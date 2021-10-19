2022 Honda Civic Si Sedan’s Updated Specs & New Features

We got our first look at the new 11th-generation Civic Sedan back in April, and the 2022 Civic 5-Door Hatchback in the fall. But add the sportier Si moniker to the equation, and the compact Honda sedan becomes a bonafide high-performance, budget-friendly 4-door.

An improved turbo engine, more efficient 6-speed manual, and better handling for 2022

First, Honda updated the 1.5L turbo engine for quicker response times and improved handling, all thanks to broader power curves and a lighter flywheel. The 6-speed manual stick shift gains improved shifting, borrowing the Civic Type R’s rev-matching system which now comes standard in the Si sedan.

2022 Honda Civic Si Sedan. Photo: Honda

A retuned suspension paired to a 60-percent stiffer steering system torsion bar promises much better responsiveness and on-road drivability. Add to the performance mix a limited-slip differential, Si-specific design cues with improved aerodynamics, and the Drive Mode system which now receives a new customizable Individual mode, the 2022 Civic Si sedan is arguably the best high-performance sedan for budget buyers (and why Honda is targeting younger generation with this updated model).

Also new for 2022 is the Civic Si-exclusive Blazing Orange Pearl exterior colour you see in these pictures.

Interior changes

Inside the compact car, expect Si-specific body stabilizing sport seats with dynamic red accents and red contrast stitching. Along with a new 7-inch colour instrument display with a digital tachometer on the left side, a multi-information display in the centre and a physical speedometer dial.

2022 Honda Civic Si Sedan. Photo: Honda

Honda ramped up the audio setup with what they’re calling “the best factory audio system in Civic Si history” with a new, standard 12-speaker Bose premium sound system featuring Bose Centerpoint 2 technology and SurroundStage digital signal processing.

Other worthy cabin standards include 9-inch HD colour touchscreen and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

Release date

The 2022 Civic Si Sedan hits North American dealerships sometime late 2021.

2022 Honda Civic Si Sedan Specs

Engine 16-Valve DOHC VTEC In-Line 4-Cylinder with Turbocharger Power 200-hp @ 6,000 rpm Torque 192 lb.-ft. @ 1,800-5,000 rpm Transmission 6-Speed Manual Wheels 18-in. Matte Black alloys Standard Tires 235/40R18 (all-season) Available Tires 235/40R18 (summer)

Interior and exterior 2022 Honda Civic Si Sedan pictures

