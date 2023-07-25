Subaru’s Performance-Focused BRZ tS is Back for 2024

Subie’s value-packed BRZ entered its second-generation for 2022, to include a larger, naturally-aspirated 2.4L engine delivering 228 horsepower —up from the outgoing BRZ’s 205 horsepower 2.0L powerplant.

For 2024, and based on the top BRZ Limited grade, Subaru brings back the BRZ tS trim — a high-performance variant of the popular 2+2 coupe we first saw back in 2018. And unlike its exclusive availability back then (limited to 500 units), it appears the 2024 BRZ tS won’t be so rare. And that’s a good thing for fans of the popular Japanese coupe looking to dial things up over and above the current range-topping trim.

Release Date: Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but the 2024 Subaru BRZ tS will on sale in the first quarter of 2024; expect firm pricing late 2023. Check back here then.

Note: there are two basic models: the entry-level BRZ (Canada) or Premium (USA); and the better-equipped Sport-tech (Canada) or Limited (USA). Both come as standard with a 6-speed manual transmission but can be specified with a 6-speed auto.

Here’s our full review of the 2022 Subaru BRZ Limited [Sport-tech].

2024 Subaru BRZ tS 2024 Subaru BRZ tS

The tS coupe’s suspension gets the STI touch with Hitachi front and rear dampers. The braking assembly levels up to a high-performance Brembo system to include larger pads and rotors, and both the 2-piston rear calipers and 4-piston front calipers get the gold pain treatment. All riding on 18-inch wheels wrapped in track-worthy Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires (215/40 R18).

Expect the same 2.4L engine that motivates all new BRZ models, paired to that six-speed close-ratio manual transmission. Here, it’s the suspension and handling upgrades that really matter. The near 230 horsepower is more than enough. Below, key performance specs for the 2024 BRZ tS:

Engine FA24 4-cylinder, horizontally opposed (SUBARU BOXER) Horsepower 228-hp @ 7,000 rpm Torque 184 lb.-ft. @ 3,700 rpm Transmission 6-speed manual (standard) Suspension 4-wheel independent 2024 Subaru BRZ tS

More standard safety features on all manual 2024 BRZ models

2024 Subaru BRZ tS with standard 6-speed manual 2024 Subaru BRZ tS with EyeSight

The 2024 BRZ tS is also Subaru’s first manual transmission-equipped vehicle to offer EyeSight (the company’s driver assist system); all 2024 BRZs with stick shift will now gets this as standard.

EyeSight is a suite of safety features including adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking system, lane departure and sway warning, and lead vehicle start alert. On the track, these features may mean nothing; but for everyday driving on the open roads, they certainly do.

A 2024 BRZ Limited with Enhanced Styling and Interior Touches

In terms of looks, the range-topping tS grade splits from the BRZ pack with a few distinct features. The entire lineup received a hefty refresh in 2022 with subtle aerodynamic details everywhere, including a duck-tail spoiler at the rear and updated roofline serving as a subtle ‘double-bubble’ nod to vintage racing cars.

2024 Subaru BRZ tS

But here, the 2024 BRZ tS’ exterior foldable mirrors and roof-mounted shark fin antenna come in a Crystal Black Silica finish, offer standard 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels in a dark gray finish, and of course, differentiated by tS badging in the front grille and on the rear decklid.

Inside the cabin, the BRZ tS combines sophistication and sportiness, featuring distinct blue accents and premium materials for both style and functionality.

The BRZ tS interior gets a sleek black upholstery with exclusive blue stitching on the front seat bolsters, leather-wrapped steering wheel, shifter boot, and parking brake boot.

2024 Subaru BRZ tS

Height-adjustable performance-design front seats feature a distinctive blue leather accent along the centre. The leather-wrapped steering wheel integrates control switches for audio, cruise control, and Bluetooth.

The instrument panel visor and door trim are enhanced with BRIN NAUB nubuck-like material. Emphasizing its heritage, the iconic STI logo graces the red starter button and a customizable 7-inch digital instrument cluster, which showcases tS-exclusive red accents.

The Best BRZ Yet

Overall, Subaru’s rear-wheel drive BRZ appears to keep getting better. It’s affordable considering all that it includes, keeps the manual transmission for real driving enthusiasts, and retains a sleek look with sporty proportions.

The next-gen 2022 BRZ certainly stepped it up, particularly with the more powerful 2.4L engine. Now, with the 2024 BRZ tS, all that glorious power is backed by significantly improved handling. Thanks Brembo, and thanks STI.

