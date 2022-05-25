BMW M3 Celebrates 50 Years with 2023 Special Edition Sporting Nostalgic Colours

BMW M’s 50th birthday celebrations keep on going. First, with the 543-hp 2023 BMW M4 CSL limited to 1,000 units, and now, the BMW M3 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M — a well-equipped track rocket based on the 2023 BMW M3 Competition xDrive and limited to 500 units globally when production starts July 2022.

At $95,700, this special edition M3 doesn’t really require any add-ons, but M Carbon Ceramic brakes and M Carbon bucket seats are optional. Unique to this M3 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M are the five colour options paying tribute to the M3’s previous generations, including non-metallic Cinnabar Red, Fire Orange III, Limerock Grey, Techno Violet, and Deep Interlagos Blue — the latter two exclusive to this model.

Unavailable on the standard M3 are the forged Style 826M wheels finished in a clean matte Orbit Grey finish. Plus, a long list of upgrades including a carbon fiber front splitter, signature M quad tailpipes with carbon fiber and titanium trim, and a M Performance carbon fiber spoiler on the trunk pairing nicely to the standard carbon fiber roof.

Being a new 2023 model, buyers can expect all the modern interior goods from the current M3 including the BMW Curved Display — from the 12.3-inch information display and 14.9-inch control display, to BMW’s new Operating System 8. A single upgrade, the Executive and Parking Assistance packages, adds LED headlights, carbon fiber interior trim, M Shadowline headlights, and wireless device charging paired to Apple CarPlay for BMW.

Overall, expect to pay around $9,000 above a standard 2023 M3. But with such limited numbers and the worthy extras (and all those nostalgic colours), that’s a deal in our books. Plus, it comes with a sleek and lightweight 42L roll-aboard suitcase sporting the 50 Jahre BMW M logo to replace your Dad’s hand-me-down luggage from the 1980s.

