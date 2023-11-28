2024 Toyota Tacoma SR5 First Drive Review: Base But Not Basic

Malibu, CA – The Toyota Tacoma is all-new for 2024, and it brings with it new features, styling, and a new powertrain. The SR5 slots into the 2024 Tacoma lineup in the entry-level position in Canada and one up from the base in the U.S. above the SR. This review will examine several key aspects of the new Tacoma SR5, including design, powertrain, interior features, and new technology, along with some driving impressions and takeaways.

2024 Tacoma SR5 Pricing

2024 Tacoma SR5. Photo: Toyota

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma SR5 goes on sale in the U.S. in December and in Canada in January. Pricing is as follows.

United States: SR5 XtraCab 6’ Bed: $39,400

SR5 Double Cab 6’ Bed: $40,900 Canada: $46,950 starting MSRP

$50,511 after freight PDI & most charges The 2024 Tacoma Trims SR SR5 TRD PreRunner (new) TRD Sport TRD Off-Road Limited TRD Pro Trailhunter (new)

There are some packaging differences between the U.S. and Canada regarding the 2024 Tacoma SR5—three primary differences concern cab configurations, box lengths, and 4×4. In the U.S., the Tacoma SR5 is available in both Xtra Cab and Double Cab, with either a five or six-foot box, and in either 4×2 or part-time 4×4.

2024 Tacoma SR5. Photo: Toyota

In Canada, the SR5 will come essentially one way: Double Cab, six-foot box, part-time 4×4 only. However, Toyota Canada told TractionLife that additional configurations could be added after the launch. For the sake of comparison, the pricing listed below is for a Double Cab, six-foot box, part-time 4×4 configuration. These figures are base MSRP, excluding destination, dealer fees, and taxes.

Rugged, yet familiar, new looks

2024 Tacoma SR5. Photo: Toyota

Key SR5 exterior features:

Four fixed cargo bed tie-down points integrated into the deck rail

LED headlights featuring Daytime Running Lights (DRL) with an auto on/off feature and manual leveling adjustment

6-foot bed

Rear bumper is colour-keyed

17-inch alloy wheels with 245/70R17 tires

2024 Tacoma SR5. Photo: Toyota

At first blush, the new Tacoma SR5 looks a lot like the outgoing model. Big grille, small headlights, and a slim, high-riding stance are among the features that stand out at first glance. These aspects have been redesigned for a new generation, but they appear, at least to these eyes, to look very much like those on the outgoing truck.

And that’s not a coincidence either, as Toyota designers worked to retain the “Tacoma-ness” that’s governed the truck’s styling since it first debuted in 1995. So, what does that mean in practical terms? In the words of Toyota, it means, “high lift, big tires, slim body, and a powerful athletic stance.”

2024 Tacoma SR5. Photo: Toyota

Toyota’s CALTY Design Research Center, located in Newport Beach, California, and Ann Arbor, Michigan, helmed Tacoma’s interior and exterior design, which drew inspiration from Toyota’s Baja race trucks. Their aim was to create a truck that has a sense of adventure. Key design elements include high-mounted headlights, side functional air guides, a large hexagonal grille, and integrated roof and tailgate spoilers.

Built on TNGA-F global platform

2024 Tacoma SR5. Photo: Toyota

The new Toyota Tacoma is built on company’s TNGA-F global truck platform shared with the company’s other body-on-frame trucks and SUVs, including the Tundra, Sequoia, and forthcoming Land Cruiser.

Key TNGA-F features include a high-strength steel frame, strengthened frame cross members, and the use of aluminum in the upper body to reduce weight. For better ride and handling, a new multi-link rear coil suspension replaces the leaf springs used on most models. Note the SR5 XtraCab model in the U.S. retains leaf springs. Also, disc brakes at all four corners are standard on all 2024 Tacomas.

Performance: Turbo four all the way

2024 Tacoma SR5. Photo: Toyota

Engine: 2.4 Liter Turbo

2.4 Liter Turbo Transmission: 8-speed Automatic Transmission (8 AT)

8-speed Automatic Transmission (8 AT) Drivetrain: 4WD

4WD Front Suspension: Double Wishbone

Double Wishbone Rear Suspension: Leaf-spring Rear Suspension

Leaf-spring Rear Suspension Torque: 243 lb.-ft. @ 1,700 RPM

243 lb.-ft. @ 1,700 RPM Horsepower: 228 hp @ 6,000 RPM

One of the biggest changes for the fourth-gen Tacoma takes place under the hood. The 3.5L V6 engine from the previous generation has been retired and replaced with a 2.4L iForce turbocharged 4-cylinder powerplant that’s standard across the entire model range. It is the only engine on offer for the entire gas-powered 2024 Tacoma lineup.

The 2.4L turbo produces 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft. of torque. Of note, the new turbo four has the same horsepower rating as the outgoing V6 but with 52 lb-ft. more torque (317 versus 265). The SR5 is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission in either 4×2 or part-time 4×4 grades for the U.S. market, while Canadian units will be part-time 4×4 only.

Tacoma SR5 interior tech and features

2024 Tacoma SR5. Photo: Toyota

The interior of the new Tacoma SR5 reflects many of the changes Toyota has made across its product lineup over the past few years. Among these bigger digital display screens, both in the instrument cluster and center multimedia display. The SR5 comes with a standard 7-inch instrument cluster screen and an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen that includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

2024 Tacoma SR5. Photo: Toyota

In the U.S., the SR5 also comes standard with a Smart Key System on the driver and front passenger doors, push-button starter, blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, and backup guide monitor. Canadian SR5s also come standard with these features, plus heated front seats.

The redesigned Tacoma SR5: Overall impressions

2024 Tacoma SR5. Photo: Toyota

During the media drive, we spent about an hour behind the wheel of a U.S. pre-production SR5 finished in Celestial Silver Metallic with a black cloth interior. Our test truck is fitted with a six-foot box, colour-keyed bumpers, 17-inch alloy wheels, and part-time 4×4.

Amoung the optional equipment are heated front seats, leather-trimmed heated steering wheel, premium JBL Audio with JBL Flex portable speaker, Smart Key with Digital Key technology, and trailer brake controller.

Our route didn’t include any off-roading, but the SR5 tester delivered a controlled and comfortable ride on the winding and hilly terrain of Malibu. The 2.4L turbo provides plenty of power throughout the rev range and is quite spirited from launch. A distinct turbo whine can be heard, but it’s not too loud.

2024 Tacoma SR5. Photo: Toyota

As for the interior, the seating, while not made of the finest material, is comfortable, and there’s plenty of room, both for passengers and their belongings. Because it is an SR5, the interior does feel a bit spartan. The seats aren’t power-operated, there aren’t many ports to charge devices, and the digital screens aren’t the biggest. But everything works just fine, and the truck feels more modern than the one it replaces. Toyota says it wants its trucks to have a more familial relationship with one another, and the Tacoma SR5 does give off Tundra vibes.

Takeaway

2024 Tacoma SR5. Photo: Toyota

Pros Handsome “Tacoma-ness” appearance

Powerful 2.4-liter turbo 4-cylinder engine

Impressive towing and hauling capability Cons Interior is somewhat plain, despite design update

Exterior styling isn’t as aggressive as other Tacoma models

Can get a bit pricey as options are added

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma SR5 is an impressive truck that strikes a good balance of styling, features, capability, and technology. It looks like a Tacoma, and drives like one, so the faithful need not worry. The 2.4L turbo really impresses, to the point, one needn’t worry about the lack of a V6 option. Toyota has loaded the Tacoma SR5 with new technology, both from a construction and content standpoints to give it a modernized feel. And with a 6,400-pound maximum towing capacity, along a 1,705-pound maximum payload, it will make for a good workhorse truck too. The Tacoma SR5 doesn’t have the richest cabin or the most aggressive appearance, but it represents good value for money, which should resonate with consumers.

Visit our Tacoma main page here for more 2024 Taco reviews and news.

2024 Tacoma SR5 Images and Specs











































































