Inside the 2023 Nissan Z: Retro Vibes Meets Modern Times

Nissan’s iconic Z car comes back to life for 2023 flossing retro looks, an impressive 3.0L V6 twin turbo engine making 400-hp and 350 lb-ft, and a 6-speed manual paired to rear-wheel drive. But performance specs aside, what’s the 2023 Nissan Z interior look like?

As the company puts it, “More than just powerful and agile, the all-new Z is designed to be one with the driver, for the car to be a ‘dance partner’ for their on-road adventures.” We’re not sure about the dance partner part, but here’s what to expect inside the new Z.

2023 Nissan Z interior. Photo: Nissan

Cabin inspired by Nissan Super GT500 driver Tsugio Matsuda

Nissan is touting a past meets future mantra for the new Z’s exterior styling. But inside, the same holds true with some vintage Z touches including the three analog pod gauge setup at the instrument panel — a true classic detail. Modern tech here includes an 8.0-inch touchscreen audio display and climate control switches near the shifter.

To really drive the nostalgic vibes home, the automaker enlisted on Nissan Super GT500 driver Tsugio Matsuda — a true motorsports legend — to help with interior design input in terms of performance, including a 12.3-inch TFT meter display with three display modes.

2023 Nissan Z interior. Photo: Nissan

The shift levers, both for manual and automatic models, are custom-engineered for optimized grip and comfort, while the aforementioned boost, turbo speed, and volt analog pod gauges look sharp nestled in the instrument panel. The steering wheel retains that vintage aesthetic while offering drivers quick control access.

Sporty seats thanks to GT-R wisdom

Of course, the seats inside the new Nissan Z car are built for performance, utilizing traits the GT-R for optimal comfort and hold. Like in the classic models, suede is abundant throughout including the seatback to help prevent lateral shake on the body during hard cornering.

While the limited edition Proto Spec finds yellow accents and stitching in the cabin, expect the production 2023 Nissan Z interior to come in Graphite, Red and Blue colour ways.

2023 Nissan Z interior. Photo: Nissan

Takeaway: did Nissan pull it off with the Z’s new interior?

Overall, Nissan blended the best of the previous Z versions — from the 300ZX’s horizontal taillight design to half-circle headlights from the 240ZG. Stepping inside the new Nissan coupe, the automaker carried that through with that classic suede and stitching to nostalgic three pod gauge design.

The new 7th-generation Z car goes on sale across North America in Spring 2022, hitting the market as a 2023 model. Pricing hasn’t been released just yet.

Interior pictures of the new Nissan Z

