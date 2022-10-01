Ford Mustang GT Power & Handling: 2024 Changes to Know About

Ford’s all-new seventh-generation Mustang comes with a totally reimagined driving experience thanks to the two new engines – a 2.3L EcoBoost and a 5.0L Coyote V8 – and a new Electronic Drift Brake that allows novices to drift like a pro.

Three trim levels – base Ecoboost, sporty GT, and track-focused Dark Horse – will be available at the start. The Ecoboost gets an all-new turbocharged 2.3L engine and while Ford says it is the “most athletic and confidence-inspiring Mustang EcoBoost,” the company preferred not to disclose its horsepower, torque, and fuel economy.

Below, a quick look at the 2018 Mustang GT we reviewed here, against the redesigned 2024 model:

2018 Mustang GT (Left) Vs 2024 Mustang GT (Right). Photos: Ford

The 2024 Mustang GT and Dark Horse carry the fourth-generation 5.0L Coyote V8, which pumps out “the most naturally aspirated horsepower of any Mustang GT.” Although it is the most powerful Coyote V8, we still do not know its horsepower and torque rating.

Ford only mentioned the changes for the V8 powerplant, which now features an advanced dual air intake box and dual-throttle body design that aids in reducing induction loss by permitting higher air flow rates.

It is worth mentioning here the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse will deliver a little more horsepower than the Mustang GT, courtesy of its specialized tuning and other upgrades. The automaker aims for 500 hp (373 kW).

GT still keeps the 6-speed manual transmission

2024 Mustang GT. Photo: Ford 2024 Mustang GT. Photo: Ford

Regarding transmission, the turbo-four Ecoboost comes with a standard 10-speed automatic transmission as only 10 percent of sixth-generation customers showed interest in Ecoboost/six-speed manual.

However, the 2024 Mustang GT will continue to offer a standard manual transmission, while the 10-speed auto is optional. Similarly, customers will be able to choose between a six-speed manual and a 10-speed automatic transmission for the Dark Horse.

Whichever transmission you choose, the power always finds a way to the rear axle alone.

Handling updates: 6 Drive Modes and GT Performance Pack for track duties

The new GT promises to be the most exhilarating and fun-to-drive Mustang on both twisty roads and tracks, thanks to its six Drive Modes that swiftly alter steering input, engine response, and transmission and electronic stability control settings.

Pick the Normal, Sport, Slippery, Drag, Track or Customize (drivers can configure it as per their preference) mode according to the conditions.

2024 Mustang GT. Photo: Ford 2024 Mustang GT. Photo: Ford

Those who love to hit the track often can opt for the available GT Performance Pack, offering track-focused amenities. This pack adds a front Tower Brace, Torsen Limited Slip differential and optional MagneRide active suspension, broader rear wheels and tires, and bigger, 390-millimeter front and 355-millimeter rear Brembo brakes. Other features include brake ducts for boosted cooling and a regular auxiliary engine oil cooler.

2024 Mustang GT gains rev-matching

The Mustang GT with a manual gearbox also employs rev-matching that aids in maintaining engine RMP when the driver engages the clutch. It keeps the greatest torque between manual gear alterations, rendering even better precision, excitement, and elegance.

The faster steering ratios and marginal conformity from the steering wheel to tire considerably increase the GT’s corning dynamics, with improved straight-line supremacy.

New tech: Electronic Drift Brake and Remote Rev

A class-first Electronic Drift Brake tech, created in association with drift expert Vaughn Gittin, Jr. unlocks the rear-wheel-drive drifting capability. The tech is a part of the Performance Pack enabling beginner drifters to learn and enhance their drifting expertise.

Furthermore, a new and amusing Remote Engine Revving tech lets drivers start their Mustang and rev the engine using the key fob.

2024 Mustang release date & photos

The 2024 Ford Mustang GT and other variants will hit the roads next summer. Expect more technical specifications released before the official launch date.