2024 Subaru Impreza Redesign Ditches the Sedan, Brings Back 5-Door Hatch & RS Model

A full circle since its 1992 LA Auto Show debut, Subaru unveiled the sixth generation Impreza at the 2022 LA Show. The sporty AWD hatchback comes with plenty of improvements in design, performance, safety features, and multimedia technology. Also new for the 2024 model year is the RS trim, boasting a 2.5L engine, distinct 18-inch wheels as well as new exterior and interior enhancements.

New Impreza 5-door hatch marks return of RS variants

Subaru offers the new Impreza in Base, Sport, and new RS variants. The Base and Sport models are powered by a 2.0L BOXER four-cylinder engine yielding 152 horsepower (113 kilowatts) and 145 pound-feet (197 Newton-meters) of torque. The range-topper RS uses a 2.5L BOXER mill that churns out 182 hp (136 kW) and 178 lb-ft (241 Nm).

2024 Subaru Impreza RS 2024 Subaru Impreza Sport

A modified Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system and a Lineartronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) are standard for all the models. However, the Sport and RS also come with an eight-speed manual mode with pre-set ratios and steering wheel paddle shifters.

Subaru says the revised drivetrain with standard Active Torque Vectoring delivers a quicker response, nimbler handling, and improved cornering.

For a proper RS, check out our feature of this badass, street-legal 1998 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS Coupe sporting a JDM WRX STI swap, putting down 470 bhp at 1.4-bar of boost pressure.

2024 redesign says good-bye to the Impreza sedan

The new Subaru Impreza is accessible only in a five-door hatchback style, unlike the fifth-generation, which also gave buyers the sedan option. The automaker has updated the exterior design adding a little more prominent grille and sharper headlights. The rear changes are more evolutionary, with fork-styled taillights and revealing exhaust pipes.

2024 Subaru Impreza RS 2024 Subaru Impreza RS

The interior changes are more prominent compared to exterior alterations, thanks to the availability of the brand’s Starlink 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The low-end variants come with a pair of 7.0-inch displays.

Safety features

The 2024 Impreza boasts Subaru’s award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist suite with an enhanced field of view, upgraded control software, and an electric brake booster. The new safety tech can now recognize bicycles and pedestrians at crossroads quicker than before and warns the driver or apply brakes automatically to avoid an imminent crash.

The Automatic Emergency Steering with Blind-Spot Recognition, Lane Keep Assist, and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert works to prevent crashes under 50 mph. Furthermore, the rear seat reminder is a standard feature across the range.

The Impreza’s uncompromised focus on occupant safety makes it a top choice for most individuals and families. The vehicle has been earning Top Safety Pick award for the last 15 years (2007-2022). With better body rigidity and lighter weight, the new Impreza will surely win accolades from IIHS again.

Closer look at the new RS Trim Level

2024 Subaru Impreza RS

The new RS adds a touch of sportiness to the Impreza, featuring a more aggressive appearance with dark gray accents on the grille, side sills, mirror caps, and 18-inch wheels. Named after 2.5 RS from ’98, it comes with standard LED headlights and fog lights. The interior has black cloth seats with red bolsters.

Other highlights for the Impreza RS comprise an updated leather-covered steering wheel and shifter, aluminum alloy pedals, a Harman Kardon 10-speaker system, Power Moonroof, and a 10-way power front driver seat with lumbar support. Besides, Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert are also standard.

Availability

The 2024 Impreza will hit the roads in America and Canada next spring. Subaru will reveal prices before the launch.