2024 Ioniq 5 N Specs: Hyundai’s 641-HP EV Rocket Up Close

The subject of a federal safety probe from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to winning the 2022 World Car of the Year award, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has certainly been on a tumultuous ride since hitting the market just a couple years ago.

Now, the popular electric crossover shifts into an entirely new gear, receiving the Korean’s performance-tuned N treatment, making its world debut at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex, England.

Release date: the new Ioniq 5 N should arrive sometime early 2024. Check back for official pricing, but we’re expecting something in the $70,000 US range.

Boasting impressive racetrack specs, aggressive styling, and distinct interior upgrades, the Ioniq 5 N is not only Hyundai’s first all-electric high-performance vehicle, it’s the N division’s fastest production machine to date.

Here’s a closer look, including specs at the end of this post.

Backed by rally-racing pedigree and a dual-motor AWD with improved electric torque

Performance Specs Max. Horsepower 641-hp Torque 545 lb.-ft. Front 166 kW / 226 PS Rear 282 kW / 383 PS Total output 448 kW / 609 PS Boost output 478 kW / 650 PS (Front: 175 kW, 238 PS / Rear: 303 kW, 412 PS) Motivated by a dual-motor paired to all-wheel drive drivetrain, this Ioniq 5 on steroids gains a long list of performance updates — from the N Drift Optimizer and N Torque Distribution system, to the development of N Pedal addressing the challenges posed by the weight and size of EVs while aiming to replicate the responsive handling seen in Hyundai’s championship-winning i20 N WRCs.

Top N features of note

N Grin Boost

The pair of powerful electric motors are capable of spinning up to 21,000 RPM, delivering 641 horsepower with N Grin Boost engaged. This is made possible by a two-stage inverter that increases energy efficiency and enables stronger power output from the 84 kWh battery.

Even without N Grin activated, this rocket puts down 601 horsepower and 545 lb.-ft. of torque.

N Grin Boost provides a power increment of 10 seconds for maximum acceleration, while N Launch Control offers three traction levels for optimal starts. Track SOC calculates battery consumption per lap.

N Race

N Race allows drivers to optimize the EV’s endurance on the track and control energy usage. It offers strategic choices between ‘Endurance’ and ‘Sprint’ modes, enabling drivers to prioritize range or power for their performance goals.

N e-shift

N e-shift simulates the shifting sensation of an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) found in internal combustion engine (ICE) N cars. It controls motor torque output and creates a jolt feeling between shifts, providing a more precise and interactive driving experience that resembles ICE vehicles.

N Active Sound+

The N Active Sound+ function works in conjunction with N e-shift to enhance the driving experience of EVs. It incorporates a 10-speaker system and offers three sound themes: Ignition, Evolution, and Supersonic.

N Road Sense

This one is a European exclusive but worth adding to our list here anyways. The N Road Sense automatically recommends activating N Mode when double-curved road signs are detected. This feature allows drivers to fully enjoy their drive by optimizing the vehicle’s performance in appropriate driving conditions.

Like the standard Ioniq 5, the Ioniq 5 N is equipped with V2L technology, enabling the driver to utilize the high-voltage battery’s stored energy to recharge external devices, such as e-bikes, camping equipment, or domestic appliances. This feature is available even when the vehicle is turned off, providing added convenience and versatility.

Braking and footwork

Footwork specs Wheels & Tires Forged 21″ aluminum wheels;

Pirelli P-Zero 275/35R21 Braking system Front 4 piston 400 mm Rear 1 piston 360 mm Regenerative braking Deceleration 0.6 G (0.2 G during ABS activation)

N-tuned brakes

Of course, stopping power gets levelled-up with N-tuned brakes, Hyundai’s most powerful braking system. It includes lightweight materials, optimized airflow, and a reinterpreted regenerative braking system that serves as the primary brake force, with mechanical brakes providing additional support when needed.

N Brake Regen

N Brake Regen is an N-specific regenerative braking system developed for the Ioniq 5 N. It offers industry-leading decelerative force of up to 0.6 G, minimizing brake fade and reducing reliance on mechanical brakes.

All this goodness sits on forged 21-inch aluminum wheels wrapped in high-grip Pirelli P-Zero tires (275/35R21), offering improved ride, handling, and track performance.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Range and Charging Specs

Battery Capacity 84 kWh Charging Charge Speed 350 kW At time of writing, Hyundai hasn’t released any electric range specs for the Ioniq 5 N. Check back for that a little later. Meantime, here’s a look at the regular Ioniq 5’s range and specs.

Design and styling

Dimension Specs ﻿ Length 4,715 mm Width 1,940 mm Height 1,585 mm Wheelbase 3,000 mm ﻿ On the styling front, The Ioniq 5 N features performance-enhancing design elements such as contrasting black trim parts and a wing-type rear spoiler. It has a more aggressive stance, being lower by 20 mm, wider at the bottom to accommodate wider tires, and longer by 80 mm with a prominent diffuser.

To learn more about size, also read – Ioniq 5 Dimension Specs: Sizing Up Hyundai’s Sleek New EV

The N model showcases a N Mask graphic fascia with functional mesh, air curtain, and air flaps for extra cooling. The EV N-exclusive ‘Luminous Orange’ accent on the black front bumper cover continues along the side skirts, giving it a racetrack-ready appearance.

The rear of the vehicle features a prominent N-only wing-type spoiler, orange-accented rear diffuser and air outlet, and a triangular N-only HMSL brake light integrated into the spoiler. The rear bumper cover is black with checker flag reflector graphics, and a rear window wiper is included.

Exterior colours Performance Blue Matte, Performance Blue, Abyss Black Pearl, Cyber Gray Metallic, Ecotronic Gray Matte, Ecotronic Gray , Atlas White Matte, Atlas White, Gravity Gold Matte and Soultronic Orange Pearl Interior colour Black with Performance Blue accents

2024 Ioniq 5 N Interior

One thing the Ioniq 5 N shares with its non-N Ioniq 5 sibling’s interior is the incorporation of sustainable materials throughout its cabin, including recyclable and eco-processed materials such as door garnish, yarn made from sugarcane, recycled PET yarn, and eco-processed leather. It also features recycled tire pigment paint and recycled poly Alcantara seat cover cloth.

Otherwise, expect a long list of N-branded elements inside this tuned model, including the steering wheel, seats, door scuff panels, and metal pedals. The N steering wheel features the N logo and N buttons for drive mode selection. The centre console is optimized for track driving, offering knee pads, shin support, and a sliding armrest.

The N seats have reinforced bolsters and a two-toned design theme. They are positioned lower by about 20 mm for a high-performance driving experience, providing stable support during sharp cornering. N emblems and welcome lighting are present on the seats.

The pedals are optimized for track driving scenarios, reducing the risk of foot slippage during oversteer, drifting, and power slides. The footrest is designed to maintain a stable driving posture, even during strong deceleration.

The checker flag theme, inspired by tracks, is present on the door scuff panels, metal pedals, and footrest, representing the N Brand’s motorsport spirit.

Shopping for an EV SUV? Check out these other 2024 electric SUVs & crossovers worth waiting for.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Images