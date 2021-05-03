With the Ford Expedition finding massive sales success globally, Ford saw fit to reintroduce the more upscale, ranch-inspired “King Ranch” edition. The King Ranch takes the Expedition back to the fantastic heights that it once knew, and all with a look inspired by the iconic culture of the Texas ranch.

This full-size SUV comes with a capable powertrain, premium interior features and three seating rows, all wrapped in a rugged yet contemporary and stylish exterior. Here’s a closer look at this resurgent beast from Ford.

V6 Engine Power and Performance

The 2020 Expedition King Ranch is powered by Ford’s popular and successful EcoBoost engine series. The Texan-flavoured SUV finds a 3.5L V6 engine capable of up to 375-hp when hitting 5,000 rpm. On top of that, it outputs 470 lb-ft of torque for dynamic acceleration and performance. The powertrain is connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

3-Row Premium Interior

2020 Ford Expedition King Ranch. Photo: Amee Reehal

2020 Ford Expedition King Ranch. Photo: Amee Reehal

When your Ford Expedition comes as the King Ranch edition, then you can expect the best of everything inside and out. First of all, all three of the seating rows are decked out in premium Del Rio leather. There’s also the same fine leather covering the door trim and a leather wrapped steering-wheel with Ziricote wood veneer trim to add that sense of rustic beauty.

Other interior features include power-folding tip-and-slide captain’s chairs in the second row, the “Running W” logo gracing the seatbacks of every row, and an impressive 20.9 cubic feet of cargo space with all the seats up. That capacity can grow as high as 104.6 cubic feet when you put the seats down.

Rugged “Ranch” Exterior

Ford’s largest SUV will undoubtably command some attention on the roads, but this is doubly so for the King Ranch Edition which comes with an attractive Stone Gray hue on the grille mesh, as well as powerful, bold straight lines that create a powerful frame without looking too boxy.

Other standard exterior features include power-deployable running boards, trailer hitch cover, roof rails, side mirror caps and a rear bumper skid plate. This Expedition is truly ready for life on the ranch, or anything else the world wants to throw at it.

2020 Ford Expedition King Ranch. Photo: Amee Reehal

Drivers of the King Ranch version can also benefit from choosing the standard or MAX extended-wheelbase. This allows them to get the exact size and scale of KR to meet their needs. It comes with special King Ranch badging, body-colour upper bumpers and stunning 22-inch six-spoke aluminium alloy wheels.

Fully Loaded with Tech

Rustic might be the feel you get from the hardy but refined exterior and the leather with wood trim interior, but Ford haven’t skimped on the modern conveniences.

The King Ranch gets the full complement of on-board tech: FordPass Connect with Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 10 devices, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto compatibility, pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, forward collision warning, blind spot monitoring, cross-traffic alert, rear backup camera and much more.

2020 Ford Expedition King Ranch. Photo: Amee Reehal

2020 Ford Expedition King Ranch: A Ford for All Seasons

The King Ranch is truly ready for anything, but it’s also styled to offer its drivers a unique experience that helps set them apart from the growing mass of Ford Expedition drivers. With such a popular vehicle in a growing SUV market, it’s important for some buyers to try and stand out, and the King Ranch is a very special edition that will help do just that.

Best part? You don’t need to be a ranch-dwelling, farm-going, cowboy to appreciate the King Ranch’s premium touches.

Interior and exterior Expedition King Ranch pictures:

Photos by Amee Reehal