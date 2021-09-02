Subaru Just Built the Most Capable Compact SUV with the 2022 Forester Wilderness

On the heels of the recently revealed Outback Wilderness, Subaru extends the same rugged trim to its 2022 compact Forester SUV with styling and added performance for the serious off-roaders.

The entire 2022 Forester lineup, still in its 5th-generation introduced for 2019, gains a minor refresh including a redesigned front fascia and grille. But it’s the addition of this Forester Wilderness that will get adventure-seekers smiling, which now joins the Base, Premium, Sport, Limited, and Touring trim levels.

Off-road performance to the next level

Built on the Forester Premium with the 2.5L direct-injection engine making 182-hp and 176 lb-ft of torque, the Wilderness sets itself apart in almost every other way. First, it receives a welcomed half-inch ground clearance increase measuring 9.2-inches. This lifted stance is significant considering the Forester was already sitting higher than most of its competitors.

2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness. Photo: Subaru

To really manage the unpaved trails with better handling, Subaru also added longer coil springs and shock absorbers coupled with special tuning, a specially revised drivetrain, and X-MODE equipped as standard (here’s a breakdown of X-MODE at J.D. Power).

This all works in conjunction with Subaru’s standard all-wheel drive. Throw in the Forester Wilderness’ matte black finish 17-inch rims wrapped in Yokohama GEOLANDAR all-terrain rubber, it’s clear this upgraded model isn’t a gimmicky ‘off-road’ package – this little hauler is built to perform. Exactly like its Outback Wilderness sibling, which we reviewed here.

Styling to match with a progressive front grille design and improved roof-top tent capabilities

On the exterior design front, the Wilderness styling is more pronounced on the Forester than the Outback which already looks ready for adventure even in stock form with its sturdy stance and cladded-wagon look. But both Subaru SUVs floss nearly the same capable look with the Wilderness treatment.

2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness. Photo: Subaru

While the 2021 Forester Sport also saw “more rugged changes” like front, side and rear underguards, coupled with higher exterior shoulder lines that follow around the pillars, it was a more watered-down attempt for the masses and doesn’t come close to the Wilderness.

As mentioned, all 2022 Foresters gain a redesigned front grille, but the Wilderness series adds a sharp, hexagonal front grille detail to include distinct hexagonal LED fog lights. Below the grille sits a hardy front skit plate, with an anti-glare hood decal in matte-black finish above. And those burly wheels sit inside larger, bold wheel arch cladding.

Paired to the Forester Wilderness’ jacked-up ground clearance, all these exterior styling add-ons not only look badass but offers real overlanders a truly capable compact SUV straight from the dealer floor.

Another huge addition is the new ladder-type roof rail design. The setup includes tie-down locations for those pitching a roof-top tent above. Overall, expect the improved rail system to provide a higher dynamic load capacity which improves static load from 700 lb. to 800 lb. when parked, and dynamic load capacity from 176 lb. to 220 lb. So, a larger tent is now possible.

Inside the Forester Wilderness

2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness. Photo: Subaru

When Subaru introduced the redesigned Forester in 2018 (2019 model year), the small SUV’s interior received a complete (and much-needed) overhaul. This carries forward to 2022, with the Wilderness adding more durable and water-resistant StarTex seating surfaces.

For those off-roaders who value the luxuries, there’s one optional package for $1,850 which adds:

Subaru’s Starlink system

8-inch multimedia screen with navigation

Harman Kardon premium sound system

Power rear gate

Otherwise, the Forester Wilderness includes the Forester Premium’s cabin features like the All-Weather Package as standard with heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors and windshield wiper de-icer. Also, a 10-way power driver’s seat with power lumbar support, dark tint privacy glass, and a panoramic power moonroof to gaze at the stars above.

2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness. Photo: Subaru

Takeaway

It’s tough to compete with Subaru’s proven capabilities and off-road performance, most notably, that all-wheel drive Subie’s are know for. Competitors including the more rugged RAV4 are trying, but it’s really no match.

Add the 2022 Forester Wilderness’ nearly 10-inch ground clearance, large wheel arches, skid plate, and durable interior, it’s safe to say this is the most capable compact SUV for true overlanders currently on the market.

The new model hits dealerships Fall 2021 priced at $33,945 (this includes the $1,125 Destination & Delivery fee). Canadian pricing not yet released. Here are some more 2022 SUVs worth checking out.

Interior and exterior 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness pictures

