The 2024 F-150’s New Tailgate Steps Up to the Rivals

Remember the days when truck tailgates were simply hinged doors that folded down? Well, those days are gone. The humble feature has entered a new realm, from the Ram 1500’s barn door-style Multifunction Tailgate to GM’s six-configuration MultiPro Tailgate.

Ford has joined in on the fun with the Pro Access Tailgate, the newest and biggest update to the 2024 F-150. Sure, Ford did introduce the Tailgate Work Surface recently, but in this new tailgate war era, adding rulers, cupholders, and clamp pockets won’t cut it anymore. That’s where the Pro Access Tailgate comes in, solving the F-150 pain points customers have been experiencing.

Milton Wong, Ford F-150 Chief Engineer, gave us a quick tour of the back of the 2024 F-150’s rear, including the new tailgate.

Open the tailgate even with a trailer hitch installed

Trying to access the bed with a trailer hitch installed is a significant hassle. Ford solved this with a 37-degree opening; the door won’t open all the way but enough to get into the back. This update is a big one for the serious towers.

Retractable centre step and a wider bumper step

It’s a small but impactful detail, widening the bumper step by about 5 inches while increasing depth by 15mm, allowing a more convenient step into the bed. Coupled with the new retractable centre step we’ve seen on rival trucks, access the bed couldn’t be easier, no matter your height or stature.

More ribs in the bed for improved cargo solutions

For 2024, the updated F-150 gains even more ribs in the bed. Specifically, they’re now on the wheel arches with some additional ribs further back and towards the front. Just buy some wood, measure, cut, and create a super simple cargo management solution.

Swinging door with 37, 70, and 100-degree openings

In addition to folding down the traditional way, the Pro Access Tailgate swings open at three settings. As mentioned, the shallow 37-degree opening is for the towers, while the 70 degrees is great for tighter spaces and 100 degrees for loading larger items and gear.

New handle for easier access

This isn’t a revolutionary thing, but the addition of a simple handle (or more like an indent for grip) can make all the difference between falling on your ass and getting into the bed gracefully. We’ll pick the latter.

Hidden storage compartment in the bed

Everyone loves secret storage spaces, especially when they actually come in handy. The updated pickup gains a little compartment in the bed on the passenger side closer to the tailgate. It’s a good place to store cords, bungee cables, documents, and other small stuff you don’t want visible without a cover.

The underrated tailgate is finally gaining the attention it deserves, with new full-size pickups stepping it up on all fronts. However, the latest Ford iteration surpasses the recent Tailgate Work Surface with cupholders and such with something much more innovative and useful—especially the 37-degree swinging door for those with a trailer hitch.