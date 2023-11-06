2023 Toyota GR Corolla Core Review

Editor’s Note: In all honesty, it’s unlikely that you’ll have the chance to lay your hands on the exceptional Toyota GR Corolla MORIZO Edition, which is limited to just 200 units, or the mid-range GR Corolla Circuit Edition. However, the GR Corolla Core, featured in this review, is the model designed for the masses. Fortunately, it’s no underperformer, sharing many of the same performance features as the limited Circuit Edition but at a much more accessible price point. We just wanted to share this and keep expectations in check.

Key specs: 300 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque

Front & rear Torsen Limited-Slip Differentials (Optional in the US, standard in Canada)

Rev-matching 6-speed iMT

Standard 12.3” MID

Heated front seats (Optional in the US, standard in Canada)

Toyota Multimedia

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Core. Photo: Amee Reehal

A Toyota Hatchback Packed with the Performance Goods

The Toyota GR Corolla ships with a very special All Wheel Drive (AWD) system called GR-FOUR, which is designed specifically for this high-performing application and amounts to Toyota’s first all-new, performance-oriented AWD system in a very long time.

The word of the day is Torsen. That’s a useful shorthand that identifies the Torque Sensing Limited Slip Differential, aka, the Torsen LSD.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Core. Photo: Amee Reehal

On Canadian-spec versions of the GR Corolla, there’s a Torsen LSD between each set of wheels: one in front, and one in the back. The Torsen differential is a serious piece of hardware that’s highly proven in numerous applications and from years of use in many forms of motorsport. All U.S. models use a different hardware configuration where this form of Limited Slip Differential (LSD) is optional.

One of the cool things about the Torsen differential is its ability to drastically limit differences in speed between the two wheels it’s driving. Because of a specialized internal design, the Torsen differential is expert at optimizing power delivery to the ground in a wide range of serious-use cases in a motorsport setting. Torsen differentials launch an all-out assault on wasteful wheelspin characteristic of open differentials. They do their job with minimal need for help from braking and traction control systems whose interventions can upset the car and slow it down.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Core. Photo: Amee Reehal

Result? The GR-FOUR AWD system and especially its Torsen differentials allow the car and driver to wring out every bit of grip available from whatever surface they’re driving on and the way they’re driving on it.

In addition to its Torsen differentials, the GR-FOUR system allows drivers to dial in one of three torque split presets: 60/40, 50/50, and 30/70. These ratios represent how much of the engine’s power goes to the front/rear axles. Once engaged, this torque split is permanent and remains untouched by the electronics until the driver changes it.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Core. Photo: Amee Reehal

With up to 70 percent of the engine’s power routed to the rear wheels, the GR Corolla Core is a more rear-driven system than some competitors like the Golf R and offers AWD, whereas other hot-hatch models (Veloster N) do not.

The big thing you need to know about this car is that it puts on a hell of a show for its driver. A big part of that show is the GR Corolla’s ability to turn inputs into reactions from the car in a very immediate and satisfying way.

Related: 2023 GR Corolla Preliminary Specs: What We Know About Toyota’s 300-Hp Hot Hatch

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Core. Photo: Amee Reehal

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Core Interior and Styling

Of course, the show starts when you walk up to the GR Corolla Core.

The widened stance, extensive aerodynamic and breathing tweaks to the body, the unique wheels and up-sized brakes and spoilers and splitters, and the three-outlet exhaust all convey a sense of seriousness to the visuals.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Core. Photo: Amee Reehal

It’s the same thing getting in and getting seated: the scenery is primarily dark and focused, though the racy seats and badges and extra controls and sporty instrument cluster displays provide a preview of the driving experience to come. This is neither the most premium-looking, modern, nor flashy cabin you’ll find for the dollar, but it’s a focused driving environment that some shoppers will appreciate.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Core. Photo: Amee Reehal

So, the GR Corolla Core is a hot hatch from a glance, but the show really starts when you begin driving.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Core Horsepower and Track Impressions

Power comes from a 3-cylinder turbo engine of 1.6 litres displacement. Like the GR-FOUR AWD system, the G16E-GTS powerplant is custom-built for application in a specialty facility by expert builders. Output of 300 horsepower is backed by 273 lb.-ft of torque, which arrives early enough to really start grabbing the driver’s attention from fairly low revs.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Core. Photo: Amee Reehal

Driving and track impressions

Boot down, the powerplant’s combination of direct and port fuel injection delivers optimal fuel mixing as the ball-bearing turbocharger gets whistling up to speed, and the drivers quickly start to feel heavier in their GR-logoed fabric sport seats.

Drop the clutch and stuff the accelerator to the firewall: the smooth but sudden torque-spike sees the GR Corolla leap off the line with minimal drama as the Torsen LSDs extract maximum grip from the tarmac beneath.

Still, I think the overall handling experience is the best part of the GR Corolla Core’s drive. At elevated speeds on a circuit, it feels light and lively at the tips of the drivers’ fingers and toes, a dialed-in lightness that’s friskier and more spirited than labour-intensive.

Usually, there’s no sensation of traction control or wheelspin, just a hearty surge of forward thrust as the engine’s tone morphs from a menacing hum to a commanding growl. Occupants take a set in their seatbacks as the torque-curve fills. From there on, a meaty surge of momentum is your constant companion until the 6,500 RPM redline arrives.

The engine breathes strongly to this point—and though it won’t connect as readily with fans of sky-high revs, the engine doesn’t run out of steam if you’re shifting at redline. That’s accomplished with a playful but heavy-set stomp on the GR Corolla’s clutch pedal, itself operating with a smoothly hinged action and a just-right amount of heft that communicates capability without feeling oppressively heavy.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Core. Photo: Amee Reehal

The shifter has a solid, highly mechanical feel and precise ‘clomp’ into the next gear position, and throws are short enough to handle with a flick of the wrist but reward getting the biceps involved a little when you feel like ripping through the gears like Christmas morning wrapping paper.

To recap, we’ve got a highly satisfying clutch and shifter, a real-deal performance AWD system, and a little engine that’s big on immediate, responsive torque and pleasing turbocharged sound effects.

Steering is fast and heavy, and the steering action becomes more demanding of the driver as speeds increase. The overall sensation of creating big reactions from the vehicle using small, precise steering inputs isn’t unlike a 5-bucks-a-lap go-kart. Just like the engine and power curve, the GR Corolla Core’s steering is built for immediate gratification at the driver’s fingertips.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Core. Photo: Amee Reehal

The brakes work similarly: in easygoing driving, they may feel a little numb and vague to some—but when worked hard at higher speeds, they really come into their own. The GR Corolla’s brakes feel the most precise and on the ball when they’re worked hard and hot. (Editor’s note: For 2024, Core grade gains upgraded Red painted brake calipers.)

Still, I think the overall handling experience is the best part of the GR Corolla Core’s drive. At elevated speeds on a circuit, it feels light and lively at the tips of the drivers’ fingers and toes, a dialed-in lightness that’s friskier and more spirited than labour-intensive. Nearly foolproof grip from the Torsen differentials encourage early and hard corner exits, and since those differentials get the power down nicely without help from the traction control, competent drivers will find no need to switch the system off.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Core. Photo: Amee Reehal

If you’ve got your performance driving basics committed to memory, you’ll hardly feel the traction assists doing a thing—making you the star of the show.

And what a show it is.

Best of all, you can take in that show just about any time you like. As an AWD-equipped hatchback, it’s flexible enough for most, ready for use in the winter, and comes with a long list of safety equipment, making it a fun, family-ready race car of sorts. Rear seat leg and headroom will diminish quickly for taller or leggier passengers, though four adults of average size should have no trouble with personal space.

Takeaway

The GR Corolla Core is also the least-racy looking of the GR Corollas, and as a Toyota Corolla, it shares its nameplate with one of the most reasonable cars on the road—making it an easy hot-hatch purchase to sneak past that apprehensive significant other if you need to. Meantime, here are some more hatchback reviews if you’re in the market.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Core Performance Specs