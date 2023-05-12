Exploring Charlevoix, Quebec in Chevy’s New Trax Subcompact SUV

Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada — Massive colonial structures like the Vieux-Québec and Citadelle of Québec, stone buildings dating back hundreds of years, and old narrow cobblestone streets dotted with modern bistros and boutiques, Quebec City holds a storied past fused with European charm.

But head north towards Charlevoix region, hugging the Saint Lawrence River through the Laurentian Mountains, and the experience within the French region opens up to a gorgeous landscape of rolling hills scattered with colossal cathedrals, and local shops producing some of the best cheese and chocolate you’ll ever taste. Really.

That said, it was time to hit the road and take it all in ourselves with a new, nimble crossover SUV Chevy strongly believes will be a hit.

Our Chariot: 2024 Chevrolet Trax (RS & Activ)

2024 Chevy Trax RS in front of the Samuel de Champlain Monument. Photo: Amee Reehal Quick specs: Engine : 1.2L turbocharged inline-three

: 1.2L turbocharged inline-three Drivetrain : FWD only

: FWD only Transmission : 6-speed automatic

: 6-speed automatic Power : 137 horsepower @ 5,000 rpm

: 137 horsepower @ 5,000 rpm Torque: 162 lb.ft.

The Trax is Chevrolet’s smallest SUV. Despite being on the market since 2013, it has only seen facelifts and refreshes along the way. Hence, this 2024 iteration is a completely new machine, technically, marking its second-generation. Which after a decade, is essentially an eternity in the car world.

Here’s a full look at the 2024 Trax redesign and changes. Curious what the original Trax looked like? Here’s our 2013 Chevy Trax review.

The new Chevy SUV is built from the ground up and looks completely dissimilar to the outgoing model. It’s taller, a whopping 11-inches longer, and 2-inches wider than before, flossing bolder Camaro-esque looks and a redesigned interior.

Trax RS and Activ: Top-of-the-line offerings

2024 Chevy Trax Activ at Saint-Jean-Port-Joli. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Chevy Trax RS in front of Château Frontenac. Photo: Amee Reehal

Makes sense, seeing as the small SUV is the fastest growing segment. We experienced the top two trims — the sporty RS and the Activ with a more modern touch. Both are priced the exact same.

Inside, only the Trax RS gets the sportier flat-bottom steering wheel emblazoned with a black Chevy emblem, coupled with a red interior. An 11-inch diagonal display screen comes standard, and the 8-inch diagonal driver info screen is both large and uncommon in most affordable subcompact SUVs these days. Activ shares the two screens but ramps it up with a power driver’s seat, and a pair of interior colour packages.

2024 Chevy Trax Activ interior. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Chevy Trax Activ interior. Photo: Amee Reehal

Note, only the LT and above get the 11- and 8-inch screen, and adaptive cruise control as standards. All trims, including entry-level LS find active noise cancellation and WI-FI hotspot at no extra charge. Wireless phone charging is an upgrade in this small SUV, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability is available as well.

On the styling front, the RS flosses more black-out features — from the the large 19-inch aluminum wheels, black grill and badging, and front black Chevy bowtie emblems on the grill. Activ also gets a good dose of dark, including smaller 18-inch wheels and the black grill but with more chrome accents.

2024 Chevy Trax RS. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Chevy Trax RS. Photo: Amee Reehal

Trax vs Trailblazer: Pair of small Chevy SUVs with a few performance differences

This is where things get a little hazy. Well, that depends how you look it. Chevrolet essentially has two small SUVs with the new Trax, alongside the Trailblazer receiving a 2024 mid-cycle refresh itself with larger wheels for the sportier RS, a bigger touchscreen that’s now standard, a couple extra exterior colours, and some worthy styling tweaks.

Typically, you’ve got a subcompact SUV and compact SUV offering from an automaker, both below a mid-size model; but here, the Trailblazer isn’t exactly a compact nor a subcompact. But there are differences, and options for those in shopping for a smaller utility.

2024 Chevy Trax RS. Photo: Amee Reehal

The Trax is longer and lower, and fitted with front-wheel drive only. It’s an introduction to the Chevy SUV stable for those unfamiliar with the Bow Tie’s lineup. Conversely, the Trailblazer sits a bit higher, offers more premium features, and above all, gets all-wheel drive for those who need it.

Both SUVs get the same 1.2L turbo 3-cylinder as standard, but the Trailblazer finds a CVT transmission and second engine choice with a 1.3L turbocharged three-cylinder, yielding 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque.

Our Drive

2024 Chevy Trax on the Île d’Orléans (Island of Orleans). Photo: Amee Reehal

We spent a couple days with the new Trax. Day one, departing Quebec City for our destination of Les Éboulements and our overnight stay at hotel Repère Boréal. The drive along highway 138 is a mix of scenic views of the Saint Lawerence and stretches of pavement flanked by tall trees.

In the city: Nimble on its feet with sedan practicality, SUV utility

However, before hitting the open road, we had to galavant through the historic Quebec streets, where tight turns, narrow roads, and uphill climbs are abundant. These streets aren’t built for F-150s and 8-passenger SUVs. That’s where versatility of a small sport utility comes in handy.

2024 Chevy Trax RS. Photo: Amee Reehal

The Trax is nimble, and fun to drive through these busy streets, dodging jaywalking tourists while taking in city’s marvels including the Totems of Saint Roch, Place-Royale Mural, and Wolfe–Montcalm — the town’s oldest monument.

Really, the new Chevy Trax is an urban hauler in a stylish guise; catering to first-time car buyers, empty nesters, and former sedan owners seeking more cargo. For 2024, it’s longer and wider than before, and errs on the larger side of a subcompact while being light on its feet.

Essentially, offering the practicality of a compact sedan, coupled with the utility of a small SUV. Rear passengers also get more legroom now, courtesy of 3-inches of extra real estate.

Where to eat (and indulge): Chocolaterie de l’Île d’Orléans

Chocolaterie de l’Île d’Orléans. Photo: Amee Reehal Chocolaterie de l’Île d’Orléans. Photo: Amee Reehal

Like chocolate? Yeah, we thought so. From Quebec City, take the bridge to the small island of Île d’Orléans (Island of Orleans), about 3 miles / 5 km east of the city. Here, you’ll find a quaint place called Chocolaterie de l’Île d’Orléans, home to premium chocolate in pretty much any and every form imaginable. Plus, ice cream. Submerged and hardened in chocolate, of course.

On the highway: Punchy turbo with more low-end torque

Now, it was time for Charlevoix. While the journey is a fairly linear drive, the ups and downs are abundant. And a great chance to put performance and handling to the test on the open roads.

The identical 1.2L turbo engine powers all Trax trims. It’s the same mill as the outgoing model, but with improvements where they count.

2024 Chevy Trax RS. Photo: Amee Reehal

The horsepower remains the same at 137-hp, the 0-60 / 0-96 kmh times improve, fuel economy figures also improve. But torque specs decrease slightly and it does now drop a cylinder, down to an inline-three. But this is irrelevant, and here’s why.

Gliding through the hills along highway 138 from Quebec City to our destination at Les Éboulements and hotel Repère Boréal, the Trax was impressive. When it was time to pass vehicles on the highway, particularly uphill, my expectations from the small 1.2L were kept in check.

The near 140-horsepower is adequate and all you really need from this small SUV, and the improvements in the torque at lower rpms makes a huge difference, both on city streets and highways.

But this little thing picks up and goes when needed. Perhaps the biggest update to the engine is the improved low-end torque, serving up quicker thrust when needed in conjunction with the standard 6-speed automatic transmission.

Chevy managed to squeeze more out of the small power plant; the near 140-horsepower is adequate and all you really need from this small SUV, and the improvements in the torque at lower rpms makes a huge difference, both on city streets and highways.

2024 Chevy Trax RS. Photo: Amee Reehal

A big complaint with the 2022 Trax was cabin noise. Chevy managed to address this for 2024, and it does show. This isn’t a luxury product like its Cadillac cousin, so don’t expect complete deadening of noise. But the Trax’s improved hardware and retuned harmonic balancer help make this thing much quieter on the road.

Where to stay: Repère Boréal

Brian Chow from Everyday Reviews about to enjoy the UHU cabin (one of two) at Repère Boréal. Photo: Amee Reehal

Located in the heart of Charlevoix, Repère Boréal is not your typical hotel destination. And that’s the point. Small, distinct cabins nestled in the woods, this place is all about nature-surrounded living spaces where you can get away from it all. No loud elevators, busy hotel lobbies, and obnoxious guests. Plus, the rates are pretty reasonable. Hit their Nordic Spa if you can. Learn more at the Repère Boréal site.

Inside UHU at Repère Boréal. Photo: Amee Reehal Inside SHISHIP cabin at Repère Boréal. Photo: Amee Reehal

Day two: More things to see and do in Charlevoix, Quebec

Day two, we departed Les Éboulements to the ferry from Saint-Siméon to Rivière-du-Loup — a pleasant 2 hour trek across the wide Saint Lawrence River, where if you’re lucky, you might just see some whales frolicking in the water.

Ferry from Saint-Siméon to Rivière-du-Loup. Photo: Amee Reehal Ferry from Saint-Siméon to Rivière-du-Loup. Photo: Amee Reehal

No whales, no problem. Once off the ferry and en route back to Quebec City, make sure to visit the following quick, sight-seeing spots along the river on highway A 20:

Halte Routière de Notre-Dame-de-Portage

Kamouraska Beach

Quai de Rivière-Ouelle (wharf)

Havre du Quai Saint-Roch-des-Aulnaies

Where to eat (for lunch): La Marina Resto Bar

La Marina Resto Bar at Saint-Jean-Port-Joli. Photo: Amee Reehal La Marina Resto Bar at Saint-Jean-Port-Joli. Photo: Amee Reehal

A charming restaurant with a heavy nautical vibe, if the weather is right, grab a table upstairs on the patio at La Marina Resto Bar with its large glass panels overlooking the Saint Lawrence River and rolling hills across the water.

Takeaway: is Chevy’s new, redesigned small SUV worth it?

Calling the new 2024 Trax a next-generation redesign is sort of an understatement or misnomer. Frankly, it’s a completely new SUV with the same name. It doesn’t take carmakers over a decade to put out an all-new, redesigned product. But Chevy did just that with its smallest utility in the lineup.

2024 Chevy Trax. Photo: Amee Reehal

The updated 1.2L turbo is surprisingly quick, serving up all the low-end torque you’d actually require from a small hauler like this. The styling is sleek with bolder proportions, and the interior takes on a more premium vibe including a mix of materials and textures with the range-topping RS and Activ. We particularly like the huge 19-inch wheels on the RS, and the 8-inch driver screen is a nice touch.

The Trax is now quieter on the road, provides better fuel economy from the same tweaked engine, and inside opens up cabin space for both front and rear passengers.

If you’re after a small Chevy SUV with all-wheel drive and more powerful 1.3L turbo engine, then go for the shorter yet taller Trailblazer. Otherwise, the new Trax is a nimble front-wheel drive only option with practicality, looks, and reasonable pricing hovering around $30,000 for the range-toppers. Worthy competitors include the Nissan Kicks and Hyundai Venue.

2024 Chevy Trax Activ. Photo: Amee Reehal

It’s the type of vehicle that functions just fine in a tight place like Charlevoix, while offering enough confidence on the open highways.

2024 Chevrolet Trax Price & Photos

Prices below include charges/fees.



US Price Canada Price Trax LS $21,495 $24,498 Trax 1RS $23,195 $25,998 Trax LT $23,395 $28,698 Trax ACTIV $24,995 $30,798 Trax RS $24,995

$30,798 – US MSRP excludes tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment. Includes DFC.

– Canadian pricing includes destination charge/PDI.

