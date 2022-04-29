2023 Toyota GR Supra Gains a 6-Speed Manual (Finally) & Improved Handling

For many, a sports car without a manual transmission is sacrilege. Well, Toyota knows this and wasted little time since the Supra’s 2020 comeback, by introducing a new manual transmission (MT) option available on 2023 GR Supra 3.0, 3.0 Premium and all-new limited A91-MT Edition model. Even the 2021 GR Supra added more power, a revised chassis, a 255-hp 4-cylinder version for the first time.

Add new steering and suspension tuning and new Hairpin+ function across all 2023 GR Supra 3.0 models, plus a better audio system from JBL Audio in the mix, the Toyota coupe appears to be evolving alongside its smaller GR 86 sibling which received a big overhaul for 2022.

Manual Transmission Specifically Created For the Supra’s V6 Engine

2023 GR Supra 3.0. Photo: Toyota

The Gazoo Racing Supra finally received 6-speed manual transmission for 3.0, 3.0 Premium, and a limited A91-MT Edition model to give drivers more control over their drive. The automaker developed this drivetrain precisely to match the power and torque attributes of its 3.0-liter V6 engine. Besides the powerplant, the engineers also reorganized the Supra’s braking control systems and suspension for improved performance.

Speaking of the new manual gearbox, the engineers modified the present transmission case, driveshaft, and gear set and eliminated parts not needed, like the acoustic package, to shed weight. The team developed a new diameter clutch with a strengthened diaphragm spring. Thanks to the bigger friction space and reinforced spring, this new part offers better performance matching the GR Supra’s high-torque powerplant.

iMT with New Software

The freshly created “intelligent Manual Transmission” (iMT) employs a new software that gives precedence to performance. The software enhances the engine torque through the press and release of the clutch pedal during upshifts. On the other hand, the downshifts deliver steady performance. While the iMT is a by-default option for the new 2023 GR Supra, you can de-activate it in Sport mode.

2023 GR Supra 3.0. Photo: Toyota

Although the GR Supra automatic comes with a 3.15 final drive ratio, engineers have reduced it to 3.46 for the GR Supra MT to avert lazy take-offs and low in-gear acceleration feel.

Toyota has also been meticulous in installing the manual shifter in the cockpit. The lever ratio is mainly set to reduce the effort needed to change gears. Moreover, the engineers gave close attention to the weight and shape of the 200g gear knob as well as the ergonomics. They also changed the location of the console unit and the drive mode selector to offer a 1.7-inch space between the buttons and the shift knob.

Reduced Weight

The new Toyota GR Supra (for Europe) has shed almost 40 kilograms (88 pounds) of weight, courtesy of low-weight 19-inch wheels and subtraction of the seats’ leather upholstery, power adjustment, lumbar support, and the acoustic package.

New for 2023: GR Supra Limited Edition A91-MT

A new-for-2023, the A91-MT trim level comes with standard manual transmission along with all the facilities we get in the Premium, plus Cognac leather upholstery, Alcantara-wrapped shift knob, and a new 12-speaker JBL sound system. The model is limited to just 500 units available in either CU Later Gray or Matte White paint. The A91-MT is exclusive to the U.S. markets for the 2023 model year.

















Other Tweaks

Besides the new manual transmission and the special edition A91-MT model, there is more for the new GR Supra. The engineers further modified the suspension and steering in addition to tuning the Track mode for effortless drifting with freedom of throttle control.

Interestingly, Toyota introduced the Hairpin+ function to elevate the new GR Supras’ fun-to-drive credentials. It improves engine torque control to offer a superior difference in the degree of wheel spin.

2023 GR Supra Price & Availability

Expect the 2023 GR Supra to hit the dealership before the end of this year. The pricing will be revealed before the on-sale date. Meantime, check out our full 2021 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 review with our driving impressions.