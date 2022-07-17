2023 Electric SUVs & Crossovers: New Models to Watch For

Most of the new electric vehicles hitting the market are SUVs and crossovers — which is no big shocker as sport utilities have eclipsed cars and sedans, especially for families looking for ample seating, loads of cargo space, and the higher ride height. Well, with an all-electric powertrain we can add ultimate fuel economy to the mix where once gas guzzling SUVs will likely become extinct.

Breaking off from our 2023 SUVs worth waiting for list, here are all new and redesigned EV SUVs to keep on your shortlist. We’re adding new models as they’re released so keep checking back.

2024 Polestar 3

Release Date: Late 2023

Late 2023 Status: New Model















Key features: Dual-motor configuration that generates 489-hp & 620 lb-ft of torque Performance Pack increases power & adds 22-inch wheels Active air suspension system is standard

Scandinavian minimalism backed by impressive power, the Polestar 3 is the company’s first SUV, following the debut of the Polestar 1 & 2.

At launch, the Polestar 3 comes equipped with a dual-motor configuration that generates 489 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque. With the optional Performance Pack added, output increases to 517 hp and 671 lb-ft of torque, enough to generate a 0-100 km/h time of about 4.7 seconds. (By comparison, the current dual-motor Polestar 2 with the Performance Pack delivers 476 hp, 502 lb-ft and roughly the same sprint time.)

The Polestar 3 comes equipped with other features that reinforce its high-performance nature. An active air suspension system is standard. The torque split in everyday driving conditions is rear-biased for a sportier feel. The torque-vectoring dual-clutch system at the rear axle aids in cornering. The standard wheels are 21-inch numbers; the Performance Packs adds 22-inch wheels shod with Pirelli P Zero tires.

Read our full story – 2024 Polestar 3 EV SUV Range & Specs: Third One’s the Charm

2023 VinFast VF 9

Release Date: Late 2022 / early 2023

Late 2022 / early 2023 Status: New Model

Key features: 3-row EV SUV with standard all-wheel drive 402-hp and 457 lb-ft of maximum torque 369 miles (593 km) of electric range

There’s a new EV player in town. Vietnamese-based VinFast is hitting the North American market with a pair of all-electric SUVs: the 2-row VF 8 first, followed by the 3-row VF 9.

Like its smaller VF 8 sibling, the VF 9 will come in two trims: Eco and Plus. Of course, the full-size VF 9 is significantly larger than its mid-size counterpart, measuring 5,118mm long, 2,070mm wide, and sitting 1,696mm high; sitting fairly low with a 3,150mm wheelbase and 189.2mm ground clearance.

Powering the 2023 VinFast VF 9 are 92/123 kWh high-voltage lithium batteries. Both the VF 8 and VF 9 come with standard all-wheel drive, producing 402 horsepower and 457 lb-ft of maximum torque, with a 0-100 km/h time of 6.5-seconds and a roughly 200 km/h maximum speed.

Read our full story – VinFast VF 9 Specs: Rare 3-Row EV SUV Enters the Market

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV

Release Date: Fall 2023

Fall 2023 Status: New EV Model

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS Key features: Most affordable in the compact SUV EV class at $30,000 starting MSRP Optional eAWD drive system makes up to 290-hp & 346 lb-ft torque 11.5 kW Level 2 (AC) charging comes standard

Chevy’s compact Equinox SUV not only goes all-electric for 2024, it’s also the most affordable in the class, according the the company. Following on the heels of the Silverado EV pickup and Blazer EV SUV, the Bow Tie company is going full steam ahead on the electric car front.

Starting at around $30,000 in the US ($35,000 in Canada) for the entry-level Equinox 1LT trim, the standard FWD system puts down approximately 210-horsepower and 242 lb-ft of torque, while the optional eAWD system significantly ramps it up to 290-horsepower and 346 lb-ft torque.

11.5 kW Level 2 (AC) charging comes standard offering up to 34 miles of range per hour of charging, while the optional 19.2 kW Level 2 (AC) charging on the range-topping Equinox 3RS eAWD can add up to 51 miles of range per hour of charging. This is all covered by an 8-year/100,000-mile limited warranty on the Equinox EV — and that’s over and above the SUV’s standard bumper-to-bumper coverage.

Read our full story – 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV Range Specs & Features

2023 Kia EV6 GT

Release Date: Late 2022

Late 2022 Status: New Model

























Key features: Charging credit of 1,000 kWh at Electrify America 576-HP & 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds Larger diameter disc brakes vs EV6

Kia debuted its first-ever EV for 2022 with the EV6. But for 2023, the Korean decided to level things up with the EV6 GT. This impressive compact crossover SUV is Kia’s fastest, most powerful vehicle to date, and for good reason.

The EV6 GT features a dual-motor e-AWD powertrain, powering all the wheels. A 77.4-kWh Nickel-Cobalt-Manganese powers the front-mounted 160kW motor and a rear-mounted 270kW motor to generate a monstrous 576 horsepower (430 kW) and 546 lb.-ft. of torque.

Generally, the EVs are notorious for their slow charging rate, but with EV6’s 800V fast charging capability, the owners can recharge their crossover’s battery from 10 to 80 percent in less than 18 minutes using a 350-kW charger.

Read our full story – 2023 Kia EV6 GT First Drive Review

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV

Release Date: Summer 2023

Summer 2023 Status: New EV Model



























































































Key features: Blazer EV SS puts down 557 horsepower Super Cruise hands-free system is available Blazer EV RS offers best electric range at 320 miles

Not a 2023, but still worthy of this list. Chevy’s mid-size Blazer goes all-electric for 2024. The first-ever electric performance model from Chevrolet, the Blazer SS delivers the most powerful experience in the range. Available exclusively with an all-wheel-drive configuration, its powertrain generates a maximum of 557 horsepower and 648 lb-ft of torque.

Chevrolet did not reveal the mechanical specifications of the RS yet, but we know it shares some of its details with the SS, including the dual-part LED lights that display a uniquely composed lighting sequence when the Blazer arrives or leaves a scene. These lights, along with the Chevy logo, also illuminate to show the EV’s state of charge.

The LT trims share most of the features, including a monochromatic exterior, 19-inch wheels, and full LED lighting. They also carry the same infotainment system, instrument cluster, and charging capabilities as found in high-end trim levels.

Read our full story – 2024 Chevy Blazer EV: Up Close with All 4 Models

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Release Date: Sometime 2023

Sometime 2023 Status: New Model























Key features: One of the most energy-efficient EVs in the market 800-V ultra-fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes WLTP-estimated over 610 km of all-electric range on a single charge The second model in the IONIQ lineup, following the 5-passenger IONIQ 5 in 2021, Hyundai’s latest EV is promising to be one of the most energy-efficient EVs in the market with a WLTP-estimated energy consumption under 14 kWh/100 km. The IONIQ 6 is definitely more curvy looking compared to to its IONIQ 5 sibling, but the longer wheelbase at 2,950-mm opens up the interior as well, which finds Dual Colour Ambient Lighting with speed-synchronization in the spacious cabin. Both EVs are built on Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform which the Korean car builder says will provide 800-V ultra-fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. Electric power comes from a 77.4-kWh battery dishing out an estimated 610-plus km of all-electric range on a single charge, leading to what the company claims is one of the most efficient EVs out there now, at energy consumption under 14 kWh/100 km. 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Release Date: Fall 2022

Fall 2022 Status: New Model





















Key features: Priced below its competitors Latest version of Super Cruise (available later) RWD & AWD powertrains Cadillac has revealed its first-ever all-electric vehicle, the LYRIQ, a crossover the company hopes will be a turning point toward a more successful future for the storied luxury automaker. The luxury automaker says the average owner of its XT5 compact crossover drives 40 miles or 64 km per day, which means the same driver could go nearly a week on the LYRIQ’s promise of more than 300 miles or 480 km of driving range. That comes from a 100-kW battery pack that lives in the floor (as in many of today’s EVs), which will keep the car’s centre of gravity low and should enhance handling. Cadillac says the LYRIQ also comes with the latest iteration of GM’s Super Cruise driver assist technology, which includes a hands-free lane change function. A remote parking system will let the Lyriq position itself in parallel and perpendicular spaces, either with the driver behind the wheel or watching from outside the car. Here’s our closer look at the 2023 Lyriq’s interior.

2023 Subaru Solterra Release Date: Summer 2022

Summer 2022 Status: New Model





















Key features: Dual-Function X-Mode is standard EPA estimates: 228 miles between charges Subaru’s renowned AWD Subaru’s first-ever EV, the 2023 Solterra range is rated at 228 miles thanks to the high-capacity 72.8-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack and two electric motors. The powertrain creates 215 horsepower and 249 pound-feet of torque mating to a single-gear automatic. Similar to Forester and Outback Wilderness, the Solterra comes with standard Dual-Function X-Mode, along with a novel low-speed cruise control system called Grip Control. The system allows you to set Low, Medium, or High grip for a maximum six mph speed. With Grip Control, all you need is to steer the vehicle on steep and hilly roads. The class-leading 8.3 inches of ground clearance makes driving a breeze in such conditions. The Solterra comes with Level 2 AC and DC fast charging capability. While the former takes around 9 hours to give you a full charge, the latter would take just 56 minutes to replenish 80 percent of the battery capacity. Read our full story – 2023 Subaru Solterra Range, Performance & Charging Capability 2023 Lexus RZ 450e Release Date: Late 2022

Late 2022 Status: New Model























Key features: Built on the e-TNGA platform Yoke-style steering wheel More power than cousins Subaru Solterra AWD & Toyota bZ4X AWD Lexus has introduced the brand’s first dedicated EV – the RZ 450e – for the North American market built on the e-TNGA platform. The posher alternative to the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra EVs does not just change badges. It has its own design, trappings, and even some of its tech. The powertrain of the all-new RZ 450e consists of a 71.4-kWh battery pack and two electric motors – the one at the front generates 150 kW, and the rear one creates 80 kW. Both these collectively produce 230 kW, translating to 308 horsepower, which is 93 hp more than the Subaru Solterra AWD and the Toyota bZ4X AWD – both yielding 215 hp. Sitting in the cockpit, the first thing drivers would feel different will be a yoke-style steering wheel, the same as we find in the Tesla Model S. It will be accessible in the U.S. at a later date so that the initial models will come with a conventional steering wheel and system. Read our full story – 2023 Lexus RZ 450e Preliminary Specs: What We Know About the Brand’s First EV 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS Release Date: Late 2022

Late 2022 Status: New Model

















Key features: 3rd model in the EQ lineup MBUX Hyperscreen Range-topping EQS 580 4MATIC makes 400-hp Built on the same modular EVA2 platform as the EQS sedan, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV breaks cover with a sleek exterior and upscale interior, as you’d expect from the German automaker. This first-ever SUV shares the long wheelbase (3210 millimetres) with the EQS Saloon, but is over 20 centimetres higher. The dimensions in detail are 5125/1959/1718 millimetres (length/width/height). In addition to the DYNAMIC SELECT modes ECO, COMFORT, SPORT and INDIVIDUAL, the 4MATIC versions feature OFFROAD, a further mode for off-road driving. Available on the 450 and typical for the EQS 580 is the attention-grabbing MBUX Hyperscreen, consisting of three screens fixed within a single sheet of high-strength glass. The three displays include a 17.7 OLED center display, a 12.3-inch instrument panel, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen facing the front passenger, offering navigation ideas or tuning the music they like. Here’s our closer look at the EQS SUV’s interior.

2023 Nissan Ariya

Release Date: Spring 2022

Spring 2022 Status: New Model

Key features: An EPA estimated range up to 304 miles 238 horsepower (178 kW) AC synchronous motor Built on an all-new Alliance-developed EV platform







Key features: An EPA estimated range up to 304 miles 238 horsepower (178 kW) AC synchronous motor Built on an all-new Alliance-developed EV platform

Nissan’s first all-electric crossover SUV, the Ariya first debuted in mid 2020. For 2023, the Nissan Ariya is all-new with an EPA estimated range of up to 304 miles for the Venture+ model, according to Nissan.

Among the Ariya’s useful tech features will be Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a voice command system programmed to recognize natural speech to operate the car’s secondary systems.

All Ariya trims will come standard with the Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite of driver assists, including familiar items like pedestrian detection with front and rear automatic braking, lane departure warning, blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert, and high beam assist. A ProPilot Assist 2.0 system will allow semi-autonomous highway driving, with Nissan’s e-Pedal providing one-pedal driving.

Read our full story – Nissan’s first all-electric SUV is promising impressive range

2024 Hyundai Kona

Release Date: Late 2023

Late 2023 Status: Redesigned







Key features: Four powertrains: EV, ICE, HEV and N Line Futuristic looks with EV-led design Larger dimensions including bigger interior space

Hyundai’s subcompact SUV enters its second generation boasting a bolder & more dynamic design, driver-centric interior, and four powertrains, including an all-electric version. Interestingly, designers first created the EV model and then replicated the changes to accommodate an internal combustion engine and a hybrid powertrain.

The next-generation Kona gets bigger than the previous generation in length, width, and wheelbase. It’s 4,355 mm (171.5 inches) long – that’s a 150 mm increase from the outgoing EV. The width improves by 25 mm (0.98 inches), while the wheelbase grows by 60 mm (2.6 inches).

Up front, one thing that remains the same is the unique LED light bar stretching across the hood. However, the EV model uses a pixelated Seamless Horizon Lamp for distinction. The headlights, contained in a black plastic piece, find their place below the light strip on each corner. Inside, the interior grows bigger and is more upscale than before. While Hyundai didn’t share much information about the cabin, we can see two 12.3-inch displays (one for the infotainment and the other for the driver information) packed within a single bezel.

Read our full story – 2024 Hyundai Kona Redesign: Major Changes to Know About