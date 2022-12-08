2023 Subaru Outback Review

Despite having dabbled in the World Rally Championship and offering some wildly fun sporting machines over the years, the model that best defines Subaru has to be the Outback. As a mid-sized SUV alternative, this station-wagon-on-hiking-boots has been sensationally popular for Subaru for more than a quarter century now, and after spending some time with an updated 2023 model, it’s easy to see why.

Subaru Outback 2023 Interior Gains Improved Technology

The most important change for the 2023 Outback is a relatively simple one. Having heard the feedback from owners of earlier versions of the current-generation Outback, Subaru has affected more than 100 changes to the infotainment system.

2023 Subaru Outback. Photo: Jeff Wilson 2023 Subaru Outback. Photo: Jeff Wilson

Most notable is the reconfiguration of the bottom of the 11.6-inch touch screen to include a series of digital ‘hard buttons’ for frequently-used features including heated seat activation and the climate controls. The change simplifies operation and prevents a multi-step process to operate those functions that had owners of earlier models up-in-arms.

Faster USB-C charge ports have been added to complement the USB-A ports, and firmware updates can now happen remotely rather than needing a dealer visit. Apple CarPlay is now wirelessly connected only (Android Auto remains hard-wired).

Although small fixes, they’re indicative of the fine-tuning that Subaru does to keep the Outback competitive against other mid-size, five-passenger sport utility vehicles. The controls are dominated by the large, vertically-oriented screen, but it’s easy to operate and worked well during our testing.

The Outback is known for receiving top safety ratings, and Subaru has added a new mono-lens camera to the dual-camera set up in their celebrated EyeSight active driver aid suite that allows for greater effectiveness of its sensors in a wider range of conditions.

Outback interior dimension key specs:

Head room (f/r): 40.1 / 39.1 in. All models with moonroof: 39.1 in. / 39.1 in. Leg room (f/r): 42.8 in. / 39.5 in. Hip room (f/r): 55.5 in. / 54.8 in. Shoulder room (f/r): 58.1 in. / 57.4 in. EPA passenger volume: 109.0 cu. ft. All models with moonroof: 107.5 cu. ft. EPA cargo volume: 32.6 cu. ft. (seatbacks raised) 75.6 cu. ft (seatbacks folded) Max. cargo length: 42.0 in. (seatbacks raised) 75.0 in. (seatbacks folded) Cargo width between wheel housings: 43.3 in. Cargo area height: 32.1 in.

Subaru SUV with Refreshed Styling

2023 Subaru Outback. Photo: Jeff Wilson

Buyers appreciate that the Outback doesn’t look like every other mid-size SUV out there, and as a result, Subaru’s given the 2023 models only modest visual updates.

The headlights are bit squintier, the grille opening slightly more agape, and the plastic cladding around the wheel arches, now expanded in the interest of greater protection when driving off the beaten path.

Behind the Wheel: New Subaru Outback Horsepower & Performance

While most of Subaru’s competitors have caught on to the trend of making their rather pedestrian SUVs look more butch by adding all-terrain tires and body cladding, the Outback has legitimate off-roading chops, putting its elevated ride height and well-sorted, full-time all-wheel drive to great effect. We couldn’t resist putting it to the test, taking it down some paths that were surely gnarlier than most sensible owners would ever do and the Outback conquered it all without protest.

The long-travel suspension that makes the Outback so adept off-road contributes to its excellent on-road ride quality, too. While the soft suspension tune does mean the Outback has a lot of body roll, it still provides excellent grip and rewarding handling for a mid-size SUV.

The normally-aspirated engine provides adequate thrust to satisfy modest needs, but those looking for more exciting acceleration, or the ability to increase towing capacity from 1,225 to 1,588 kg will want the turbocharged engine…

The mechanicals are essentially carried-over from last year’s Outback with the base engine being a 2.5L horizontally-opposed four-cylinder putting out 182 hp, and a turbocharged 2.4L version producing 260 hp, connected to a CVT transmission in either case; the latter engine also as found in the Outback’s larger 2023 Ascent SUV sibling we reviewed here.

The normally-aspirated engine provides adequate thrust to satisfy modest needs, but those looking for more exciting acceleration, or the ability to increase towing capacity from 1,225 to 1,588 kg will want the turbocharged engine, although they should be prepared for its greater thirst for fuel.

2023 Subaru Outback. Photo: Jeff Wilson

New Trim for 2023: Outback Onyx Edition

2023 also sees a new addition to the Outback line up in the form of a mid-trim called the Onyx Edition. While available in Canada with only the 2.5L engine, in the US the Outback Onyx Edition XT model upgrades to the powerful 2.4L turbo BOXER engine.

The Onyx Edition gets the adventure-ready, washable vinyl interior found in the pricier (and even more rugged) Wilderness trim we reviewed here, along with a variation of the multi-function X-MODE drive system that helps optimize the throttle response, traction control and all-wheel-drive system for various off-road (or snowy) conditions. The Onyx Edition is easily identified by its blacked-out badging and trim.

Takeaway: is the new Outback a good buy?

Subaru’s tall, versatile wagon is a very popular choice across a wide spectrum of buyers, including those who put its capabilities and utility to very good use. It’s a spacious, comfortable, well-equipped and high-value offering, and the improvements for 2023, while small, are important and should help the Outback remain one of the best choices in the mid-size class.

