 mm Ground clearance: 155 mm Interior & cargo Head room: 990 mm (934 with sunroof)

990 mm (934 with sunroof) Leg room: 1,078 mm

1,078 mm 2nd-row: 965 mm with sunroof; 1,006 mm without sunroof

965 mm with sunroof; 1,006 mm without sunroof Cargo space: min. 480L, max. 1,260L; 20L frunk

Availability & Price

The 2023 Kia EV6 GT will hit the dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2022, with buyers receiving a charging credit of 1,000 kWh at Electrify America that they can use within three years. The GT will come with Kia’s industry-leading 10-year/100,000-mile limited battery warranty. The pricing details will be revealed before the on-sale date.

Meantime, here are more 2023 electric SUVs & crossovers to watch for.

Photos: