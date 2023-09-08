Lotus Enters the Realm of Four-Door Hyper-GTs with the 2025 Emeya EV

Lotus is out to redefine the world of electric vehicles with its latest creation – the Emeya. This marks a significant milestone for the company, as it ventures into the realm of four-door hyper-GTs, blending its rich heritage with cutting-edge technologies.

The UK-based car brand has always been at the forefront of automotive innovation, and the Emeya is a testament to that. It combines the brand’s 75-year expertise in engineering and design with the latest advancements in electric vehicle technology, seeking to set new standards for luxury and performance.

The global premiere of the car took place in the heart of New York City as part of a three-day immersive brand experience showcasing the past, present and future of Lotus at Studio Emeya. Here’s a look at some of its key features and performance specs.

Advanced aerodynamics and a powerful dual-motor setup

2025 Lotus Emeya Hyper-GT EV

One of the key features that set the Emeya apart is its advanced aerodynamics. Equipped with an active front grille, rear diffuser, and rear spoiler, this hyper-GT maintains stability and control, even at high speeds. The GT rides on an electronically controlled air suspension system with sensors that read the road a staggering 1,000 times per second.

The top-of-the-line Emeya model boasts a dual-motor setup that propels it to a top speed of over 155 mph (250 km/h) and can go from 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 km/h) in under 2.8 seconds. It’s no exaggeration to say that the Emeya is one of the fastest electric GTs in the world, delivering raw electric power.

93 miles (150 km) of range in just five minutes

As for charging duties, Lotus has engineered market-leading charging capabilities into this new electric grand tourer. With a 350 kW DC fast charger, you can add an impressive 93 miles (150 km) of range in just five minutes. Moreover, an 80% range boost is achievable in a mere 18 minutes.

Interior with sustainable materials and KEF premium audio system

2025 Lotus Emeya Hyper-GT EV

Lotus is not only pushing the boundaries of all-electric GT performance but also sustainability. Emeya features advanced sustainable materials sourced consciously to reduce its carbon footprint. From repurposed fashion industry fibers to PVD aluminum, Alcantara, Nappa leather, and Ultrafabrics PU. It’s a trend we’re seeing more of with new electric and hybrid vehicles like the Ioniq 5’s interior and Volvo XC90 Recharge cabin as well.

Inside, the Emeya’s audio system developed in collaboration with KEF features KEF’s award-winning Uni-Q speaker design, Uni-Core space-saving subwoofer enclosure, and Dolby Atmos-enabled 3D surround sound.

2025 Emeya production begins in 2024

Lotus has set its sights on becoming a global performance brand by 2028, and the Emeya is a testament to this vision. With production expected to commence in 2024, this hyper-GT is poised to redefine luxury electric vehicles, much like every other premium EV automaker, if we’re being honest.

Studio Emeya will be open for one day only to the public. To experience the event themselves on Saturday 9 September by registering at: https://StudioEmeya.eventbrite.com