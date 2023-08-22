Size Matters: Why the Grand Highlander’s Dimensions Set it Apart from the Competition

The automotive industry is no stranger to the ongoing battle for supremacy when it comes to SUVs. With countless options available, car manufacturers are pushing boundaries to create vehicles that stand out from the crowd. One such standout contender is the Grand Highlander, a vehicle that takes size to a whole new level.

But what sets Toyota’s first-ever Grand Highlander apart isn’t just sizing in general, but the addition of an adult-size 3rd-row that’s actually comfortable and versatile while gaining proper features (aside from cupholders). Add to the mix a 362-HP Hybrid MAX powertrain we took for a test drive, and you’ve got Toyota’s most powerful mid-size hauler to date.

Here’s a look at the new Grand Highlander’s dimensions, both inside and out. If you’re just interested in the hard numbers, skip down to the dimension specs here.

First, why a proper 3rd-row in a mid-size SUV matters

2024 Grand Highlander. Photo: Toyota

When it comes to mid-size SUVs, one of the most crucial factors for buyers is the availability of a spacious and comfortable third row. Many vehicles in this segment claim to offer a third-row seating option, but often fall short in providing enough room for adult passengers. This is where the Grand Highlander shines. And where the regular Highlander does not – a terrific mid-size SUV but with that third row not suitable for all families.

The Grand Highlander’s third row is designed with adult passengers in mind. With ample legroom and headroom, even the tallest passengers can stretch out and relax on long drives. Whether you’re carpooling with colleagues or taking a family trip, the Grand Highlander ensures that everyone can ride in comfort, without feeling cramped or restricted.

No more struggling to squeeze through narrow gaps or contorting your body to reach the rear.

In addition to the generous third-row space, the Grand Highlander also offers easy access to this seating area. With wide-opening doors and a clever sliding second-row mechanism, getting in and out of the back seats is a breeze. No more struggling to squeeze through narrow gaps or contorting your body to reach the rear. The Grand Highlander understands the importance of convenience and makes every effort to cater to the needs of its passengers.

10 benefits of a spacious 3rd-row in a medium-sized SUV

1. Seating Capacity: A mid-size SUV with an adult-sized third row provides more seating capacity compared to standard five-passenger SUVs. This can be especially advantageous for larger families, carpooling, or when traveling with a group of friends.

2. Flexibility: The extra seating in the third row allows you to adapt your SUV’s configuration based on your needs. You can comfortably seat adults or children in the third row, or fold the seats down to create more cargo space.

Grand Highlander’s rear cargo with 3rd-row down. Photo: Amee Reehal

3. Accommodating Guests: When you have unexpected guests or visitors, the third-row seating comes in handy for accommodating additional passengers without the need for multiple vehicles or taking multiple trips.

4. Family Travel: Mid-size SUVs with an adult-sized third row are well-suited for family trips. Parents can have their children seated comfortably in the second and third rows while still having ample cargo space for luggage and other essentials.

5. Carpooling and Group Activities: Whether it’s carpooling to work, taking the kids and their friends to soccer practice, or going on a group outing, the third-row seating allows you to transport more people efficiently.

6. Versatility: With the ability to fold down the third-row seats, you can create extra cargo space when needed. This is useful for hauling larger items, sports equipment, or groceries, making the SUV versatile for a range of activities.

7. Enhanced Resale Value: Mid-size SUVs with a well-designed third-row option often hold their value better due to their increased versatility and desirability among potential buyers.

8. Balanced Size: Mid-size SUVs strike a balance between being spacious enough to accommodate third-row seating and being manageable to drive and park in urban and suburban environments.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Limited Hybrid MAX. Photo: Amee Reehal

9. Long-Distance Travel: The adult-sized third-row seating allows for more comfortable long-distance travel, as passengers in the third row have ample legroom and space for extended journeys.

10. Future-Proofing: If your family is growing or you foresee needing more seating capacity in the future, choosing an SUV with an adult-sized third row can save you from having to upgrade to a larger vehicle later on.

Dimensions of the New Grand Highlander SUV

Alright, now the hard numbers for both the exterior and interior.

Grand Highlander Exterior Dimensions:

Wheelbase 116.1″ Length 201.4″ Width (w/o mirrors) 78.3″ Height (w/o antenna) 70.1″ Ground Clearance 8.0″

Grand Highlander Interior Dimensions:

Seating Capacity 7 or 8 Size, Segment Mid-Size SUV Row headroom w/ panoramic moonroof – Front: 40″

– Second: 38.5″

– Third: 37.2″ Row headroom w/out panoramic moonroof – Front: 41.5″

– Second: 40.2″

– Third: 37.2″ Legroom – Front: 41.7″

– Second: 39.5″

– Third: 33.5″ Shoulder Room – Front: 60.2″

– Second: 58.8″

– Third: 57.5″ Hip Room – Front: 56.5″

– Second: 57.0″

– Third: 45.7″ Cargo Volume – Behind 1st Row Seats: 97.5 cu.ft

– Behind 2nd Row Seats: 57.9 cu.ft

– All Seats Up: 20.6 cu.ft EPA Passenger Volume – 149.0 cu. ft. (Panoramic Moonroof)

– 153.3 cu. ft. (Normal roof)

Overall, mid-size SUVs with adult-sized third-row seating offer the best of both worlds: the convenience of a spacious interior and seating capacity for more passengers, while still being manageable for everyday driving and parking.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Limited Hybrid MAX. Photo: Amee Reehal

Interior space and comfort, cargo capacity and versatility

The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander interior boasts a well-designed and roomy layout. The instrument panel is soft and elevated, featuring a wood-effect decoration that extends to the door trim and integrates with a functional tray shape.

In the centre, a durable console resembles a luxurious sofa, creating a homey living room-like atmosphere. The instrument panel has a broad design, and the lower part has separate armrests for the driver and the passenger. The interior features a refined and modern appearance with artistic accents and premium leather stitching.

Takeaway: The Toyota Grand Highlander’s size is a competitive advantage

In a market flooded with SUV options, the Grand Highlander’s size is a true competitive advantage. Its dimensions set it apart from the competition (and its Highlander sibling!), offering unparalleled space, comfort, and versatility.

Whether you’re looking for a vehicle that can comfortably accommodate your growing family or one that can handle all your gear for outdoor adventures, the Grand Highlander may just deliver. Here’s a look at the SUV’s price, release date, and more.