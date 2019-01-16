2019 STI S209

Full Feature

Just when you thought the iconic WRX STI couldn’t get any better. The first-ever STI-crafted S-line performance vehicle to be sold in the U.S., Subaru drops the the 341-hp turbocharged STI S209 – but only 200 units will be sold, so get on it. Powered by a EJ25 2.5-liter turbocharged BOXER engine, pretty much everything from the footwork and suspension to the powertrain has been either tweaked or recalibrated to improve performance and handling. Oh, the interior gets some nice, distinct STI S209 touches too.

Also check out: New 2019 WRX Raiu Edition with Cosmetic Upgrades Limited to 100 Units