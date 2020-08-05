6 Best Minivans for Buyers Who Actually Appreciate Minivans

2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid. Photo: Chrysler

Best Overall Minivan: Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Why you should buy this: It’s the only minivan with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain Who it’s for: Families keen on reducing their reliance on fossil fuels How much will it cost: US$39,995 | C$50,695+

Why we picked the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid: While most car manufacturers are putting electric car technology into compact and mid-size cars and crossovers, Chrysler chose to do something different, putting a plug-in drivetrain into its minivan model.

A battery pack that lives under the floor (where it takes up the space otherwise used for the second-row stow-and-go seats) stores enough juice for about 50 km of driving. A 3.6L V6 engine is there for longer drives and occasions when you need maximum acceleration, which the electric motor can’t manage on its own.

Chrysler uses a continuously variable transmission here instead of the nine-speed automatic in other Pacifica models. While the Pacifica Hybrid will obviously use no gasoline in electric mode, its fuel consumption returns an EPA-estimated 82 MPG equivalent and 30 mpg combined city/highway, and in Canada, estimates of 7.3/7.2 L/100 km (city/highway) when running in hybrid mode still make this the most efficient minivan on the market.

If you have children, Chrysler’s “Are We There Yet?” app, accessible through the rear seat entertainment system, is a good tool for keeping them occupied on road trips. In some cities, the Pacifica Hybrid’s PHEV status earns it the right to occupy HOV lanes so that you can travel a little more freely even when you’re alone in the vehicle.

