All 8 Toyota Tacoma 2024 Grades You Need to Know About

Completely redesigned and built on the same Tundra and Sequoia SUV TNGA-F global truck platform, the next-generation 2024 Tacoma is a completely new beast, built and designed specifically for North America.

With an available/standard i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain producing 326 horsepower, a 14-inch touchscreen paired to Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, and the addition of a new 2-door (XtraCab) long bed configuration for improved interior functionality and cargo capacity, now is a good time to consider Toyota’s long-running mid-size pickup.

Release date: Toyota is giving us a late 2023 release date for the new Tacoma. This is for the gas-powered i-FORCE models. A hybrid is also in the mix with the i-FORCE MAX, arriving a bit later in Spring 2024.

Add the addition of the badass Trailhunter and reintroduction of the exclusively 2-door PreRunner flavours, the 2024 Tacoma gradewalk opens up to 8 different choices, each with something distinct to offer. And the popular TRD Pro sets a new standard for small trucks when it comes to Baja-approved, off-road performance. Here’s a closer look at each 2024 Tacoma grade, to help you decide which one is right for you. We’ll post official pricing once its announced closer to availability. SR SR5 TRD PreRunner (new) TRD Sport TRD Off-Road Limited TRD Pro Trailhunter (new)

2024 Tacoma SR

Engine : Entry-level turbo 2.4L turbo gas engine (or manual transmission with i-FORCE engine)

: Entry-level turbo 2.4L turbo gas engine (or manual transmission with i-FORCE engine) Cab Configuration : XtraCab or Double Cab

: XtraCab or Double Cab Price: TBA

No-frills Taco with available manual transmission

The SR may be the no-frills, entry-level Taco offering, but that’s kind of the point – a capable, mid-size truck with enough performance to warrant being a workhorse, riding on 17-inch wheels, twin-tube shocks, and a leaf spring rear suspension.

Even better, the Double Cab configuration offers the i-FORCE engine with a manual transmission delivering significantly more horsepower than the standard 8-speed auto tranny and standard 2.4L engine, making 270-hp versus 228-hp, respectively.

Inside, the SR doesn’t get the large screens, but again, that’s the point to keep the price point down. The standard 7-inch gauge cluster and 8-inch multimedia display should be suffice for SR buyers, and the LED lighting and Smart Key System are nice additions to this least expensive grade.

2024 Tacoma SR5

Engine : i-FORCE 2.4L turbo gas engine

: i-FORCE 2.4L turbo gas engine Cab Configuration : XtraCab or Double Cab

: XtraCab or Double Cab Price: TBA

Alloy wheels and improved suspension

A step up is the SR5 with the i-FORCE engine as standard, paired to an 8-speed auto transmission (no manual option here). The 17-inch wheels step up to alloys, and Double Cab models receive the multi link rear suspension treatment; leaf spring rear suspension on XtraCab grades.

We can’t deny it, thought, the outgoing 2022 Tacoma Trail Edition 4×4 did elevate the popular SR5 Package with off-road add-ons including a lifted suspension, 16-inch bronze wheels, improved storage features, a distinct grill, and new Lunar Rock colour scheme. Frankly, these older Tacomas certainly held their own, and the reason the Taco retains such stellar value on the resale market.

Engine : i-FORCE 2.4L turbo gas engine

: i-FORCE 2.4L turbo gas engine Cab Configuration : XtraCab or Double Cab

: XtraCab or Double Cab Price: TBA

Only 2-door, 2-wheel drive option

This one is the outlier of the bunch, reintroduced for 2024 after Toyota ditched the PreRunner in 2015. The only truck that comes in the 2-door XtraCab configuration, the TRD PreRunner is essentially a 2WD small pickup with a 4WD personality.

Powered by the i-FORCE 2.4L gas engine, it sports a 4×2 drivetrain with an electronically activated rear locking differential, twin-tube shocks, a leaf spring rear suspension, and a front lift. For some extra off-road chops, the PreRunner’s 17-inch wheels are wrapped in standard all-terrain rubber.

2024 Tacoma TRD Sport



Engine : i-FORCE 2.4L turbo gas engine standard; i-FORCE MAX hybrid optional

: i-FORCE 2.4L turbo gas engine standard; i-FORCE MAX hybrid optional Cab Configuration : Double Cab

: Double Cab Price: TBA

Blacked-out looks with optional hybrid system

The TRD Sport gets the styling and interior tech party started. Unlike the previous three Tacomas, this is the first in the lineup to offer the optional i-FORCE MAX hybrid system. It only comes in 4-door, and reintroduces a manual transmission but only with the gas-powered 2.4L, like the SR. Handling also gets an upgrade with red TRD sport-tuned, twin-tube shocks.

In terms of design, the TRD Sport draws a clear line from its lower grade siblings, flossing more premium details like a hood scoop, blacked-out 18-inch TRD Sport wheels, colour-keyed door handles and over fenders, and black exterior badging for a stealthier look.

Inside, the TRD Sport’s cabin definitely dials it up with more upgrade options. Standards include aluminum pedals, the larger 12.3-inch gauge cluster, and an 8-inch multimedia display. Plus, this one offers the optional JBL audio system upgrade with the removable centre-channel speak.

2024 Tacoma TRD Off-Road

Engine : i-FORCE 2.4L turbo gas engine standard; i-FORCE MAX hybrid optional

: i-FORCE 2.4L turbo gas engine standard; i-FORCE MAX hybrid optional Cab Configuration : Double Cab

: Double Cab Price: TBA

Bigger tires, skid plates, and suspension upgrades for adventure

For those serious about going off the beaten path (but not keen on dropping more money on the TRD Pro), the TRD Off-Road is a good bet. Even the previous generation 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road kept things fresh with a host of updates.

It receives a hefty dose of performance upgrades. For handling, the TRD Off-Road upgrades to Bilstein monotube remote reservoir shocks, an electronically activated rear locking differential, and offers optional 33-inch tires for either 17-inch or 18-inch TRD wheels.

None of the lower grade Tacomas come with standard composite skid plates, or available front stabilizer bar disconnect to prevent your Taco from rolling over on the rough stuff.

Interior, standards include the 12.3-inch gauge cluster, 8-inch multimedia display, and optional JBL audio system with the FLEX portable centre-channel speaker.

2024 Tacoma Limited

Engine : i-FORCE 2.4L turbo gas engine standard; i-FORCE MAX hybrid optional

: i-FORCE 2.4L turbo gas engine standard; i-FORCE MAX hybrid optional Cab Configuration : Double Cab

: Double Cab Price: TBA

Where luxury & 4×4 meet

The Tacoma Limited manages to marry off-road capabilities with more premium, chromed-out looks. It’s the type of small pickup that feels just as comfortable in the dirt as it does on a first date.

Also available in the two powertrains, the big benefit here is the optional full-time four-wheel drive system with a centre locking differential on i-FORCE MAX hybrid models.

In addition to the Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), the Limited’s styling levels up with chrome accents, colour-keyed overfenders and bumper, Tacoma signature headlamps, and power running boards and tailgate. The 18-inch wheels also get the chromed-out looks. If chrome isn’t your thing, the Limited may not be your first choice.

Inside, the premium JBL audio system comes standard in the Limited. Few new additions include a standard head-up display (HUD) driver front and centre, heated and cooled front seats, and the introduction of the larger, standard 14-inch touchscreen.

2024 Tacoma TRD Pro

Engine : i-FORCE MAX

: i-FORCE MAX Cab Configuration : Double Cab

: Double Cab Price: TBA

Baja-inspired Tacoma with all the good stuff

The Tacoma TRD Pro checks off the boxes when it comes to off road abilities, go-fast performance, and more upscale interior features. It’s one of the most popular Taco trims, and there’s a reason it’s known as the ultimate adventure machine in a compact size.

Even the outgoing 2022 Tacoma TRD Pro dialled it up with an increased front and rear suspension, new wheels, improved rebound shake, and FOX shocks.

But for 2024, it goes much further, exclusively getting the i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain; compared to the outgoing V6 gas engine, this hybrid nearly doubles the output. Off-road performance improves with 2.5-inch FOX internal bypass manual modal Quick Switch 3 (QS3) shocks with rear piggyback style remote reservoirs and rear FOX IFP Bump Stops.

Other key features include an electronically activated rear locking differential, next-level seats (dubbed IsoDynamic Performance Seat), an aluminum front skid plate, two-tone roof, and this list goes on.

Read our full story – 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro: Up Close & Personal

2024 Tacoma Trailhunter

Engine : i-FORCE MAX

: i-FORCE MAX Cab Configuration : Double Cab

: Double Cab Price: TBA

Integrated off-road equipment from ARB, Old Man Emu, and RIGID

From the dealership straight to the woods, the new Tacoma Trailhunter is ready to pounce right out the gate. This Tacoma is a badass mid-size pickup designed for adventurers, built from the ground up.

Over and above the TRD Pro, the Trailhunter is factory fitted with 2.5-inch Old Man Emu forged monotube position sensitive shocks with rear piggyback style remote reservoirs, bronze-coloured Trailhunter forged aluminum upper control arms, 18-inch bronze-coloured Trailhunter wheels, the TRD Pro’s RIGID LED fog lamps but with switchable white/amber options, a high-mount air intake, a bed utility bar, and more.

The Trailhunter is a completely new Tacoma beast, new for 2024. We’re guessing this will be a top seller – if you can manage to get one from the dealer.

Read our full story – Up Close with Toyota’s Badass 2024 Tacoma Trailhunter Hybrid Off-Roader

2024 Tacoma Engine Options & Cab Configurations

There you have it, all 8 2024 Tacoma grades to choose from. In summary, below is a quick summary of each trim’s powertrain, along with cab configurations:

Powertrain Engine Horsepower Torque Transmission i-FORCE – SR model 2.4L turbo, 4-cylinder 228 hp @ 6,000 RPM 243 lb.-ft. @ 1,700 RPM 8-speed auto i-FORCE 2.4L turbo, 4-cylinder 270 hp @ 5,400 RPM 310 lb.-ft. @ 1,700 RPM 6-speed manual i-FORCE 2.4L turbo, 4-cylinder 278 hp @ 6,000 RPM 317 lb.-ft. @ 1,700 RPM 8-speed auto i-FORCE MAX 2.4L turbo hybrid, 4-cylinder 326 hp @ 6,000 RPM 465 lb.-ft. @ 1,700 RPM 8-speed auto