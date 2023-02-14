Subaru’s Compact Crosstrek SUV Levels Up Adventure with a Major Redesign

The stars must have been aligned back in 2012 when the Subaru Crosstrek first hit the market. The rugged, compact SUV turned out to be the Japanese automaker’s fastest selling vehicle in history across the US alone.

Now, for 2024, Subie’s smallest SUV enters its third-generation with redesigned exterior looks, a reworked interior that now gets EyeSight Driver Assist Technology as standard across the board coupled with an available 11.6-inch touch screen, increased performance including a stiffer chassis, and a price point that remains the same as the outgoing Crosstrek (seriously).

Below, the new Subaru Crosstrek pricing and available trims:

2024 Crosstrek US pricing Base – $24,995 Premium – $26,145 Sport – $28,995 Limited – $30,895 MSRP before charges/fees 2024 Crosstrek Canadian pricing Convenience – $28,995 Touring – $32,195 Onyx – $33,995 Limited – $36,995 MSRP before charges/fees

Built for active lifestyles — more than ever

2024 Subaru Crosstrek. Photo: Subaru 2024 Subaru Crosstrek. Photo: Subaru

The Crosstrek was alway a rough and tumble-looking little off-roader blessed with Subaru’s all-wheel drive system, gaining styling tweaks along the way. But this 2024 model clearly ramps up its utility presence, especially compared to the 2021 Crosstrek’s styling updates.

First glance, the 2024 Crosstrek sits much higher with 8.7-inch ground clearance without compromising a low step-in height for all occupants. The front gains a frameless hexagonal grille flanked by more compact headlights.

The overall styling is simply more sculpted than ever, with broader shoulder lines and black wheel arch cladding and rocker panels.

Improved All-Wheel Drive system and better overall performance

Every Subaru SUV model gets all-wheel drive and this new Crosstrek’s drivetrain is revised which the company says will garner more agile handling and better control both on- and off-road, along with a faster response time. Performance and ride quality promises to be improved for 2024 as well, thanks to a chassis that’s now 10-percent stiffer.

And just to sweeten the handling pot a bit, expect the 2024 Crosstrek to share the same dual-pinion electronic power steering rack found in the WRX, for added responsiveness and steering input. Subaru X-MODE with Hill Descent Control remains for 2024.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek. Photo: Subaru

Powering the two entry-level models is the same 2.0L engine making 152 horsepower and 145 lb.ft. of torque, sitting on 17-inch alloy wheels. The top two models get the more powerful 2.5L mil serving up 182 horsepower and 178 lb.ft. of torque, rolling on larger 18-inch alloy wheels.

All engines are matted to the CVT transmission; and all but the entry-level Base/Convenience feature a manual mode with steering wheel paddle shifters that allow the driver to control the transmission via eight pre-set ratios.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Interior Changes to Know About

The new cabin is much quieter than ever, according to Subaru, and they’ve added rear dark-tint privacy glass is standard, which is an underrated and useful family feature found on the larger Subaru Outback SUV.

Up front, the updated seat design seeks to increase overall comfort while minimizing fatigue for those longer drives. And the dual-zone heating/cooling control, which is also enhanced with the redesigned, now comes standard across the Crosstrek model lineup.

Back in the day, Subaru’s EyeSight safety system would be a pricey upgrade. Well, now it’s included at no charge, which is a welcomed feature thanks to a wider field of view, updated control software and the addition of an electric brake booster.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek. Photo: Subaru 2024 Subaru Crosstrek. Photo: Subaru

A larger interior touchscreen is now available

A Subaru first, the small 2024 Crosstrek now offers the Multimedia Plus system with the large 11.6-inch touchscreen — but it’s an upgrade. Nevertheless, the system levels things up now with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity, rear vision camera with full screen display, and and over-the-air updates.

Despite its small size, the Crosstrek offers decent cargo and storage space — a must for people hitting the mountains and hauling their weekend toys. With both rear seats down, expect 54.7 cubic ft.; otherwise, 60:40 folding rear seatbacks still provide ample space. All models excluding the Base/Convenience also come with standard raised roof rails — a great feature roof-top

Unlike other compact SUVs on the market, the Crosstrek really does carry its weight when it comes to off-road abilities. The 2024 builds on that with a revised AWD system, more rugged exterior cladding built for adventure, a hefty update in the cabin including the optional 11.6-inch touch screen, and more.

