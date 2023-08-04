All 3 Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 Model Grades You Need to Know About

Expensive, not very efficient, too much competition — whatever the reasons, Toyota abandoned the long-running Land Cruiser for the US market in 2021; in Canada, it’s been a 35-year hiatus. The last one we featured was this 2020 Land Cruiser Heritage Edition, limited to only 1,200 units back then.

But SUVs are Toyota’s thing these days, including the new 3-row Grand Highlander, so completely ditching the brand’s longest-running nameplate simply made little sense. As Toyota’s group VP, Dave Christ, succinctly puts it, “This icon belongs in our lineup.” We think Toyota enthusiasts would have to agree.

Release Date: expect the new Land Cruiser to hit dealerships sometime Spring 2024. Pricing hasn’t been announced but Toyota’s saying it will start around $55,000 US – likely the entry-level Land Cruiser 1958. Stay tuned. It will be built at Toyota’s Tahara and Hino plants in Japan.

Well, sporting a new 326 horsepower hybrid power plant, rugged off-road looks, a tech-savvy interior, and a more reasonable mid-$50,000 US starting price point, the Land Cruiser is back, being offered in three simple grades:

Entry-level Land Cruiser 1958

Land Cruiser, and

Land Cruiser First Edition

Here, we’ll take a closer look at each one to help you make the right choice. Just note, the First Edition is limited to 5,000 units for both US and Canada — so yeah, it really boils down to the other two grades at your local Toyota dealership. And they’re both vastly different in terms of standard features and off-roading extras.

First, new Land Cruiser shared specs

Before we break down the grade structure, here’s what every trim level will get you. Or jump down to the Land Cruiser 1958 info here.

All powered by the same i-Force MAX hybrid powertrain; built on TNGA-F global truck platform

2024 Land Cruiser’s new i-Force MAX hybrid powertrain. Photo: Toyota Engine : turbocharged 2.4L 4-cylinder

: turbocharged 2.4L 4-cylinder Hybrid battery : 1.87 kWh NiMH

: 1.87 kWh NiMH Transmission : 8-speed auto

: 8-speed auto Drivetrain : full-time 4×4

: full-time 4×4 Horsepower : 326-hp

: 326-hp Torque : 465 lb.-ft.

: 465 lb.-ft. Towing: 6,000 pounds

In terms of powertrains options, Toyota kept it super simple. As in, there’s only one choice: a turbocharged 2.4L four-cylinder, paired to a 1.87-kWh NiMH Battery. Dubbed the i-FORCE MAX, the exclusively hybrid-powered 2024 Land Cruiser delivers 326 horsepower, 465 lb.-ft. of torque, and 6,000 pounds towing capacity. Paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Fun fact: based on specs, it’s the same i-FORCE MAX powering the new Tacoma’s range-topping models — the TRD Pro and Trailhunter — producing the most power and torque in the Tacoma lineup with the same 326 horsepower and 465 lb.-ft. of torque figures.

Also, the 2024 Land Cruiser is built on Toyota’s TNGA-F global truck platform — same goes for Tacoma, Tundra, Sequoia, and Lexus LX600.

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, nearly 9-inches ground clearance, front stabilizer bar disconnect and more

2024 Land Cruiser. Photo: Toyota 2024 Land Cruiser. Photo: Toyota

A suite of Toyota’s latest active safety and convenience systems, TSS includes the usual roundup of features like road sign assist, land departure alert, speed range radar, pre-collision warnings, and much more.

All new models are 4.4 inches narrower and 1.2 inches shorter than the outgoing 200 Series Land Cruiser; they all find a front overhang that’s now decreased for greater approach, while the A pillar is pushed back paying homage to the old-school models while providing improved visibility.

New Land Cruiser Dimension Specs

Wheelbase : 112.2 in.

: 112.2 in. Length : 193.7 in.

: 193.7 in. Width with mirrors : 84.2 in.

: 84.2 in. Height : 73.2 in.

: 73.2 in. Ground clearance : 8.7 in.

: 8.7 in. Running ground clearance: 8.3 in. 2024 Land Cruiser. Photo: Toyota

Other shared features include 17-inch disc brakes front and rear, electric power steering, a front stabilizer bar disconnect, 8.7 inches of ground clearance, front tow/recovery hooks, fog lamps, and Smart Key System with push-button start.

Now, let’s get into the 2024 Land Cruiser offerings on tap.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 1958

No Frills with an Eye on Adventure

2024 Land Cruiser 1958 is the entry-level grade. Photo: Toyota

2024 Land Cruiser 1958. Photo: Toyota







Key features: Will start around $55,000 US Centre locking differential & electronically controlled 2-speed transfer case CRAWL Control standard

First out the gate is the 2024 Land Cruiser 1958, which Toyota says will start in the mid-$50,000 range; expect firm pricing be announced closer to its on-sale date.

This entry-level SUV rides on 18-inch alloy wheels, wrapped in 245/70R18 sized all-season tires (unlike the next grade up, there’s no 20-inch wheel option). For improved traction control on rough terrain, all versions find a full-time four-wheel drive system with a centre locking differential and an electronically controlled two-speed transfer case with high/low range. The 1958 version receives a standard rear locking differential, and CRAWL Control which essentially an off-road cruise control at low speeds.

As found in the new Tacoma Trailhunter pickup, this Land Cruiser also gets the 2400W AC inverter for proper overlanding duties.

2024 Land Cruiser 1958. Photo: Toyota 2024 Land Cruiser interior. Photo: Toyota

Inside, the overall look is definitely utility-focused, where durability is the name of the game. But that doesn’t mean it lacks the latest features. They’re not ultra premium like what you’d find in the Lexus LX 600, nor should they be.

Standard is a 6-speaker audio system, a heated steering wheel (nice), and manual adjusted seats in fabric also heated (also nice). Plus, an 8-inch multimedia monitor as standard.

On the styling front, the Land Cruiser 1958 finds the round LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, and “TOYOTA” heritage grille up front.

The approach/breakover/departure angles are all relatively the same; the approach angle on the Land Cruiser 1958 is 1-degree less.

Approach Angle: 30.0-degree

Breakover Angle:: 25.0-degree

Departure Angle: 22.0-degree

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Mid-Size Off-Road SUV with a Premium Touch

2024 Land Cruiser. Photo: Toyota

2024 Land Cruiser. Photo: Toyota



2024 Land Cruiser SUV's rectangular front headlights. Photo: Toyota



2024 Land Cruiser off-roading with past generation models. Photo: Toyota





2024 Land Cruiser interior front cabin. Photo: Toyota







2024 Land Cruiser. Photo: Toyota

2024 Land Cruiser. Photo: Toyota



2024 Land Cruiser. Photo: Toyota Key features: Different front look with rectangular headlamps 20-inch wheel option 12.3″ touchscreen & additional off-road features

Now, this is one dials it up significantly — both in terms of interior and styling, but more importantly, off-road performance. It replaces the 1958’s round lights with rectangular LED headlamps giving us the late-1980s FJ62 feels — it’s the only grade in the lineup to offer this look, based on the preliminary specs we’re seeing. The fog lamps upgrade to a RIGID colour-selectable system.

The tires also size up a bit to 265/70 all-seasons, on the same 18-inch alloys you get on the 1958. But here, you can opt for the larger 20-inch wheels — the only trim to offer this.

2024 Land Cruiser. Photo: Toyota 2024 Land Cruiser interior rear trunk space with seats up. Photo: Toyota

Unlike its lower sibling, standard on Land Cruiser and First Edition grades is a completely new front stabilizer bar disconnect, activated by a push of a button. Plus, Multi-Terrain Select, which is now functional in both 4WD-High and 4WD-Low, is tacked on to this grade as standard. The MTS system offers Mud, Dirt, and Sand modes.

With a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen included here, Land Cruiser off-roaders also benefit from the Multi-Terrain Monitor displaying the uneven path ahead in crips, clear detail. The cabin also gets the better 14-speaker JBL sound system and SofTexheated/ventilated

power seats.

Approach Angle: 31.0-degree

Breakover Angle:: 25.0-degree

Departure Angle: 22.0-degree

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser First Edition

Range-Topping Model Limited to 5,000 Units

















2024 Land Cruiser First Edition. Photo: Toyota Key features: More off-road features like roof rack, rock rails, front skid plate & more 2 new 2-tone paint colours exclusive to First Edition Leather heated / ventilated power seats

Now, the range-topping grade that neither yourself or anyone you know will get their hands on. But hey, let’s talk about it anyways because it does step things up. For US and Canadian customers, only 5,000 will be produced during the first couple months of production out of Toyota’s Japan plants.

So, the bad news is this one finds several extras the proper off-roaders will value. The good news, however, is that you can customize your Land Cruiser non-First Edition to be just as robust, if not better.

With Toyota Genuine Accessories and Associated Accessory Products (AAP), Land Cruiser is, as Toyota puts it, “a blank canvas for customization.” Best part is, because these over 100 available accessories are fitted from Toyota directly, customers can tack on the extra costs to their monthly payments.

2024 Land Cruiser First Edition. Photo: Toyota 2024 Land Cruiser First Edition. Photo: Toyota

But we digress. Over and above the Land Cruiser grade, the Land Cruiser First Edition adds a roof rack, rock rails, a front skid plate for some rock bashing pleasure, a back door guard, mudflaps, a tailgate light, distinct key glove stitching, leather heated and ventilated power seats inside, and the round LED headlights offered on the entry-level Land Cruiser 1958. The 18-inch alloy wheels with 265/70 all-season tires stay intact.

Approach Angle: 31.0-degree

Breakover Angle:: 25.0-degree

Departure Angle: 22.0-degree

Takeaway: buy the new Land Cruiser and just customize it

The entry-level Land Cruiser 1958 is the more no-frills version, accompanied by a no-frills price point, starting around $55,000 US. It doesn’t compromise off-road performance, however, with a rear locking differential and CRAWL Control; the interior offers just enough of what’s needed, and the heritage-inspired exterior styling is on-point.

2024 Land Cruiser 1958’s round headlights. Photo: Toyota 2024 Land Cruiser SUV’s rectangular front headlights. Photo: Toyota

The Land Cruiser, really, is the range-topping grade that adds the premium touches and tech inside, with more performance features like the MTS system and front stabilizer bar disconnect. It’s also the only one to offer the larger 20-inch wheels with slightly bigger tires. Better front seats, larger touchscreen, 10-speaker sound system, upgraded fog lamps, and more makes this the better version.

Fortunately, Toyota offers an extensive menu of over 100 accessories such as off-road recovery gear, rack attachment brackets for storage gear, outdoor sporting equipment carriers, and more. So, if you don’t get the First Edition (you won’t get the First Edition), no worries — you can customize this bad boy with the same gear, and make it even better.

Here are some other 2024 SUVs and crossover worth looking at.