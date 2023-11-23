Full-Size SUV 8 SeatersLuxury Full-Size SUV

The Lucid Gravity Electric SUV: Full-Size Premium Hauler That Won’t Break the Bank

The market needs more electric full-size SUVs and this one checks the boxes, from style and cargo to power and EV range.

Lucid Gravity SUV front profile parked at a home
Updated:

California-based Lucid can use a boost, so to speak. The company’s stock has seen better days, they’re losing money, and they have been a one-product brand with their sole Lucid Air sedan. But the EV automaker’s newest addition, the Gravity, may just turn things around mainly because the current EV SUV space is lacking any real, affordable 7-passenger all-electric sport utilities. We’re flooded with enough small and compact variants. Still, families are yearning for something more prominent in the full-size SUV segment, offering cargo, plenty of utility, distinct style with a dose of luxe, and enough electric range to ease any road trip anxiety. Based on what we’re seeing, the sleek-looking Gravity checks those boxes. 

A premium 2025 full-size EV SUV under $80,000

Lucid Gravity SUV with roof rack and bike hitch

The company says production begins in late 2024. If all goes as planned, barring supply shortages or Pandemic Part Two, the 2025 Gravity should arrive early to mid-2025. Pricing for Gravity will start under $80,000, in line with the Lucid Air sedan. Full-size SUVs (gas versions) these days are pushing the $100K mark, so Lucid’s pricing strategy here is enticing. And, as we know, SUVs are eclipsing the lowly sedan these days. 

Powerful three-row SUV with nearly 450 miles of electric range

Lucid Gravity SUV with cargo in trunk and door open

The big hauler boasts a brand-new platform and Lucid’s latest proprietary electric powertrain. Building on the technology in the Lucid Air sedan, the Gravity sets the bar pretty high now with over 440 miles of range (projected) with a smaller, sustainable battery pack and Lucid’s evolved 900V architecture, enabling ultra-fast charge rates globally (and more compact than many competitors, according to Lucid). In terms of power, expect a remarkable 800+ horsepower that propels it from 0 to 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds, riding on wheels ranging from 20 to 23 inches. This thing will also tow 6,000 pounds, enough for a boat or smaller trailer, with payload capacity of over 1,500 pounds.

An Expansive Interior

Lucid Gravity SUV interior front cabin

While the Lucid Gravity doesn’t boast a towering profile, surprisingly, its interior spaciousness defies its external dimensions, courtesy of compact electric motors and a centrally positioned battery pack—features reminiscent of the Lucid Air sedan, renowned for its sleek roofline.

Lucid Gravity SUV interior rear seats

This expansive cabin offers families flexible cargo areas and seating, with second and third-row seats folding flat for over 112 cubic feet of cargo space. The Clearview Cockpit features a 34-inch curved OLED display, and the Pilot Panel and glass centre console are a nice premium touch. Lucid also throws in its next-gen software with over-the-air updates for continuous improvement. 

Lucid Gravity SUV interior centre storage and cupholders

Takeaway

Lucid is coming in hot with this one, putting both luxury and non-premium full-size electric SUVs on notice. The Gravity looks stunning with its sleek lines and low-slung looks, puts down incredible power at 800 horses, sports the type of interior and features families value, and, to top it off, a projected 440 miles of range, which, frankly, very impressive at this point in time. And at under $80,000, the Lucid Gravity won’t break the bank, pricing reasonably for its size and performance.

Lucid Gravity SUV at night parked on driveway at home

Lucid Gravity Specs

SpecificationMeasurement
Horsepower800+ hp
0-60 mph< 3.5 seconds
Seating CapacityUp to seven
Wheel Size Range20” – 23”
Drag Coefficient (cd)0.24
Projected RangeOver 440 mi
Payload CapacityOver 1,500 pounds
Towing Capacity6,000 pounds
Height65.2 in
Width78.7 in
Length198.2 in
Wheelbase119.5 in
Author: News Editor

Independent Car Reviews

