Designed for serious off-road camping with looks to match, coupled with all the weight-savings of an aluminum carriage, Minicaravan’s new Crawler TRC 428 Nordic trailer hits the sweet spot for a quick-getaway trolly packed with an incredibly long list of amenities. The Norwegian-based company currently offers four different trailers, but it’s the Crawler that stands apart with its uber-rugged look, slide-out kitchen and pop-up roof. Ringing in at only 770 kg courtesy of the aluminum architecture built on a galvanized steel frame and void of any plastic, wood or composite parts, the company prides itself on the Crawler’s comfortable ride and handling, thanks to a car-like independent swingarm suspension with shock absorbers, with an optional height-adjustable air suspension for added ground clearance. It sleeps two comfortably with an optional overhead bed, sports an expandable front fold-out tent with extra bed space, offers 4 USB ports and 12v AC power outlet, a pair of sinks, a folding dining table, and storage cabinet accessible from the inside and out, to name some of the standard features. Of course, the company will ramp things up with available upgrades including an outdoor shower head and cabinet, air conditioner, water heater, toilet, and a 4kW diesel heater, to name just a few options. Again, the feature list is long, even in standard form which sells for approximately $39,000 (NOK 289,000, to be exact). Check out their site at minicaravan.no learn more. For something similar, check out this Migrator Off-Road Camper by FIM Caravans out of Romania.