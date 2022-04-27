2023 Subaru BRZ Specs: 228 Horsepower Coupe Still Under $30K

As far as affordable sports coupes go, it’s tough to beat the Subaru BRZ – a 228 horsepower, naturally-aspirated sports car that can be had for under $30K. For 2023, the BRZ carries over from its 2022 second-generation update, and while not a whole lot has changed expect more of the same with some refinements, all at a $28,595 starting price point. Here’s a look at the 2023 BRZ’s main features, along with full specs at the bottom.

Subaru BRZ Horsepower & Performance Remain Unchanged

Accessible in only two trim levels – Premium and Limited – both BRZ models carry the current 2.4-liter naturally aspirated Boxer-four mill, pumping out 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. It doesn’t seem like a big bump compared to the 197 hp and 151 lb-ft of the 2.0-liter powerplant in the first-generation BRZ.

Nevertheless, with the minor increase in the power and torque in addition to the removal of the previous model’s notorious torque dip, the new mill goes a long way to perk up the platform. All these increases occurred with the 2022 BRZ power and performance updates. Same goes for the 2022 Toyota GR 86.

2023 Subaru BRZ. Photo: Subaru 2023 Subaru BRZ. Photo: Subaru

The engine gets assistance from either a six-speed close-ratio manual transmission or a performance-tuned six-speed electronic direct-control automatic transmission with adaptive control and steering wheel paddle-shift control switches.

Standard Features

The 2023 BRZ comes equipped with a range of standard amenities – conventional and high-end – to elevate its appeal. Undoubtedly, there is nothing fancy about keyless access with push-button, 17-inch alloy wheels in a dark gray finish, dual-zone automatic climate control, power fuel-door lock, power windows with auto up/down and pinch protection and the rear center console storage box with dual USB input/charge ports.

However, you would definitely admire the standard TORSEN limited-slip differential, LED headlights (low and high beam) with automatic height adjustment, vehicle stability control with track mode, incline start assist, and variable intermittent windshield wipers with speed-sensing mist feature.

BRZ Interior for 2023

The cockpit design focuses primarily on the driver while not forgoing passenger comfort. Behind the steering wheel, we find a 7-inch digital instrument panel that looks like Subaru’s Boxer engine showing the Tachometer. With the Tachometer on the left side, a programmable meter shows amps and coolant temperature. The Tachometer changes its circular shape to a linear grid in Track Mode.

Photo: Subaru

Another highly admirable feature of the new BRZ is the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) that lets you enlist two sets of wheels. It means you do not have to change seasonal tires on the original wheels; rather, you can simply put on a new set of wheels. The BRZ also comes with standard active sound control to boost the engine sound inside the cabin for a more pleasing driving experience.

More premium cabin inside the Subaru BRZ Limited trim

The interior gets black upholstery with opposing red stitching on the front seat bolsters, leather-wrapped steering wheel, shifter boot, and parking brake boot. The Limited variant is wrapped in Ultrasuede with red leather accents and includes dual-mode seat-heater controls and the leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Infotainment & Connectivity

Subaru has entrusted the entertainment duties to the STARLINK® 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus infotainment system, boasting an integrated center information display. The system allows smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth.

BRZ interior dimensions:

Headroom (f/r) 37.0 in. / 33.5 in. Legroom (f/r) 41.5 in. / 29.9 in. Hip room (f/r) 52.4 in. / 45.2 in. Shoulder room (f/r) 53.6 in. / 51.7 in. EPA passenger volume 77.2 cu. ft. EPA trunk volume 6.3 cu. ft. (additional carrying space with rear seatback folded) Trunk liftover height 27.1 in.

Safety

To make this fun-loving sports car safer on the road, the Japanese automaker offers the award-winning Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Suite on the variants using the automatic transmission. The standard safety tech encompasses adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking system, lane departure and sway warning, lead vehicle start alert, and high beam assist.

2023 Subaru BRZ Price

For the 2023 model year, Subaru has increased the price by $625 for the manual and $560 for the automatic. The 2023 BRZ Premium costs $29,615 for the manual and $31,115 for the auto. In addition, the high-spec BRZ Limited starts at $32,115 for the manual and $33,815 for the auto.

Model/Trim Transmission MSRP (U.S.) MSRP plus Destination and Delivery ($1,020) BRZ Premium 6MT $28,595 $29,615 BRZ Premium 6AT $30,095 $31,115 BRZ Limited 6MT $31,095 $32,115 BRZ Limited 6AT $32,795 $33,815

The older 2020 BRZ Limited with 6MT started at $28,845. Still, even with these nominal price bumps (in our view), this remains arguably the best-valued sports car around. Same goes for its Toyota GR 86 cousin we compared here. Below, the coupe’s specs:

2023 BRZ Key Specs