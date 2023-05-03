2024 Subaru Crosstrek First Drive Review

We know, untouchable is a bold statement. But within the subcompact SUV class, there’s really nothing that can touch the Subaru Crosstrek’s off-road chops, proven all-wheel drive, and overall practicality geared towards outdoor enthusiasts and adventurers alike. The ramped up Crosstrek Wilderness new for 2024 just takes this to another level, with a stellar 3,500 pounds towing capacity. No subcompact even comes close.

Competitors like the Mazda CX-30, Kia Seltos, Toyota Corolla Cross, and several others are fine options for small SUV shoppers, but none of them really check the boxes in terms of versatility and high practicality for those looking to go off the beaten path. Yet, its nimble size and updated handling will conquer urban roads and Walmart parking lots with ease.

It’s been this way since the Subaru XV Crosstrek first set foot in 2013.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Onyx. Photo: Amee Reehal

The closest competitor we can think of is the VW Taos with the Basecamp package adding features like fender flares and side door skid plates. The Crosstrek doesn’t need an “off-road package” — this tenacious little beast is ready to go out the box. For 2024, it’s completely redesigned with improvements and new features across the board. Marking the Crosstrek’s third-generation following its last major overhaul for 2018. Here’s a closer look at the 2024 Crosstrek’s redesign updates: Subaru’s Compact Crosstrek SUV Levels Up Adventure with a Major Redesign

2024 Crosstrek Price & Trims in North America

The Crosstrek models are essentially the same across the US and Canada, but carry different names. The new Crosstrek Wilderness is available to order in the US now; Canadians should expect it later in the year with official MSRP.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Onyx. Photo: Amee Reehal

Below, the new Subaru Crosstrek pricing and available trims:

2024 Crosstrek US pricing Base – $24,995 Premium – $26,145 Sport – $28,995 Limited – $30,895 Wilderness – $31,995 MSRP before charges/fees 2024 Crosstrek Canadian pricing Convenience – $28,995 Touring – $32,195 Onyx – $33,995 Limited – $36,995 MSRP before charges/fees

Powertrain: Off-road abilities with urban sensibilities

Under the hood, the engines remain the same. Aside from some incremental improvements for 2024, expect the same output and specs as the outgoing model. The entry-level Base/Convenience and Premium/Touring get the 2.0L as standard, will all other above trims gain the more robust 2.5L mill.

All engines are matted to the CVT transmission; and all but the entry-level Base/Convenience feature a manual mode with steering wheel paddle shifters that allow the driver to control the transmission via eight pre-set ratios.

Quick specs:

2.0-L Direct Injection 2.5-L Direct Injection Power 152 horsepower @ 6,000 rpm 182 horsepower @ 6,000 rpm Torque 145 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm 178 lb-ft @ 3,700 rpm Displacement 1,995 2,498 Transmission CVT CVT X-MODE X-MODE X-MODE Dual Function

Drive impressions:

2024 Subaru Crosstrek. Photo: Amee Reehal

We took the 2024 Crosstrek both off-road and on the open roads, and the revisions are evident. Subaru made handling improvements in the right places, increasing the rigidity of the suspension mounting part by 10-percent to tackle the rough stuff, while making longer road trips more comfortable with less driver fatigue by softening the dampening; the front driver seat frame was revised to reduce fatigue even further.

Off-road, we hit a couple different spots along our drive through the gorgeous Okanagan Valley nestled in the British Columbia, Canada interior. The first spot, mainly rolling dirt paths through the woods; the other, much rougher terrain with deeper trenches across various elevations through denser forest.

Driving through the deeper ruts, Active Torque Vectoring kicks in for quick, torquey acceleration, added grip on the slippery surfaces, and enhanced turning abilities in the tight spots.

With X-MODE activated and symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive in check, there were really no issues. We're not fording through water or traversing sketchy mountainsides here, so for everything else, the Crosstrek's off-road abilities will do just fine. When driving through deeper ruts, the Active Torque Vectoring kicks in for more grip on the slippery surfaces, while enhancing turning abilities in tight spots.

That’s really where the Subaru Crosstrek excels — it’s built for everyday driving with smooth handling on the highways, with enough instant power to pass vehicles when required from our Crosstrek Onyx’s 2.5L engine. Yet, when it’s time to hit the dirt, this little hauler bears a huge grin backed by the confidence of Subaru’s all-wheel drive and updated suspension both front and rear.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek. Photo: Amee Reehal

The new model sits on the Subaru Global Platform that’s been significantly revised for 2024 — from a full inner frame construction to improvements to the front and rear suspension stabilizers and strength. The result is a more capable small SUV that doesn’t care what road or environmental conditions you throw at it.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Interior

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Onyx interior with the Tricot seating surface. Photo: Amee Reehal

Inside and up front, the redesigned Crosstrek takes on a more driver-centric layout where details like the shift panel opens up towards the driver. The driver’s seat is revised to reduce fatigue during longer drives, while the entire front seat structure area is all-new with added support. Staying up front, there’s an improved console utility area in the middle (yes, improved cupholders count).

The overall look is very angular, carried through from the outside. Subaru managed to make the more mundane utility features and areas more appealing and premium, from the textured mountain design anti-slip details to a diamond pattern texture with durability and design. The rear cargo area remains the same, while Subaru’s EyeSight gains improvements.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Subaru Crosstrek with leather seats. Photo: Amee Reehal

Where once Subarus were all about utility and function with little effort put into design, these hard-working Japanese SUVs have gone under the knife the past decade, hitting the market with sleek, bold looks with each redesign and mid-cycle refresh.

Once you get into the more premium Crosstrek flavours, the cabins are, dare we say, more luxury. The entry-level cloths seats don’t look all that bad; the upgradable premium cloth, tricot, and luxury seats definitely step it up.

Bigger screens, more tech

A Subaru first, the small 2024 Crosstrek now offers the Multimedia Plus system with the large 11.6-inch touchscreen — but it’s an upgrade. Nevertheless, the system levels things up now with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto both as standard, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity, rear vision camera with full screen display, and and over-the-air updates.

A nice addition are the dual 7-inch displays as standard, replacing the single 8-inch display. Other improvements include navigation functions (on the Limited trim), better voice recognition, and the next-generation EyeSight Driver Assist Technology.

Crosstrek Styling: Slopped Lines & Rugged Looks Get Pumped Up

Despite its rough and rowdy persona, the new Crosstrek is extremely sleek. It’s a look that suites this small off-roader just fine, veering away from the more boxy look typical of utility-focused vehicles.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Onyx. Photo: Amee Reehal

Clean lines with bold details

As Brad Evans, part of Subaru Canada’s Product Management team explained, this was clearly intentional; where many competitors opt for the more squared-off, boxy small SUV look, the Crosstrek forges its own path with its sleeker lines while still managing to pull off a bold and brash personality.

Up front, the new grille goes completely frameless for a cleaner look, while the redesigned engine cover/hood is now more aerodynamic while adding improved stability on the road. The redesigned roof rails also look more contoured and clean (same load capacity as outgoing model). New air inlets at the front fender and rear bumper also contribute to a more secure drive.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Subaru Crosstrek. Photo: Amee Reehal

Overall, the 2024 Crosstrek’s general shape remains the same with that smooth, sloping front paired to a beefier rear design with its new pinched-look rear gate design. The slopped lines and rugged looks stay intact but are now more accentuated; the rear fenders are bulging and bold, and while all the black cladding would be overkill any other subcompact SUV, the Crosstrek simply pulls it off, mainly because these extra bits actually serves a function out in the wild.

Few other things: in the US, the fog light treatment up front receives more colour cladding details; in Canada, the look is more blacked-out. The redesigned side mirror gains a 1-degree improvement for a clean design and improved visibility.

Takeaway: is Subaru’s smallest SUV worth buying?

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Onyx. Photo: Amee Reehal

Clearly, this thing is built with high durability and practicality in mind for off-roaders, weekend warriors, and those simply looking to go off-the-grid for a few days with their significant other or dog companion. (Larger families or more occupants will opt for the Outback or Ascent.)

But when you get into the higher Crosstrek trims, the vibe is more premium. The interior offers the latest tech, high-quality materials, and an overall more sophisticated cabin. That said, you don’t need to be hardcore off-roader to take advantage of the new Crosstrek. It remains one of the best urban commuters that will gladly take you off the paved roads when you just need a break. Or, some fun. And for a sub-$30k machine with standard Subaru all-wheel drive, frankly, the value is hard to beat.

