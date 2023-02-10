Inside Toyota’s New 3-Row Grand Highlander SUV Cabin

The common problem with 7- and 8-passenger SUVs is that the 3rd-row row is typically pretty subpar — relegated to small kids (or the in-laws), void of any real features (cup holders don’t count), with flimsy seats lacking any comfort for those long drives.

Toyota’s popular mid-size Highlander seeks to change that with this first-ever, larger version. As the company puts it, “There is definitely a need in the market for a midsize-SUV that prioritizes interior comfort in all three rows and Grand Highlander is the ultimate option.”

We saw this with the new Land Rover Defender 130 3-row family hauler, and now Toyota is doing the same, while staying true its promise to deliver on electrification moving forward.

Here’s a closer look the the 3-row Highlander’s interior features.

Interior Styling

The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander interior boasts a well-designed and roomy layout, from what we’re seeing. The instrument panel is soft and elevated, featuring a wood-effect decoration that extends to the door trim and integrates with a functional tray shape. In the centre, a durable console resembles a luxurious sofa, creating a homey living room-like atmosphere. The instrument panel has a broad design, and the lower part has separate armrests for the driver and the passenger. The interior features a refined and modern appearance with artistic accents and premium leather stitching.

The Grand SUV from Toyota offers leather-trimmed seats with adjustable options, including 10-way power adjustments for the driver and 8-way for the passenger (available on Limited and Platinum models). The Hybrid MAX version includes Ultrasuede and leather-trimmed seats with bronze accents.

The conventional 2-row Highlander was last redesigned in 2020; here’s a look at that interior.

Creature Comforts

In terms of small storage, the Grand Highlander offers thoughtful solutions throughout the cabin, including ample cargo capacity with room for seven carry-on suitcases behind the spacious adult-sized third row, totalling about 98 cubic feet of space with the seats folded down.

The 12.3-inch multimedia display is the centre of controls, and the centre console has a wireless charger, two USB ports, and three cup holders, along with a tray for keeping a tablet. The passenger side of the dashboard also has a USB port and a tray for keeping cords.

The second-row seats have air conditioning controls and USB ports within easy reach, as well as cup holders and storage spaces. Third-row passengers have separate USB ports, a place to keep smartphone/tablet, and cup/bottle holders, with support grips and hand support areas to make getting in and out of the vehicle easier. All three rows feature a total of 13 cup holders and seven USB-C charge ports.

The beefed-up Highlander also presents a range of additional features for comfort and convenience. A heated steering wheel and power-folding mirrors are available on the Limited and Platinum models, while the Platinum model also features heated and cooled front and second-row seats.

For those who need to charge devices on the go, the Limited Hybrid, Limited Hybrid MAX, and Platinum Hybrid MAX models have 1,500-Watt power outlets. Lastly, the Limited and Platinum models come with a convenient hands-free power back door.

Technologies

The Grand Highlander comes packed with the latest technologies, including the 12.3-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia system that passengers can control through touch and voice activation. The system supports various connectivity and convenience facilities, such as Over-the-Air (OTA) updates and available Connected Service Drive Connect boasting Intelligent Assistant, Cloud Navigation, and Destination Assist.

Moreover, the system supports dual Bluetooth phone connectivity, compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The buyers can also opt for Wi-Fi Connect’s 1-month trial and JBL Premium Audio system for a boosted audio experience.

Furthermore, the all-new Grand Highlander includes available Safety Connect, Service Connect, and the Toyota app, which comes with a 1-year trial of Remote Connect service. Toyota ensures safety and convenience with Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Front and Back Parking Assist with Automatic Braking, and a Panoramic View Monitor.

The standard Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite delivers optimum safety on the road through the following:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Lane Tracing Assist

Road Sign Assist

Automatic High Beams

Proactive Driving Assist

