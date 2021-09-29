2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance: Pricing & Power Specs Up Close

When a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive compact sports sedan hits the market with a 472-hp naturally aspirated V8, it puts a smile on our faces. For 2021, Lexus revealed a new IS with a long list of design and handling enhancements, making it the best IS to date, according to the company.

For 2022, the chiseled IS Lexus sedan builds on this with their first-ever Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance, starting at $56,500 for the base model; and $72,900 in Canada for the Premium offering.

Lexus calls the update a linear connection between driver and vehicle. We’ll take it. Here’s a look a the full pricing and performance specs.

2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance Launch Edition. Photo: Lexus

How much will the the 2022 IS 500 F Sport Performance cost?

Below is the MSRP for the 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance, both in the US and Canada. Note, these figures exclude destination charge (usually just under $2,000).

The US gets three trims including a base model, while Canada’s entry-level starts with the Premium. The IS 500 Launch Edition will be limited to just 500 units in North America.

US Price 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance $56,500 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance Premium $61,000 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance Launch Edition $67,400 Canada Price 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance Premium $72,900 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance Launch Edition $77,650

Power and Performance

2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance Launch Edition. Photo: Lexus

Essentially, the IS 500 F Sport Performance is for those craving more than the the standard F SPORT Design and Handling models (or craving more than the IS 350’s 3.5L V6).

The newcomer boasts a naturally aspirated 5.0L V8 packing 472-hp at 7,000 rpm and 395 lb.-ft. of peak torque at 4,800 rpm. It all rides on the IS RWD F Sport’s Dynamic Handling Package (DHP).

2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance specs below:

Engine 5.0L V8, naturally aspirated Horsepower 472-hp at 7,000 rpm Torque 395 lb.-ft. at 4,800 rpm Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive 0-60 mph / 0-to-100 km/h 4.4 seconds / 4.6 seconds

Paired to a burly quad exhaust system inspired by F models like the RC F, this mid-performance 4-door will sprint 0-to-60 mph in 4.4 seconds, according to AMCI testing; that’s a 0-to-100 km/h time of 4.6 seconds based on Lexus’ testing.

Also borrowed from the RC F luxury coupe is the IS 500 F Sport Performance’s 8-speed Sport Direct Shift automatic transmission with lockup torque converter. Drive modes in the mix include Sport S and Sport S+ found in the IS 350 F Sport.

Riding on distinct 19-inch Enkei rims sporting blacked-out F Sport Performance badging, the compact sedan gets a raised front hood and dark chrome window trims for a more stealthy look.

With so many SUVs hitting the market, it’s nice to see stylish, performance-oriented 4-doors still holding their own. And the V8 doesn’t hurt either, especially in a rear-wheel drive compact sedan.

Interior and exterior 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance pictures

