2024 Chevy Blazer EV: Up Close with All 4 Models

Back in 2019, Chevrolet brought the Blazer back from the dead — a muscular, Camaro-inspired mid-size SUV slotted between the Chevy’s small Equinox and larger Traverse. Now, four years later, the Blazer goes all electric — including a powerful SS model making nearly 560 horsepower, an equally sporty RS model with 320 miles of electric range, and the entry-level and well-equipped 1LT and 2LT trims.

But the EV SUV market is flooded these days. Can the new Chevy Blazer EV hold its own? Here’s a closer look at the entire electric Chevy Blazer lineup.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS

A 557 horsepower, all-wheel drive electric Blazer

The first-ever electric performance model from Chevrolet, the Blazer SS delivers the most powerful experience in the range. Available exclusively with an all-wheel-drive configuration, its powertrain generates a maximum of 557 horsepower and 648 lb-ft of torque. The performance variant includes a unique drive mode, which the company calls WOW (Wide Open Watts), that would allow the vehicle to hit 60 mph from a standstill position in fewer than 4 seconds. Horsepower : 557-hp

: 557-hp Torque : 648 lb-ft

: 648 lb-ft 0-60 mph : under 4-seconds

: under 4-seconds Drivetrain : AWD

: AWD Wheels: 22-inch wheels standard

Range and Charging

GM claims a full charge of the SS will deliver up to 290 miles of drive range, and the EV will support 11.5 kW level 2 (AC) charging and DC fast-charging at up to 190 kW. Expect adding around 78 km in only 10 minutes on a DC fast charger. While all the trim levels in the Blazer lineup appear innovative, dynamic, and athletic, Chevy has given each its own character. The range-topping SS looks most aggressive of all, featuring a distinct front grille, two-tone paint with a black roof, unique front and rear skid plates, front Brembo brakes & sport-tuned chassis, stock 22-inch wheels, and more. 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS

Exterior

The SS also features its own dual-element LEDs with arranged lighting sequences. These lights, along with the Bowtie logo, glow when the EV approaches or leaves its place. Additionally, these lights illuminate while charging the vehicle, giving a good indication of the speed and intensity of the charge.

Chevy Blazer EV SS Interior

Similar to the SS’s exterior, the interior is also different from others in the lineup, boasting a unique interior trim and colours. The suede microfiber seating sports Adrenaline Red or Black/Medium Ash Gray. The Blazer SS also boasts a different flat-bottom steering wheel and HVAC vents that appear as turbines.

Additionally, the high-spec model gets heated and ventilated front seats as well as heated rear outboard seating positions. The ambient lighting with a personalization function is also standard for the SS.

A few features remain the same for all the trim levels, including a 17.7-inch diagonal colour infotainment touchscreen and an 11-inch diagonal driver info display.

Technology

Chevy built the technology features around customers’ convenience and comfort to boost their confidence in EV adoption. Surprisingly, the 2024 Blazer doesn’t have a start button. You just need to have the car key and push the brake pedal after closing the door to start the vehicle.

Additionally, Chevy offers a powered-opening charge port door, navigation to charging stations & route planning, regenerative braking, presence-based liftgate (standard only on the RS and SS), and Super Cruise (standard on SS and available on other trims).

The company claims Super Cruise is the industry’s first genuine hands-free driver-assistance technology. The hands-free driving will be available only on compatible roads across the U.S. and Canada. Here’s our full review of Super Cruise, first introduced by Cadillac.

2024 Chevy Blazer EV SS infographic with key specs. Graphic: Chevrolet

Safety

The Chevy Safety Assist suite now includes new technologies like Reverse Automatic Braking and Advanced Park Assist. The standard safety techs comprise Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning and IntelliBeam.

Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) based on the Blazer EV SS

2024 Blazer EV Police Pursuit Vehicle Built on the SS, the Blazer PPV is a pursuit-rated model for the police fleet, and it will come with the biggest Ultium battery in the range. Chevy will give rear-wheel-drive and dual-motor all-wheel-drive options. Additionally, the custom-built Blazer PPV will employ high-performance front Brembo brakes to allow the vehicle to stop quickly and a special interior with a lot of space to house emergency equipment. Chevy plans to create more customized Blazer EVs for commercial customers.

Chevy Blazer EV RS

Chevrolet did not reveal the mechanical specifications of the RS yet, but we know it shares some of its details with the SS, including the dual-part LED lights that display a uniquely composed lighting sequence when the Blazer arrives or leaves a scene. These lights, along with the Chevy logo, also illuminate to show the EV’s state of charge.

Other things that RS and SS have in common include ambient lighting with a personalization function, heated & ventilated front seats, and a heated flat-bottom steering wheel.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS

RS will offer the best electric range in the Blazer EV lineup

The RS will be able to draw the highest range from the Blazer. Chevy estimates up to 320 miles of range and availability of the trim in forward- (standard), rear- (standard), and all-wheel-drive (optional) configurations.

Coming to the features that make the RS stand out in the lineup, it gets a black grille and 21-inch wheels. The interior of the RS boasts blue and red contrasting stitching. The gas-powered 2019 Blazer RS flossed great looks inside and out, so the 2024 model’s features are no different.

Apart from these, all other interior features and tech, like the 17.7-inch infotainment screen, 11-inch digital instrument cluster, navigation system, and Safety Assist Suite, remain the same as in other variants. Here’s our full review of the non-electric Blazer’s interior up close.

Blazer EV 2LT & 1LT Trims

The LT trims share most of the features, including a monochromatic exterior, 19-inch wheels, and full LED lighting. They also carry the same infotainment system, instrument cluster, and charging capabilities as found in high-end trim levels.

The main difference between the two is their drive range. The 1LT delivers 247 miles estimated range, while the 2LT can cover up to 293 miles between charges. Below, a couple of key differences between the two:

Blazer EV 1LT Blazer EV 2LT Electric Range 247 mile range 293 mile range Drivetrain FWD FWD – standard

AWD – optional

Blazer Technologies:

Some of the technology’s best bits include:

Powered-opening charge port door: The door opens with a push.

The door opens with a push. Navigation to charging stations and route planning : The MyChevy app allows drivers to find and plan a route to a charging station.

: The MyChevy app allows drivers to find and plan a route to a charging station. Regen Braking: Like in other electrified vehicles, it converts the EV’s kinetic energy created through the forward motion into electricity and saves it in the battery bank to improve the range. One-Pedal Driving is also a part of the system, allowing the vehicle to come to a full halt through only the accelerator pedal.

Like in other electrified vehicles, it converts the EV’s kinetic energy created through the forward motion into electricity and saves it in the battery bank to improve the range. One-Pedal Driving is also a part of the system, allowing the vehicle to come to a full halt through only the accelerator pedal. Presence-based liftgate : The EV’s liftgate opens automatically when it senses the key fob near it.

: The EV’s liftgate opens automatically when it senses the key fob near it. Super Cruise : GM’s hands-free driver-assistance technology is available for Blazer owners to enjoy a hand-free drive on compatible highways.

: GM’s hands-free driver-assistance technology is available for Blazer owners to enjoy a hand-free drive on compatible highways. Ultifi: The Blazer EV features Ultifi, the company’s new end-to-end vehicle software platform that gets over-the-air updates, letting owners regularly upgrade and customize their EVs. Chevy will keep improving the system and add new features over time.

Availability and Price

Chevrolet will launch the new Blazer EV at different intervals, releasing the 2LT (starting at US$47,595) and RS ($51,995) first in summer 2023. The SS will go on sale later in 2023, wearing a hefty price tag of around $65,995. The entry-level 1LT will come at last in the first quarter of 2024, along with the Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) model, built explicitly for police duty. The 1LT will cost around $44,995.