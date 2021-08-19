Navigator Gains Notable 2022 Refresh with Lincoln’s First Hands-Free Driving Tech

The new model year brings a refreshed Lincoln Navigator with many aesthetic and technology changes to make it the most advanced, well-crafted and thoughtfully designed Navigator SUV to date, according to the company.

The Lincoln Navigator has always had a commanding presence and been a long-running favourite full-size luxury SUV for families, but the 2022 model will offer more. Here’s a closer look at what’s new.

New Exterior and Performance Features

2022 Navigator. Photo: Lincoln

The front-end of the 2022 Navigator has been redesigned with a new-look signature grille and more dynamic overall feel.

Among the other noticeable new features are the standard adaptive pixel projector headlamps give the fascia a new energy and life, making them among the most contemporary and cutting edge anywhere in the SUV segment. There are new 3D taillamps at the rear, too, offering unique animations when powered on and off.

It’s not just the way it looks, but also the way it drives that helps the 2022 Navigator to stand out. Lincoln has created an effortless, smooth and enjoyable driving experience by carefully engineering a responsive powertrain with superlative handling, steering, suspension and other hard qualities.

The drive force comes from a 3.5L twin-turbo V6 engine that delivers 440-hp and 510 lb-ft of torque – and remains unchanged from the outgoing model.

Lincoln First: ActiveGlide

The 2022 Lincoln Navigator will be the first Lincoln to offer ActiveGlide hands-free ADAS technology. This is perhaps one of the most significant elevations, since still relatively few vehicles on the market offer this kind of SAE level 2 autonomous driving technology, including Cadillac’s Super Cruise we reviewed here.

2022 Navigator interior. Photo: Lincoln

By building on the existing array of technology like adaptive cruise control, Stop-and-Go, lane centering, speed sign recognition and more, ActiveGlide helps make the drive smarter, easier and safer on those prequalified sections of highway (an ever-growing network of roads). Of course, we’ll get a better idea once we test out Lincoln’s ActiveGlide for ourselves.

New Navigator’s Upgraded Interior

The word Lincoln has been used in conjunction with the 2022 Navigator’s new interior as “sanctuary.” The 30-way Perfect Position seats take pride of place up front and offer a segment-first massage function with Active Motion.

It’s a comfortable ride in the rear compartment, too, where passengers enjoy individual climate and audio settings using their 5.8” digital module.

Everyone in the car will enjoy their favourite playlists on the 28-speaker Revel Ultima 3D audio system, and likely they’ll even be calmed by the “warning” sounds, which are composed of unique symphonic chimes recorded by none other than the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

2022 Navigator interior Photo: Lincoln

Cabin Tech Focused on Serenity

For those seeking a serene, spacious, capable SUV that’s a pleasure to drive, the 2022 model year will bring the greatest gift in the form of the new 2022 Lincoln Navigator. And we say this based on our previous experiences with the big SUV, including the redesigned 2018 model the 2022 Navigator is based on.

It will offer the highest number of standard and available added ADAS technologies of any full-size SUV in this class via the Lincoln Co-Pilot360 2.0 suite, including Lincoln’s Intersection Assist and Active Park Assist 2.0 both as standard features.

Pricing and production dates are still to come, but this debut shows us that we have a lot to look forward to in the new Lincoln model year.

Interior and exterior 2022 Lincoln Navigator pictures

