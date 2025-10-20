The Land Cruiser FJ Is Back (Sort Of), and It’s Smaller Than You Think

Toyota just did what most of us were expecting and brought back the FJ nameplate. But instead of a hulking retro bruiser like the old FJ Cruiser we reviewed back in 2008, this new Land Cruiser FJ is smaller, boxier, and built for a different kind of adventure.

Unveiled ahead of the Japan Mobility Show, the new FJ borrows heavily from Toyota’s global IMV platform, the same ladder-frame setup that underpins rugged workhorses like the Hilux pickup. So while it’s compact in size (roughly 11 inches shorter in wheelbase than the new Land Cruiser 250), it’s still body-on-frame tough. More modern mini-cruiser, less soft crossover.

Toyota’s Keeping Quiet on Specs and Market Availability

Toyota

At roughly 171 inches long, the new Land Cruiser FJ is closer in size to a Corolla Cross than a 4Runner, nearly a foot shorter than the new Land Cruiser 250, according to early speculations. That makes it the most compact body-on-frame off-roader in Toyota’s lineup, positioned well below the Prado-based models. It’s small by design, aimed at markets where tight city streets meet rugged terrain (think Bangkok, not Banff).

Whether it ever reaches our shores remains anyone’s guess…

Toyota hasn’t confirmed powertrains yet, but reports point to a 2.7-liter four-cylinder under the hood in Asian markets, paired with a six-speed automatic and proper 4WD hardware. Expect simple, repairable parts, removable corner bumpers, and a design that channels that original FJ charm: round headlights, upright stance, and a no-nonsense presence that feels more mechanical than digital.

2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser Trail Teams Special Edition. Photo: Russell Purcell

The catch? You probably won’t see it in North America, at least not yet. Toyota insiders say there are no immediate plans to bring the Land Cruiser FJ to the U.S. or Canada, focusing instead on markets like Japan, Thailand, and Australia. Which is a shame, because this thing looks ready to take on everything from Bronco Sport trails to back-alley parking spots.



















In a lineup that’s become heavier, more hybridized, and tech-driven, the new FJ feels refreshingly simple; a throwback to when off-roaders were built to be used, not pampered. Whether it ever reaches our shores remains anyone’s guess, but one thing’s clear: Toyota hasn’t forgotten how to build something small, square, and pretty darn cool.