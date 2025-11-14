Weekend Essentials 12: Shoot. Prep. Ride

This week’s Weekend Essentials mix hits all the right notes: a screen-free digital cam that lets you stay in the moment, a legit 72-hour emergency kit built into a Pelican case, and a revived British adventure bike that’s finally worth getting excited about. No sponsors, no commissions — just gear we thought was worth sharing.

Camp Snap CS-8 Digital Video Camera

Camp Snap

Think of this as an analogue-inspired throwback, except it’s digital. The CS-8 drops the screen, the endless menu-scrolling, and the instant gratification of “did that look good?” You just pull the trigger and record; pick the aspect ratio (9:16, 16:9, 1:1, 4:3) and five built-in filters, and you’re off. It’s not about high-end specs (yes, you can shoot up to 4K depending on mode) but about staying present while capturing something real. With no playback, no WiFi, no fuss. For weekend adventures, creative flexes, or just wanting something that feels different from your phone footage, this camera has vibe. Check out Camp Snap’s site for more.

Pelican Prepare 72-Hour Emergency Kits

Pelican

OK, this one is less of a cool gadget to carry and more serious gear you’ll be glad you own, which is still part of the essence of good gear. These kits bundle survival-grade essentials into cases built by Pelican (yes, the cold-weather/hard-case brand you trust) plus supplies from Redfora. Options include a one-person backpack, and two- and four-person hard cases that are crushproof, water-resistant, wheels + handles included. If you’re someone who thinks “what if…” when you travel, live in extreme weather zones, or just like the peace-of-mind factor, this is the kind of gear that quietly earns its keep. More on the Pelican Prepare here.

BSA Thunderbolt (2026) Adventure Bike

BSA

The 2026 BSA Thunderbolt is the revival of the classic nameplate, now reimagined as a modern adventure bike that can handle city commutes and off-road tracks. It’s powered by a 334cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, six-speed gearbox — high ground clearance, reinforced bash plate, USD forks, mono rear shock, multiple ABS modes, traction control. The DNA: heritage meets modern capability. If your riding style leaps between pavement and dirt, or if you just like the idea of a bike that doesn’t compromise, this one lands. More on the BSA Thunderbolt here.