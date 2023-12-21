2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R’s Horsepower Now Surpasses TRX

From a new swinging tailgate to a more powerful 2.7L EcoBoost, Ford revealed several updates to the 2024 F-150 lineup. The Raptor R, however, was left out of the equation aside from a small nugget of info that it will see more than 700 horsepower. Fast forward a few months, and it’s now official: the 2024 Raptor R will put down a whopping 720 horsepower.

This solidifies the F-150 Raptor R as the power champ, dethroning the 702 horsepower Ram 1500 TRX. The achievement is bittersweet, considering the short-lived TRX will end production. Nevertheless, the F-150 Raptor has been going strong for 15 years when it first debuted with 310 horsepower from a 5.4L V8 and 411 horsepower from an available 6.2-litre V8. The Raptor with the R designation first arrived in 2023.

The new Raptor R finds an updated 5.2L supercharged V8 to crank out its massive power. According to Ford, the 20 horsepower increase for 2024 is courtesy of reduced air inlet losses coupled with an optimized calibration that also results in a broader torque curve. The 640 lb.-ft. of torque figure remains the same, whereas the Ram TRX has a slight edge with 650 lb.-ft. of torque. Aside from dialled up horsepower, the 2024 Raptor R will offer some new colours, graphics, and slightly updated front grill.

Ford has opened the order books on the 2024 Raptor, despite releasing official pricing. The outgoing Raptor R was around $109,000 in the US (~$150,000 in Canada), so expect 2024 pricing slightly higher.