Dogde was looking to turn Charger and Challenger attitude into a full apparel and footwear drop. Under Armour stepped up with a performance collection of sneakers, apparel, and football gear. Inspired by the Charger SRT Hellcat and Challenger SRT Demon, this drop leans into burnout textures, carbon-black finishes, oxblood reds, sharp paneling, and aggressive graphics across pieces like HB-Lo sneakers, HeatGear baselayers, tees, cargo shorts, UA Blur Pro cleats, and matching gloves. The collab is less about your typical car merch and more full-contact Americana. The collection is live now through Under Armour, select UA Brand Houses, and retailers, with summer activations kicking off at the UA NEXT SEVENS tournament in Florida from July 10–12.

Dodge