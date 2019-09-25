Ford’s big SUV saw minor changes and updates for over 10 years until getting an all-new, long overdue redesign in 2018. Stepping it up for 2020, the Expedition lineup adds the King Ranch edition for full-size SUV buyers looking more upscale features with some Texas flavour in the mix. As the company puts it, “It’s a great addition to the lineup, growing Expedition’s appeal and personality in Texas as well as with customers across the U.S. looking for western-inspired style and timeless design.” But you don’t need to be the ranch type to appreciate premium features including seats trimmed in Del Rio leather, 22-inch wheels with King Ranch centre caps, power-deployable running boards, and Stone Gray accent paint. With large sport utility popularity on the rise (and Ford’s gameplay to ditch passenger cars in North America), ramping up the current lineup with more options only makes sense — from the dynamic new 2020 Explorer now available in ST to the resurrection of Expedition King Ranch first offered in 2005 before disappearing in 2017. If you’d rather stick with the less cowboy-esque Expedition Platinum, good news, this top trim gets a big 2020 upgrade with new materials and high-end finishes including new 22-inch wheels, interior leather upgrades, an instrument panel topper wrapped in leather, and front door trim rollover and console rails. Check out more Expedition reviews and news here.