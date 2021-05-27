LEGO X Dodge SRT Top Fuel Dragster & 1970 Challenger

Following up on their 2018 LEGO Speed Champion building set, the Swedish brick builder and Dodge SRT team up for the second time with this new top fuel dragster and 1970 Challenger combo set. And while we love the glossy European creations like the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 and Porsche 911 RSR, there’s just something about Americana muscle in brick form. As Dodge’s CEO puts it, “Owning, or aspiring to own, a Dodge muscle car is as much about the lifestyle of joining the Brotherhood of Muscle as it is about the vehicle purchase.”

At 627-pieces and for ages 8+, the LEGO Speed Champions Mopar Dodge//SRT Top Fuel Dragster and 1970 Dodge Challenger Building Set (available here at LEGO) go on sale June 1, 2021, and features a few LEGO firsts, including the first ever 8-inch-wide (8W) muscle car and first purple vehicle with Dodge’s Plum Crazy colour. The Speed Champions set comes with one female Top Fuel Dragster driver in a Dodge race suit and a male Challenger driver in Dodge-branded casual attire. When complete, expect the the Challenger to measure 2 inches (5 cm) high, 5 inches (16 cm) long and 2.5 inches (7 cm) wide; the dragster at over 4 inches (10 cm) high, 13.5 inches (35 cm) long and 2.5 inches (7 cm) wide. A bonus for the kids (and adults) is the wide chassis offering some real estate for more stickers and personalization. Here are more car lego sets to check out.